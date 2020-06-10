Morgan Stanley (MS) CEO A - James Gorman Presents at Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference (Transcript)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS.PK) Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference Call June 9, 2020 12:00 PM ET

James Gorman - Chairman and CEO

Betsy Graseck - Morgan Stanley

Betsy Graseck

[Call Starts Abruptly] me today A - James Gorman, our Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley.

James Gorman

Thanks, Betsy. Great to be here everyone. Thanks for having us.

Question-And-Answer Session

Q - Betsy Graseck

Okay, James, with that disclaimer out of the way, first off I want to thank you for leading Morgan Stanley over the last decade as CEO and really appreciate your time here today.

James Gorman

Thanks.

Betsy Graseck

Maybe give us a sense as to how you are managing through this COVID-19 situation? How are you working with your direct reports, your business line managers to really run a firm since 2020 is ended up being a much different year than anybody expected back in January?

James Gorman

Yes, no, it’s been incredible, Betsy and as you can see I am working from home like everybody else. So though I am expecting I’ll be in the office later this week for they now starts slowly going back in through the rest of the summer. Our primary focus was on our employees and their health and safety and very early on we committed that everybody would keep their jobs this year absent some major transgression or breach of our values or whatever.

But we - what we want to do is, take that burden off people’s shoulders of worrying about their financial security for this year. A second primary objective through this was making sure we did what was closer to we processed out our clients’ trades. We had unbelievable volume which you know all about across the street and our systems held off extremely well with 90% of our employees working from home.

So that of itself was frankly a test that we’d never have undertaken if we had a choice. But we didn’t have a choice and think all of the investments we’ve made in technology in the last ten years have really helped position us so we could weather this.

And then the third thing, as always you want to do risk manage through this. This was a parallel stuff. There were wild swings as everybody knows in the equity markets obviously what was going was rates, the talk of negative interest rates, intervention of Central Banks’ fiscal stimulation and so on. So, we had to be active as our clients were repositioning, but at the same time, we had to be careful, we didn’t get greedy. So, risk managing was critical.

And then finally, you are hopeful of it comes together and we still make this money for shareholders and I think the first quarter ROE, I forget exactly, I think it was 8.5% or 8.6% and ROTC around 9.5%. Really solid quarter, given everything we are dealing with. So, they are our priorities. So it starts with the employees, then it goes to our clients then it went to our risk management and ultimately we want to have a viable profitable business in times of stress that’s part of our overall strategy.

Betsy Graseck

So, when you think about some of the challenges and opportunities in this environment, anything else that you would want to highlight or point out? I mean global footprints obviously maybe as another layer of complexity. But what would you suggest is some of the base challenges and opportunities here for the firm?

James Gorman

Yes, well, interestingly, we were overweighed in the U.S. strategically, geographically and given what’s going on in the U.S. in the last couple of months, honestly, it’s working my eyes to having a larger presence particularly in Asia, which is coming out of this crisis probably faster than any region. Just dealing with people in different timezones doing these Zoom calls that everybody is now so familiar with, how do you manage, how do you manage teams when you are not having any physical connection, you can’t see the body languages clearly. All of that – and then just the stresses that, even our most senior people working from home, particularly they’ve got kids and family running about a lot of pressure on people.

So, the mental health side of everybody’s that keeping balance, trying to separate the work day from the go at home. You haven’t got that transition, I believe in the office. Obviously, managing remotely, geographically not being able travel, not being able to see clients, see our people. There have been a lot of challenges, but in the scheme of things relative to the health crisis and the overall economic crisis, they were manageable.

Betsy Graseck

One of the things you didn’t talk about is credit and we are in a major economic downturn right now. How do you think about credit and reserve build and that side of the equation?

James Gorman

Well, as you know, we have a different credit profile from most of the large, if not all the large banks, actually. We don’t have unsecured credit portfolios. We don’t run a credit card business. We don’t really lend to small businesses. We obviously have corporate exposure. We have a lot of loans that are held for sale. We market through the core of those and then you’ve got a small book as those held for investments.

So, we had a different – in some ways this crisis was really positive for our business model. We are a markets-based business. We have got – we saw enormous client activity. We have a huge wealth management business. We are talking about some of those obvious negatives that have gone on in the crisis, but we didn’t have the credit exposure.

