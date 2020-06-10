Russell 2000 (IWM) has been one of the top performers over the past month with nearly 20% gain.

The stock market melt-up has turned into an outright rocket launch, as S&P 500 (SPY) went vertical and briefly spiked above 3200 on Friday thanks to a stunningly strong jobs report. Laggards have turned into leaders during this breakout rally, particularly with small cap index iShares Russell 2000 (IWM) gaining close to 20% over the past month vs. 11% in SPY. That being said, in the bigger picture, IWM remains in the negative year-to-date while SPY has already recouped all losses:

As of 6/8/2020. Source: WingCapital Investments

While many doubts remain as to whether the economy is headed for a V-shaped recovery, it's increasingly evident that the Russell 2000 and broader stock market have entered a long-term uptrend which warrants more upside in the second half of the year. However, in the short term, there are signs that suggest a short-term pullback is brewing on the horizon. First we observe that post-NFP, even though IWM was able to gap and close above the key 200-day moving average, a bearish shooting star candlestick pattern was formed amid closing at the lows on the day:

Source: Investing.com

Note that the last time IWM posted a shooting star pattern just above the 200-day moving average was during the 2019 recovery rally, after which a multi-week decline of more than 5% ensued in the IWM:

Source: Investing.com

This time around, a similar pullback to work off overbought conditions would most likely lead to a retest of the 140 handle in IWM.

Stiff Resistance Expected Around The 50-Week Moving Average

Meanwhile, on the weekly chart, IWM has finally climbed back above the 50-week moving average for the first time in 14 weeks. As shown below, there are only a handful of other times in the past 20 years during which IWM stayed below the long-term moving average for more than 10 straight weeks:

Source: WingCapital Investments

Empirically, we observe that the 50-week moving average has served as a major pivot point for IWM. For instance, during the 2008 Great Financial Crisis, the bear market only ended after IWM was able to close above the moving average on a sustained basis:

Source: WingCapital Investments

In more recent times, the bull market in IWM from 2016 found support at the 50-week moving average multiple times until it was decisively breached in 2018. Thereafter, the all-time highs were never surpassed as series of short-term tops were formed around the 50WMA in 2019. Going back to today, we expect IWM to once again meet stiff resistance and form a short-term top near the 50WMA.

Source: WingCapital Investments

The Script Has Flipped For Investor Sentiment

Last month in our outlook on S&P 500, investor sentiment being excessively bearish was one of the reasons we were expecting another melt-up in the stock market. 300+ points later, the bearish sentiment has largely normalized based on the AAII investor survey. Furthermore, retail options traders actually turned more bullish than ever according to SentimenTrader on Twitter:

Source: SentimenTrader on Twitter

Likewise, the CBOE equity put-call ratio has plunged to the lowest since 2011 at 0.40. As the below chart illustrates, a put-call ratio below 0.50 is no doubt a rare occurrence.

*Based on weekly closes. Source: CBOE, WingCapital Investments

At a quick glance, an abnormally low put-call ratio appears to coincide with major tops and bottoms in IWM. For instance, the put/call ratio dipped under 0.50 multiple times ahead of the COVID-19 crash this year. Conversely, the put-call ratio diving below 0.45 actually marked the market bottom in 2018. If we focus only on the instances during which IWM was in the midst of a rally, statistically there is close to 80% chance of a pullback in the next 2 weeks:

Forward Chg In IWM When Last 12-Wk Chg > 5% And CBOE P/C Ratio < 0.5

Date IWM Past 12-Wk Chg CBOE Equity Put/Call Ratio IWM Forward Chg 2-Weeks 1-Month 3-Months 11/13/2006 78.58 8.16% 0.47 -1.03% 0.39% 2.19% 8/3/2009 57.09 7.31% 0.49 1.86% -0.07% -1.33% 8/17/2009 58.15 13.33% 0.39 -1.89% 6.47% 1.00% 12/21/2009 63.36 5.49% 0.49 1.83% -2.57% 6.39% 1/4/2010 64.51 11.09% 0.46 -4.32% -8.14% 6.06% 4/5/2010 70.25 18.53% 0.48 5.52% -6.96% -14.85% 4/19/2010 74.12 17.55% 0.48 -11.83% -12.22% -17.62% 11/1/2010 73.76 14.67% 0.41 -1.79% 2.58% 4.93% 12/6/2010 77.75 12.23% 0.42 1.25% 0.99% 6.03% 1/10/2011 80.54 11.81% 0.37 -3.89% 1.90% 4.27% 3/12/2012 83 8.65% 0.46 -0.23% -4.17% -7.27% 10/14/2013 110.69 8.86% 0.46 -1.78% 0.13% 4.36% 11/25/2013 113.51 6.50% 0.48 -2.92% 1.45% 1.89% 6/30/2014 119.82 6.95% 0.49 -4.67% -7.63% -7.26% 1/22/2018 159.60 5.73% 0.49 -8.04% -3.52% -2.54% 12/16/2019 165.97 8.75% 0.46 -0.51% 1.87% -28.02% 1/13/2020 169.07 6.39% 0.48 -5.05% -0.69% -26.82% 6/1/2020 150.18 43.55% 0.40 Average -2.20% -1.78% -4.03% Median -1.79% -0.07% 1.00% % Positive 23.53% 47.06% 52.94%

As such, the odds significantly favor the downside in the near term when the CBOE put/call ratio plunges below the 0.50 threshold during an uptrend.

TZA: A Compelling Short-Term Long Opportunity

Thanks to the compounding effect that comes with a leveraged ETF, the Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3x Shares ETF (TZA) had more than tripled its price at the peak of the panic selling earlier this year. However, the compounding effect is no doubt a double-edged sword, as TZA went on to not only complete a round-trip but plummeted to fresh all-time lows despite its underlying benchmark IWM still negative on the year. Indeed, TZA and other leveraged ETFs are designed to be short-term trading vehicles due to the price decays over time. On that note, given the short-term bearish outlook in IWM, we believe the reward-to-risk in longing TZA for a swing trade has turned compelling:

Source: Investing.com, WingCapital Investments

Using the 20-day moving average as a price target with a -10% stop loss, the trade setup presents a reward-to-risk ratio of higher than 5. To sum up, both technical and sentiment indicators point to a short-term top in Russell 2000 with the massive short squeeze having run its course. As such, we expect a sizable bounce in its corresponding 3x bear ETF towards the 20-day moving average.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IWM PUTS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may have intraday options, futures or other derivative positions in the above tickers mentioned.