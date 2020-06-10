Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call June 9, 2020 4:30 PM ET

Dan Bodner

Thank you, Alan. From the onset of Covid-19, we took immediate steps to help our customers address the challenges of this new environment. We're pleased to have received positive customer feedback for our innovation, customer centricity and the quick response of our employees. Following bookings growth in February and March, many customers delayed project in April primarily on-premises deployments. Looking forward as organizations gradually return to offices and travel restrictions are lifted customers are expressing that they intend to resume on-premises deployments. And are considering accelerating clouds. We now expect the sequential improvement in Q2 and continued improvement in the second half of the year. Before reviewing the Q1 results, I'm pleased to report significant progress on our plan to create two independent public companies. We recently amended our term loan agreement on favorable terms to facilitate the separation. We also closed the first tranche of the Apax investments. Jason Wright, lead software partner at Apax joined Verint's board and will help drive the separation and a growth strategy.

We are targeting completion of the separation shortly after fiscal year end and Doug will review the progress we've made later in the call. Turning to our Customer Engagement Business, as I mentioned before on-premises deployments we are impacted by Covid-19 but cloud momentum continued in Q1, consistent with this trend we received many large cloud orders from both existing and new customers including competitive displacements. These orders include a $5 million cloud order from a leading financial services company that is expanding the deployments of cloud solutions from one to three business units. A $3 million cloud order for embedding customer that is adopting additional modules of a cloud portfolio, while replacing an on-premises solution from a competitor. A $3 million cloud order from another global bank customer, and $2 million cloud order from a leading business services provider and $1 million cloud order from a leading insurance and services company and new customer for Verint and another competitive displacement.

As you can see, most of these large cloud orders came from banking, insurance, business services and government customers which are strong verticals representing a majority of our customer base. I will further discuss the resilience of our customer base in few minutes. Overall, we are seeing strong interest in our cloud solutions and are pleased to report new SaaS ACV increased 45% year-over-year in Q1.SaaS revenue increased double-digit year-over-year excluding ForeSee. Just to remind you we acquired ForeSee five quarters ago and expect their legacy revenue to decline, but we are very pleased with their technology which has been fully integrated into an experience management platform.

Doug will review later the key cloud metrics and trends. With the rocketing cloud growth through direct sales force and a growing network of cloud partners, I'm pleased to report that our communication infrastructure diagnostic strategy and a cloud offering are resonating well with partners. With respect to post Covid-19, there is a potential acceleration for cloud and digital transformations in our industry. And we believe that we are well-positioned to participate in this acceleration. Customers rely on our solutions to drive workforce productivity, business analytics, compliance and fraud detection. Revenue is primarily generated from large enterprises across strong verticals including financial services, healthcare, utilities, technology and governments.

We also generate the majority of revenue from our existing customer base, which includes over 85% of Fortune 100 organizations. We are pleased to report that during Q1, our renewal rates remain strong and we believe that the on-premises deals that were delayed will come back as the environment improves. Our ability to grow new cloud booking and sustained renewal rates during the pandemic reflects a strong customer base and our ongoing relationships with our customers. Last month, we had our Annual User Conference with almost 4,000 customers and partners attending virtually, which is double the number attendees we had last year and demonstrates strong interest in our latest innovative solutions.

I would like to expand on some of our recent innovations. The initial focus of our customers as they shifted to work from home was providing connectivity for their employees. Organizations have now turned their attention from connectivity to addressing business challenges such as workforce productivity, business analytics, compliance and fraud with some of the employees working at home and some in the office. Let me give you a few examples of how we are helping customers. We recently enhanced our workforce engagement solution to help organizations automate workforce planning for gradual and safe return to the office. These new capabilities enable organizations to meet service levels and elevate their customer experience, while complying with office, social distancing rules, workspace hygiene checks and workforce assignment rules. Verint has created a new workflow that customer can use to automatically create a comprehensive schedule that accommodates not only traditional workforce management criteria such as skill level and peak hours, but also new requirements including the need for staggered work schedules, scheduling a mix of work from home and in office agents, safe distancing guidelines and opportunities for employees to rotate in and out of the office.

Another example is an analytics package; we launched to help increase the productivity of agents at home. For some agents, the work conditions at home could be disruptive and affect their productivity. A new package helps supervisors to remotely analyze agent desktop applications and workflows and to suggest improvements in real-time. The new package also helps management identify best practices that were disrupted by the transition to work from home and make adjustments to increase productivity. And the third example is a new automated compliance package that helps ensure that agents at home adhere to compliance rules the same way they did when working from the office. Each and every call is automatically screened by our software and alerts are triggered in case of compliance errors appear. Also the agents are provided individual reports and compliance gaps to help create a strong compliance culture.