And you saw us say tapping $1 billion in the last quarter, much smaller than the other banks and that’s for a reason. Firstly, that part of our credit book is smaller and secondly, we are just not in the space that is most damaged in this kind of unemployment economic cycle.

Betsy Graseck

So, would you think that there is more reserve builds coming in 2Q? Or are you beyond that already?

James Gorman

I am sure there is some – we are taking a monthly basis now. So, I got pretty much it will be the level we are at in Q1 and we are obviously seeing some positions as spreads are tightening that are recovering. So, it’s a bit of a mix bag, but I think the worst – that’s what the worst is clearly behind us. And, I felt we came through Q1 pretty well.

So, but individual companies, there are clearly some sectors that are under enormous stress, transportation, tourism, hotels, airlines, energy, to name some of them. So, I think you’ve got lot of sector in credit risk and depending on the shape of your book and your exposures that could be a really big deal for people.

We don’t have a lot of exposure in the energy sectors. I think we’ve navigated it frankly pretty well. So, will there be more provisions? Yes, there will be some. Will they be at the level of first quarter? I very much doubt. But, we’ve got a few weeks to go. And one thing I have learned over the last couple of months is things can change, really fast.

Betsy Graseck

Okay. Before we get into the various business lines, maybe you can give us a sense as to what you are thinking about with this upcoming stress test that’s going on? You’ve got – beside the stressing of pandemic baseline and it’s got people, and it’s got investors asking, is that going to change your view on baseline capital required for the business?

James Gorman

It’s so hard to know it, Betsy, because we got two things going on. We’ve got the transition from CCAR to the SCB which will be effective, I believe in October. And we’ve got the stress test with the sort of – if you will, supplemental stress test, which is a COVID overlay.So, it’s so hard to tell. We lived COVID in the first quarter and I thought our numbers frankly were remarkably good given what the world was doing.

They have an 8.5% ROE in that environment was, I thought remarkably stable at the exactly what our business is being designed to do. I have always said, I want us to do better in bad markets, we must do as well as some in the best markets although that’s not clear. But I want us to do better in bad markets and that was a good example.

So, we lived the COVID stress and you know what? We came out of that really well. Now we’ll see where we come out obviously, we are talking about Q2, but I expect Q2 is going to be positive. So, I think, it’s interesting. What the FED actually puts in the models and how it fits out the ends around the COVID remains to be seen.

Clearly, that’s how at all sorts of different recovery scenarios driven by unemployment numbers largely, but there, but you’ll see V, U and probably W type scenarios and they are probabilistically weighed each of them.

But the experience we are living right now would suggest that that – we are really well capitalized for this business environment. That I don’t regret us and the other banks choosing to hold our buybacks. So I think that’s the right thing to do at the time. But we have proven that we are well capitalized than, we’ll wait so we see what the SCB buffers out.

We clearly have levels to adjust their model. I mean, it’s driven off RWAs as it’s a CET 1 ratio. So we can do things much more constructively than we could when leverage ratio was that constrained. So, listen, I am anxious to see what the numbers show us. I think the recent rebound in jobs numbers and clearly reopening in the economy and there is no evidence it’s a second wave yet of COVID are all positives, I think the fiscal work and monetary stimulus from the Fed have been positives.

So, I am curious to see where it comes out, but I feel really good about Morgan Stanley’s capital position. But until we see what the model is doing, how they get different parts of our business, it’s hard to tell.

Betsy Graseck

And then, the follow-up question is there is around the dividend risk and how do you think about that? How the Board thinks about that?

James Gorman

Listen, we should be paying out a dividend. I have said that right from the get go. That dividend payout for all the big banks I think is about 30% of their total distribution. We made three quarters of our dividend in Q1. We are going to do at least this well in Q2 and we’ll talk about that. We cover – we are going to cover our dividend very easily this year.

I think, the other side of the dividend debate which gets lost is, this is a source of income for lot of people. And not just Morgan Stanley, but if you take the largest banks in this country, they are sources 3%, 4% yield for a lot of the individuals out there who need that money and frankly, particularly in this time. So, what is the policy reason to shutdown the dividend other than you can’t, right, other than, you have more capital.

