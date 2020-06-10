Lastly, provided the new “Holy Grail” takes off and consolidates in the near future, the prospect demand for and subsequent production of lithium metal will imply profound changes in the upstream of the lithium value chain.

This paper discusses a type of next-generation lithium-metal batteries that may be crucial for the second possibility, encouraging Tesla to learn about this opportunity and get ready to grasp it.

Further reduction in cost may have to come via a decline in material cost through advances in recycling/recovery, change of chemistry in the battery, and/or access to the minerals themselves.

Despite this significant progress, Tesla may still have some room for improvement in its goal to reach the $100/kWh “magic number” that brings EVs to cost parity with ICE vehicles.

As a recent scientific paper shows, mass production in Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) gigafactory in Nevada, with important outcomes in economies of scale and cost reduction resulted in the kind of competitiveness that Tesla was looking for to dominate the EV market worldwide.

In effect, battery pack costs per kWh for a typical Tesla battery chemical composition (NCA//Graphite) with a share of material cost between 60% and 66% on total manufacturing costs for 1GWh production capacity would be in the range of $184 and $167. However, those figures would go down to $147 and $132, respectively, should the production capacity increase to 35GWh (See Figure 1).

As is well known, Tesla’s original plan was to build a gigafactory with a cell output of 35GWh and a pack output of 50GWh by 2020. It was, therefore, aiming at producing 35GWh battery packs for EVs with cells produced at the gigafactory, and 15GWh battery packs for energy storage applications with cells produced elsewhere.

A little over a year ago, Elon Musk himself indicated that cell production at the gigaplant had thus far been running at a real capacity of around 24GWh, which is relatively consistent with the total number of EVs that Tesla produced in 2019. Indeed, if we agree that Tesla produced 365,300 EVs last year, we can extrapolate that the gigafactory ran at a real capacity of 25.6GWh.

Regardless of whether or not Tesla finally meets its capacity goal by the end of this year, the above figures speak well of the plausibility of the scientific study referred to above and are most relevant to the real capabilities of the disruptive company to change the global automotive industry forever.

Likewise, Cairn Energy Research Advisors (cited by InsideEVs) estimates that Tesla’s pack-level costs reached $158.27 per kWh in 2019. At our estimated capacity of 25.6GWh, this might be slightly outside of the 60% material cost curve in Figure 1, meaning that although Tesla seems to be on the right track, it still has some room to diminish its processing costs as it strives to reach full capacity in Gigafactory 1.

Interestingly enough, the peer-reviewed article also sustains that for a share of material cost reaching 80%, the same numbers would be $138 and $106, respectively. This would get us close to the $100/kWh “magic number” that will likely bring EVs to cost parity with internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

It would then follow that there are two conditions for Tesla to reach the “magic number”: One, more scale economies, through process optimization, in its gigaplant that would allow for further diminution of manufacturing/processing costs from a bit over 40% down to 20% of total cost, and two, operation at full or near-full capacity (35GWh) in its gigafactory.

From here, an additional reduction in battery cost would have to come via a decline in material cost. However, this will not be automatic. It could come through recycling and recovery of the most expensive materials such as cobalt, lithium, and nickel (in that order), through the change of chemistry in the battery, and/or through access to the minerals themselves. Tesla has been seen making some progress in the two first options, leaving, for the time being, aside, the third. At least, that is reflected in a new Reuters article. In the rest of this article, I will attempt to go deeper into the last two arguments leaving the first for future contributions.

The question remains, though, as to whether Tesla will continue pushing manufacturing/processing costs to the “literature” limit without paying significant attention to material costs or maybe it will choose to go the other way around in the “mother of all its battles” against the “legacy” carmakers in the very near future. We cannot discard either an intermediate strategy whereby Tesla starts affecting the material costs without necessarily pushing manufacturing costs to the limit.

Figure 1

Battery Pack Costs Reduction with Increases in Capacity

Source: Wentker et al (2019).