It’s always feels more prudent. But it’s not more prudent but at the expense of people getting a decent income when they need a decent income. So, if I felt at all that we had a capital issue, and we won’t able to pay our dividend, then I’d be the first to put my hand up. But I just don’t think that’s what we are living right now. In fact, we’ve proved that in the first quarter and we are going to prove it again in the second quarter.

Betsy Graseck

Okay. Well, that’s very clear. Maybe we could speak a little bit about the business lines before digging into the 2Q outlook here. But when we are looking at, wealth, let’s kick off with wealth. You announced the E*TRADE acquisition and I think it was back in February and I think you are expecting it to close in 4Q. Can you just give us a sense as to how you are anticipating E*TRADE is going to fit into the wealth, help the business model you already have today and what you are expecting to be able to do with that post-integration?

James Gorman

Yes, I mean, it’s really exciting. We had – I had a conference call with the E*TRADE operating committee a Zoom call yesterday. I’ve got another call with, I think all their managing directors next Tuesday and then following we put all their employees. I couldn’t be happier about this deal. And everything I’ve learned about them since we did – it’s one thing during negotiation throughout is posturing and the stuff going on.

But now that we are dealing with folks who are going to be our colleagues and they are – the team has been world-class. Their team, I am really impressed with their management team, really impressed with their technology, with their digital banking capability. This is – one thing we’ve learned through in COVID is people are using digital more not less.

That’s why Amazon and Google and all these companies have exploded. It’s the same in our business. So having world-class digital capability, it’s ever we needed that we need it now and not having to go and build out for another decade which we’ve been grinding away doing, but buy it and put this on our system, I am thrilled about it.

And that’s putting aside the whole workplace strategy and the huge stock plan business that we now have between the two companies. So, listen, E*TRADE it does several things. It makes us bigger, which gives us scale and pay for stuff like cyber. Number two, it diversifies the company even more giving us more wealth in asset management which should ultimately, dear investors, please listen.

Translate into a higher multiple on our earnings at some point. The marketplace is going to figure this out and give us that. But this is the kind of – that will help. Number three, it gives us digital banking capability. Number four, it’s a source of deposits and lower cost of funding. Number five, there is clearly a demographic that wants to deal only digitally.

They have that demographic. Number six, it just gives us a technology organization that infuses our technology organization lot of innovation. There is so many things that are positive about this. So how does that fit? We’ll keep them front-end. We’ll keep the brand, the E*TRADE, how about Morgan Stanley, or something like that. But the E*TRADE brand has real value.

It’s important to their client base who want to keep that. Secondly, it’s an avenue we can run internationally. It might be Morgan Stanley, how about you trade internationally, we’ll put it out to different markets over the years. We’ll fold our banks together. We have four banks between us, obviously subject to regulatory approval.

We can share a lot of the back hoppers and lot of the technology, but the front end will be, there will be E*TRADE which is a direct channel, and that will be obviously our financial advisor channel which is the $2.5 trillion of assets.

Betsy Graseck

That’s a great summary. And the 4Q closing is still your expectation at this stage?

James Gorman

Yes, I think the public record is, their shareholder vote is July 17 I think. I don’t want to presume that. But I can’t mention that’s going to be an issue. And then, we are waiting frankly, Federal Reserve approval. We’ve got integration teams that are working with through any DOJ stuff. I feel – I am feeling very confident about the close.

We’d love it as early as possible in Q4, but ultimately it’s in the hands of our regulators and they’ll do their work as they need to and get back to us. So, we are – but it will happen in Q4 and hopefully in the first half of Q4 and we are ready. We are all geared up.

Betsy Graseck

Okay great. Let’s turn on next topic to the field. The wealth management division today. What are you thinking some of the key drivers for growth in that business are going to be on a standalone basis? How important is technology and could you give us a sense of growth via either assets all the way or assay recruitment?

James Gorman

Yes, we’ve still got through – ordinarily inother applications. We know how much money or good estimate of how much money our clients have away. That’s really powerful. Secondly, with E*TRADE, we know a lot of clients had money at Traub, Ameritrade and other institutions. So we cannot – that have accounts with Morgan Stanley, but have relationships with those institutions. We can consolidate all of that.

Further, we haven’t begun to penetrate the whole banking sector and not having a quality digital bank has been a major handicap on that. Again, we will get that through the E*TRADE deal. We are doing some recruiting. We are always in the market with talented people and frankly, without being arrogant about it, Ithink we are a place of choiceright on the street for wealth management.

I think we get eight of the top ten people on the Barron’s 400 list. It’s just – or maybe it’s a Barron’s 100 list. It’s just at the top of the house, we have unbelievable quality people and they’ve functioned very well inside an investment bank and that’s known across the street. So, recruitments assets held away, our digital banking, accounts held with other online providers that we can consolidated through E*TRADE, they are just some of the areas for growth.

But it’s not growing at the level that the digital players are growing and we also had the RIA channel which is a potential given E*TRADE has that. It’s relatively small, but that’s also been a fast growing part of the marketplace. So, I am just excited that we’ve got all these little engines within wealth which of itself is a monster business chugging.

Now we'll talk about rates and the impact on the business, I'm sure. But there are lot of positives and then there are some obvious headwinds.

Betsy Graseck

One question before we get to rates is just the footprint. Obviously, wealth has historically been primarily U.S. focused but you mentioned in your E*TRADE discussion maybe going outside the borders here. Can you give us a sense of whether or not that is something you are thinking about just with the E*TRADE option? Or are you also thinking about that from the financial advisor relationship manager option?

James Gorman

Well, we do have a financial advisor operation across Asia, based in Hong Kong and Singapore, which deals with a lot of the very wealthy across the Chinese communities in particular and we have a traditional broker/dealer in Australia that we got as part of the Smith Barney acquisition. We sold our business in Europe to Credit Suisse.

So if you look internationally, we had some, but Betsy, it’s nothing near the potential of what it could be. And Morgan Stanley’s presence in so many international market from Saudi to Japan to Korea, Brazil, Germany, you got, where our brand is very visible in these markets. So we are punching below our weight in terms of business opportunity.

So we have three parts. One is do we replicate the U.S. model? The answer to that is no. The only countries where the broker/dealer type model commission base has really worked has been Australia, Canada, Japan to some extent, UK to some extent. So it’s really it doesn’t punch – it don’t lift it and place that outside.

Do we go the private banking roots? Probably not. It’s – given all the compliance and money laundry and other issues that have been in managing a lot of, because a lot of that is offshore money. We’ve tended to stay away from that.

So, really our focus is through the digital direct platform and that’s why with Morgan Stanley's brand, our research, our product and E*TRADE’s technology who’ve been, they’ve been internationally before. Remember, they are in Japan probably 15 years ago. I see that as a great opportunity for us in select markets.

Betsy Graseck

What about the thoughts here on pretax margin in the business given the rate environment. Is there anything you can do to offset that rate environment and maybe you can speak to just what you are expecting with regard to pretax margin due to the rate decline we have had today?

James Gorman

Well, the math would tell you that the margin drops from 28% to I don’t know 23% to 24%, probably, 23% something just from the move in rates. Right when we – do rates drop so precipitously earlier this year, that was several hundred million dollars which we don’t compensate on. So it goes straight to the bottom-line.

So it’s just math. I mean, I can pretend it didn't happen, but it did happen. I don't think we are going to be in a effectively zero rate environment forever, but do – am I happy about the way it happened now, but it happens, so you adjust. We are still seeing great flows. We are seeing the loan book, particularly the mortgage book has held up really well and it’s growing.

We are seeing consolidation which I talked about earlier and we are seeing opportunities to grow through the stock plan business and conversion with E*TRADE. And E*TRADE’s margin, it’s own margin is around 45%. So, when you combine that, call it nearly $3 billion of revenue to the wealth, that will help push the margin back up some.

And frankly, we’ve been very active in the wealth business. So, it’s too early to say there was obviously a Q1 like just a punch in the face. But unlike the old days, Betsy, you've been around this place, you know ten years ago, this kind of environment would have this kind of environment would have saddled us back a 0% to 5% pretax margin. Five years ago, it would have put us at 15%. Three years ago, it would have put us at 20%.

If I said to you, we're going to be we are going to be in zero interest rate environment and the kind of market shut we’ve all been through, with everybody working at home and we’re going to generate pretax margins still above comfortably above 20%, you'd take it all day long. Now, we are not happy with that where it is. Our long-term targets were 28% to 30%.

We remain committed to those in the long-term, but in this environment, we’ve got to get past this rate cycle. And frankly, we've got to build those other legs which we are in the process of doing including closing E*Trade.