In a previous Seeking Alpha (SA) contribution, published in March 2017, I argued that mass production and technological development could be two influential factors of the levels or degrees of outsourcing or vertical integration in lithium-ion battery production for electric vehicles (EVs). As we will see below, some of the topics already discussed here as well as those to be considered later in this article overlap certain arguments put forward in my previous SA piece. I found it necessary to refresh them to get the appropriate context for the present study.

Mass production did in fact take place at Tesla’s gigafactory 1. But how about vertical integration? Tesla’s relationship with Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) did not really mean that Tesla was actually integrating its two lines of production. It only meant that it was bringing its main lithium battery source (Panasonic) closer to its EV manufacturing facility (in Fremont). Panasonic remained in charge of the production of Li-ion cells for Tesla and although the level of coordination between them was outstanding, they never fully vertically integrated. This is consistent with everything I said in my previous SA take on the subject.

Given the successful operation of gigafactory 1, one needs to wonder whether Tesla will ever be interested in the full vertical integration of its battery and EV production lines. Even though there are some indications that Tesla may be planning to produce its own battery cells in the near future, it is not yet clear when this could occur. For the time being, Tesla seems to be comfortable with a model of near-vertical integration like the one it implemented with Panasonic and perhaps is thinking of replicating it (albeit with different partners) in China and in other parts of the world.

In the upstream, Tesla seems to be following a similar approach as that for the downstream with Ganfeng Lithium (OTCPK:GNENY) as its spearhead. As time passes, China’s largest lithium compound producer and one of the world’s largest lithium producer is likely to become Tesla’s only lithium supplier. Ganfeng’s recent movements make us think that the offtake agreement they both agreed upon back in 2018 was not a typical one. It probably meant going beyond supplying a given amount of lithium at certain times. One indication of this seems to be Ganfeng’s decision to capitalize on Bacanora Minerals (OTC:BCRMF) in Sonora, Mexico, in October 2019. As I reported in 2017, Bacanora was one of the two lithium companies with which Tesla had signed offtake agreements in 2015. Another sign in this direction might be Tesla’s interest in including Ganfeng Lithium in its discussion with Sigma, a new hard rock lithium company operating in Minas Gerais, Brazil, to secure new lithium supplies from that country. Although it is not yet clear whether the Tesla–Sigma relationship finally materialized, in November 2019, the only pending detail to make a landmark agreement was the decision as to whether Sigma would ship the materials to Ganfeng in China or to Tesla in California. Still, it seems premature to conclude that Tesla and Ganfeng would remain perfect partners forever. The lithium world has become not very dynamic but also highly volatile. What might be the best option today, it could end up being part of the worst scenario a few years later. Lastly, behind are Tesla’s other would-be lithium partners with whom it had signed offtake agreements between 2015 and 2018 simply for not being able to make it into the market timely. For one thing, Pure Energy Minerals (OTCQB:PEMIF) would at last only start drilling these days at the Clayton Valley Lithium Project, after a long funding process. For another, Wesfarmers (OTCPK:WFAFF), which in September last year overtook Kidman Resources, would have postponed its final investment decision on its lithium project in Western Australia until Q1 2021.

The next level of abstraction in my 2017 analysis was technological development. Here I contended, among other things, that Tesla was following a “weak” lithium approach, which may not only put at serious risk its whole supply of EV batteries in the event of a lithium shortage but also the possibility of advancing a major technological breakthrough in battery manufacturing.

It looks like I was found to be correct on this one, as well. By betting on Nickel-Cobalt-Aluminum (NCA) chemistry, Tesla contributed to a price hike of lithium hydroxide. This was further enhanced by the adoption of Nickel-Cobalt-Manganese (NCM) chemistries (which also require lithium hydroxide) by the rest of the carmakers, particularly in China. As of today, lithium hydroxide remains the lithium compound of choice, just as I observed in 2017.