Betsy Graseck

Okay, great. Just lastly on wealth, have the wealth clients started to come back into the equity market yet? Or do you see cash on the sidelines as kind of latent energy there?

James Gorman

You know, it’s been that cash is up a little bit. Cash and cash equivalents I think are close to 21%. I don’t have the exact number. But we are seeing asset flows. I mean what happens in terms of stress is, clients tend to grab and take it towards the biggest stable institutions and there was some major outages with some of the new online robo players. That doesn't work.

You can't like not access your account for several days and think that that’s okay. So, institutions like us that didn’t have outages and E*Trade was the same, that very important. So, I just think we are in an environment where you are going to see growth coming out of partly because of the stability of the institution.

Betsy Graseck

Okay. James, I wanted to turn the conversation towards the securities business. Maybe get a sense as to where you are investing in growth. What are you looking for? Just a very open-ended question to see what you are thinking.

James Gorman

We punch below our weight in DCM. That’s been a focus and is a focus of the team and I think we are making up some ground there. We are determined to hold on to number one position which I think we have had for twenty straight quarters in equities. We continue to invest some of the technology behind that.

Obviously, a lot of the electronic trading and the prime brokerage business has been critical to our success. I’ve read in the paper another bank wanting to make a move in prime brokerage. It’s a great business. But you ought to be at scale and we are a monster in that business.

And then across the whole institutional fixed income and commodities platform, I think the decisions we took at the end of 2015 to shrink by 25% both the sheet, brought down the RWAs, brought down the headcount, position ourselves to be a player sort of six, seven, instead of nine, ten I think has worked really well. And honestly, we are gaining share in that.

Now, part of that has been from what’s been going on with the Europeans and part of it is that just, the business is just running really well. I think we’ve done a much better job bringing an integrated capital markets, fixed income and equities platform to a lot of our hedge fund clients. So, there is no brand new bold strategy, right.

We are not about to go and acquire another institutional business certainly of size. So, in this business, it’s all about finding the right talents and mix between balance sheet, risk-weighted assets, capital usage, liquidity requirements and talent. And right now, it feels like the business is functioning as it should be. It feels really good.

Now on the banking side, as you all know, the M&A market is basically dead for the second half of this year and with this not us, that's The Street, because you've got to announce deals and although ultimately get paid on them. But that, I am not worried about that, that’s just a cyclical thing and that will flow through just fine in time once we get past the sort of COVID shock.

Betsy Graseck

What about geography-wise? How are you thinking about the mix there?

James Gorman

Well, we've expanded, as you know, we got the license in China. So, Greater China, Hong Kong remains critical to us. Japan, through our partnership with MUFG, we still think there is more to do with the Japanese economy has been under severe pressure. Europe has stabilized. We moved our European headquarters to Frankfurt and moved several hundred people in there.

We are not that interested. We went from a long period of opening and closing offices. We are not that – our bar for opening a new location is very, very high now. So, we are unlikely to be opening new locations.

We are more likely just to beef up as we are in Germany and France in particular. Brazil and Mexico are doing great. And then, Australia, Korea are doing very well and then the Greater China area is really the focus.

Betsy Graseck

Okay. Just lastly, anything on the quarter that you wanted to mention around the outlook for securities? I know you had some thoughts on wealth. Wasn't sure if you wanted to raise anything on the securities side?

James Gorman

Well, listen, it’s been a very, very active environment and I have seen ranges from our competitors talking about as much as 50% year-over-date in trading to 10% year-over-date and everything in between. Listen, we’ve got a very good business. Our equities business is performing well. We have equities, derivatives has been performing very well.

Prime brokerage balances have come back and frankly, fixed income, our positioning the activity we are seeing in macro and the recovery in credit, it’s been impressive. So, listen, we are not going to be – I don’t think we are going to be an underperformer. I’d be surprised if we are an underperformer. That's all I'll say.

Businesses, teams working well together and we – but you've got to wait these things to move rapidly in a couple of weeks and there are some other things going on obviously at any point in time. But I feel pretty good about what Morgan Stanley is doing right now.

Betsy Graseck

Okay. Great. I wanted to just touch base as well on asset management, obviously an important part of the business where you've been delivering strong growth and significant positive flows for the past couple of years. And that continued in 1Q into a 1Q that was more challenging for the industry. So, just wanted to get your sense as to what’s driving that growth and where you see it going from here?

James Gorman

Yes, it’s a phenomenal story and one we don’t talk much about and I give the team led by Dan, enormous credit. That the – our asset management business was – its strength was its breadth. Its weakness was its lack of depth. So, we are in every vertical. We have liquidity management. We have a fixed income. We have an active equities business.

We have deep in value, we also got great growth businesses. We’ve got a fund of funds business. We have infrastructure. We got real estate. We got private equity. We got MIS. But everything was kind of like small.

And finally, we are starting to get some scale. For example, infrastructure we have raised our third fund. It did over $5 billion. I think it’s up nearly 40% from the second fund. We just have an infrastructure business a few years ago now it had a $4 billion or $4.5 billion and, I think a $5.5 billion. You look at the active investments, we have had positive flows.

Dennis Lynch, I'd just calling out, his business unbelievable, they have 99 percentile. They are managing $50 billion. There is another sort of upshoot of that and Asia has done unbelievably well. Our China Asia PE fund has done well. Our real estate has come back from the crisis remarkably well. So I am really excited about asset management.

Now, people keep saying, but it's only 10% of Morgan Stanley, yes, but yes, Morgan Stanley is a big place. I am happy to have plenty of 10% that are performing well, right. Which would you rather have, a 10% performing or a 50% not and right now, asset management is just, they are on a roll.

And listen, they are always when you are managing private equity and real estate and you have parking meters and things like that and times like this, you are going to have parts of it going to under stress. But if you look at the positive flows, and you look at the outperformance, I’d tell you that I’ve joined Morgan Stanley, well I arrived in early 2006.

I guess, I technically joined in 2005 before garden leave. So, roughly 15 years. We’ve never had product and performance across traditional asset management and alternatives. Those four boxes all working. We've got products. We've got in alternatives. We’ve got in traditional. We've got performance. We've gotten alternatives.

We have gotten traditional. Now are we where we want to be? No, we can be bigger, definitely bigger in scale in fixed income. We could definitely have more and different styled managers across our active equities business. We can definitely be bigger in PE. There are lots of areas where we can grow that excitement.

But we are now in a position where given the performance and given the product platform we have, we now have a credible position to grow. So, this – the business will only stay 10% of the rest of Morgan Stanley it’s growing at the same pace.

Betsy Graseck

And is this growth from here, do you think it’s more organic and small team lift-outs? Or do you feel that you would take – increase the growth via more aggressive, kind of a acquisition?

James Gorman

We’ll do deals. I’ve been very clear about that. I mean, I am not shy about doing deals that I think hit our sweet spot and there are a lot of things that hit our sweet spot. But, you can get caught doing large-scale asset management deals. You want to be very cautious about that. It doesn’t mean that’s a zero chance, but, certainly my bar and the Board’s bar on that is my shy.

But there is the consolidating industry. Of all the sectors in financial services, from payments to our corporate lending to, you got across the whole universe that you cover. Probably the most distributed, the least consolidated is the asset management space still. Now, some of the ETF and the index fund business, that’s different.

Right, that’s always been consolidated, because scale drives all of that. But the whole rest of it, it’s right for consolidation and we’ll be a player in that in the years ahead.

Betsy Graseck

And currently, as your business stands today, do you think you have enough size to benefit from scale today? Do you think you are a scale player?

James Gorman

It so much depends which vertical you are looking at. If you are talking about growth investing, unbelievably, we got the number one guy in the world, deep value of William Lock in London his team, unbelievably good. The fund of funds business is clearly at scale. It’s a great business. Real estate is probably number three or four in the world.

It’s clearly got private equity no, it’s smaller than we need it to be. Infrastructure is getting there. So you’ve got to take the fixed income, no. Fixed income, we can do more. So I think if you take each of the tranches, you'd get a slightly different answer, what most people say is, your aggregate asset management business, let’s say, it was $500 billion, it's actually significantly more than that, while there are so many players who are as big or bigger, I said, who cares.

What I care about is, within that business, where are you at scale and where does scale matters? Where does scale drive economics? And that's the couple of layers of the onion you've got to peel back. But I have generally, I have the scale bias as you probably know generally in business. Scale is generally your friend I’ve found, unless you haven't got the management capacity to handle the size.