However, this situation shouldn’t be taken for granted because in the months/years ahead we could witness some new developments. For one thing, as the Reuters article referred to earlier says, Tesla is in advanced talks with CATL to use its lithium iron phosphate batteries, which not only utilize no cobalt but also mostly lithium carbonate in place of lithium hydroxide as the precursor. For another, as envisaged in my 2017 article, technology could go beyond Li-ion batteries towards all-solid-state lithium batteries, lithium-air, and/or lithium-oxygen batteries, all of them using lithium metal in the anode.

And this is what I would like to talk about next. In the last four years or so we have seen the emergence of a novel type of next-generation lithium batteries, which may be called “lithium-metal batteries.” It has been suggested that they are the new “Holy Grail” in lithium batteries. In 2016, I had already identified this trend in unpublished comprehensive research on lithium battery technological development. Briefly, they may be defined as those lithium batteries retaining the same cathode chemistries as in Li-ion batteries but substituting graphite for lithium metal in the anode. There are of course other lithium batteries using lithium metal in the anode, such as lithium all-solid-state, lithium-sulfur, lithium-air, or lithium-oxygen batteries, but they all belong to specific categories in their own right.

This is shown in a new scientific analysis that prompted this contribution. Note that the authors of that work even introduce a new category of lithium batteries including Fluor, combined with either iron or copper, in the cathode. These new chemistries have been cited in the literature as two powerful batteries with similar gravimetric energy density as that of Lithium-Sulfur batteries (Li2S//Li). In Figure 2, a novel and challenging roadmap for lithium batteries is presented.

A sea of differences appears to exist between the most advanced lithium-ion batteries and the new lithium-metal batteries. I am particularly interested in learning more about LiFePO4//Li and LiNiPO4//Li, as well as NCM//Li.

The first two batteries would more than double and triple, respectively, the gravimetric energy density of the well-known LiFePO4//Gr batteries. Bear in mind that not only Tesla and CATL are talking so much about LiFePO4//Gr, but also BYD, one of the pioneers of this technology, which has recently announced the introduction at a mass scale of a new “blade” battery with such battery chemistry, in China and elsewhere this year.

The third would give a tremendous boost to the already popular NMC technology, providing it with twice as much gravimetric energy density.

Figure 2

Roadmap for Next-generation Lithium-Metal Batteries

Source: Wang et al (2020).

Notes:

Gravimetric energy density: Batteries with less mass (lighter for the same energy)

Volumetric energy density: Smaller batteries (less volume for same energy)

Two additional comments regarding Figure 2 are in order. First, the dominance of EV lithium-metal batteries is clearly visible with one exception: LiCoO2//Li, a much more advanced version of the standard LiCoO2//Gr category of lithium batteries for the consumer electronic sector. Second, the disappearance of the NCA technology from the lithium battery spectrum might be an indication that the days of this technology, mostly adopted by Tesla, may be numbered. Here we would like to know if Tesla’s gigafactory 1 would be ready to adapt to the new technologies.

It is clear that there are still some challenges to be faced before these new lithium batteries can satisfy the huge market demand of smaller and lighter rechargeable batteries, both for electric cars, and consumer electronic products. They refer to dendritic problems, interfacial side reactions, volume change, and low Coulombic efficiency. But the paper seems to be quite optimistic about addressing them in a not-too-distant future.

Based on all the information above, we can only encourage Tesla to learn about the new “Holy Grail” in lithium batteries and take advantage of this incredible technological opportunity to consolidate its dominance in the global EV market in the next five years or so.

In closing, provided the new “Holy Grail” takes off and consolidates in the near future, the prospect demand for and subsequent production of lithium metal will imply profound changes in the upstream of the lithium value chain. It all will boil down to more demand for and production of lithium. But this will happen not only because then we will need lithium for both the cathode and the anode of the battery, but also because the massive process of adoption of lithium metal-batteries that may follow will likely accelerate the EV revolution in the world.