Betsy Graseck

Okay. I think the last topic we wanted to just touch base on here is it’s generally speaking the efficiency of the organization and what you think you could do to improve from here. I know in the past in some of these presentations, you've talked about opportunities in potentially commercial real estate, et cetera. Can you give us a sense as to your most updated thinking there?

James Gorman

Well, I think we – over the last ten years we’ve put out our annual targets and by the way, I’ve always said those targets for normalized environments and this is anything about a normalized environment. So, we clearly missed the targets in the first quarter. The wealth management targets are going to be, in this environment possible to be at 28%.

But that doesn’t mean you can't have very good business growth from where we are and recovering to that period. So in the medium-term, I stand by the targets. In the very short-term I didn’t and I don’t. But on the efficiency, that ratio, I think we had original targets of 79%. We brought it down to 77% and 75%, 73% and now it’s sort of the 70% to 72% range.

There is clearly things we can do. We are doing on the expenses side that continued to drive efficiencies. But if you haven't got the revenues, the ratio obviously gets messed up by the denominator. On office space and I was quoted out it’s – I’ve sort of joked to myself, I made a not quite a throwaway line but an obvious statement that we learned how to have all of our employees working from home, so, surely that broadened a question that we need all the footprint and by definition we didn’t.

That then became the most quoted line I think I have had in my career, which does shows you, in times of stress, people will hang on to anything and draw their conclusion that somehow Morgan Stanley is going to move out to major cities or shut its locations, no, we are not. That’s ridiculous. The vast majority of our employees, but the vast majority of their time we’ll continue to work in offices.

But are there ways in which we can consolidate and learn, particularly in some of the big money centers where you want less density people, absolutely. Does that bring into question how we are thinking about our offshoring strategy and maybe part of that goes to smaller cities around the U.S. rather than being all concentrated in one country or geography like we have in India, absolutely.

But we have proven with Montreal; we've proven with Budapest, we've proven with Bangalore that we can operate in multiple countries around the world and many of these large locations. But, yes, there will be some real estate efficiencies over time. But it’s not like we are going to certainly cut our real estate footprint in half.

That was sort of ridiculous assumption based upon a passing comment. We will continue to have major real estate in major cities. We just have opportunities. We are little smarter about the way we deploy it and where.

Betsy Graseck

Got it. Okay. That makes a lot of sense. And then, I suppose, lastly, just on capital, when we think about getting back into a more normalized environment, what are the triggers for restarting the buyback?

James Gorman

I guess, in order, number one, we need to see the CCAR and the SCB numbers, obviously. Number two, we need to have confidence that the economy continues to improve, which I think the jobs numbers suggest that the worst is behind us for broader economic growth and unemployment. We want to be sure that we don’t have some sort of W in the next several months.

But, listen, I don’t know the exact timing. We are not frankly talking with our Board about reinstituting our buyback at the moment. That’d clearly be premature. I don’t want to get ahead of what the regulators’ work is doing. But as I said, I am very comfortable – that comfortable position. There is no reason why we shouldn’t be buying back stock as soon as we get visibility, the economy is doing fine.

And as I said with the SCB, we have less – we had less levers that leverage ratio constraints than we do under the CET when constrained. So that will be the kinds of the decisions the operating committee will make obviously, overseen by the Board is where you want to make your trade-offs. But we are in a position where this company is very stable.

We are being very stable through this crisis. I think we are going to come out of it stronger not weaker. I see no reason why, the right moment when we have enough clarity around the economic outlook we wouldn't be instituting a buyback again. I think it's sort of a no-drama answer honestly. But we want to see what the SCB buffers come back and who knows?

I mean, that’s a bit of a black box right now. I've learned one thing over ten years doing this job is you got to be prepared for surprises and you adjust as a result if they come.

Betsy Graseck

All right. Great. Well, I want to thank you on behalf of everybody at Morgan Stanley for steering us through the last decade and look forward to the next. Thank you again for joining us today and appreciate your time.

James Gorman

Well, I appreciate everybody being on the call and the conference Betsy, which you run, has been unbelievably strong for many years. So, congratulations and I look forward to hearing from clients that how it all goes.

Betsy Graseck

Right. Thank you very much.

James Gorman

Okay. Bye-bye.

Betsy Graseck

Right.