The pandemic has disrupted how people work and we believe will have a long-term impact on the workforce in our industry. Verint has always been a thought leader in workforce engagement and we are quickly addressing new requirements from our customers with innovation driven by strong analytics and automation. Looking forward, we see three areas that should positively contribute to a customer engagement growth. First, we expect on-premises deal to come back as organizations reopen their offices and travel restrictions are lifted. At the same time, we expect the industry to accelerate its shift to the cloud and more customers to purchase new solutions in the cloud as well as migrate their legacy on-premises solutions.

And third, we believe that organizations managing their workforce in the new normal will require the type of analytical workforce engagement solutions for which Verint has been recognized as a leader for many years.

Turning to Cyber Intelligence, advanced data mining analytics continue to play a critical role in accelerating security investigations and generating actionable insights to fight crime and terror. Our solutions help maintain law and order both in terms of peace and crisis. In Q1, we received multiple large orders including an order for greater than $15 million, three orders for approximately $5million each and four orders for approximately $3 million each. We believe these large orders reflect ongoing demand for our data mining solutions and our strong competitive position with the global set of customers across more than 100 countries. Most of our revenue today comes from a broad base of government customers that chose Verint as a strategic partner in which we have strong relationships for many years.

In Q1, our software model strategy continued to generate benefits for our customers and for Verint. Our Q1 gross margin on an estimated fully allocated basis increased approximately 400 bps year-over-year continuing the trend of the significant increase over the last few years. In addition, during part of the introduction of new subscription based solutions, our recurring revenue as a percentage of total revenue increased from about one third a few years ago to more than half in Q1. We believe our software strategy resonates well with customers and provides Verint the competitive advantage. It also benefits our customers with faster software refresh cycle to quickly address security threats that are rapidly evolving around the world.

Looking forward, we see three areas that should positively impact our cyber intelligence growth. First, a gradual reopening of offices and lifting of travel restrictions will facilitate the performance of on-premises solutions that were delayed in Q1. Second, the pandemic has elevated crime and unrest globally driving interest in new data mining analytics to fight crime and terror. And third, our software model will continue to improve our financial results, improve our competitive position and benefit customers with faster software refresh cycles to better respond to threats.

Overall, we believe our cyber intelligence business is well positioned to be a successful independent software company. We are targeting the completion of the cyber intelligence spin shortly after fiscal year-end and have made good progress since our last call. In May, we completed the first $200 million investment tranche from Apax Partners and yesterday we completed an amendment of our term loan. The amendment will facilitate our separation into two public companies and enable our existing credit facility to survive the separation, providing us with attractive credit terms through 2024. Following the investment and amendment, we believe both businesses will be well capitalized for the separation.

And now let me turn the call over to Doug to discuss our financial results in more detail. Doug?

Doug Robinson

Thanks Dan. Good afternoon, everyone. Our discussion today will include non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation between our GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is available as Alan mentioned in our earnings release and in the IR section of our website. Differences between our GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures include adjustments related to acquisitions, including fair value revenue adjustments, amortization of acquisition related intangibles. Certain other acquisition related expenses, stock based compensation, as well as certain other items that can vary significantly in amount and frequency. For certain metrics that also includes adjustments related to foreign exchange rates.

Today, I'd like to discuss several things. First, briefly review our first quarter results which as Dan mentioned were impacted by Covid-19 which caused delays in our on-premises deals in both segments. Then I'll discuss how we're managing our business through Covid-19 and our outlook. And finally, I'll provide an update on our separation plan. This is the dashboard we developed a few quarters back for our customer engagement business. It includes our Q1 results and can be found in our IR website. It shows the key metrics for our customer engagement business which we believe are most helpful to understand the performance of our business.

In Q1, on a constant currency basis, customer engagement GAAP revenue was down 9% and non-GAAP revenue was down 12% year-over-year due to a decline in perpetual license revenue as on-premises deals were delayed. Perpetual equivalents were also down for the same reason although new SaaS ACV was up 45%. Looking forward, we expect improvement in Q2 and the second half of the year as on-premises deals come back and our cloud momentum continues. In Q1, non-GAAP estimated fully allocated operating margin for customer engagement came in at around 20%, reflecting the April weakness we discussed earlier and the cost controls we begin to put in place. I'd like to take a closer look at our cloud performance in Q1. Starting with cloud bookings, as discussed, in Q1, we had another strong quarter of new cloud bookings growth. Regarding booking quality, as Dan mentioned earlier, our new bookings in Q1 included many multi-million cloud deals despite Covid-19.

I'd like to note that the average contract, cloud contract term remained above two years as our solutions are sticky and customers typically use our software for many years rather than purchase for short term needs. Another measure of stickiness is our recurring revenue and renewal rates. In Q1, the percentage of our revenue, software revenues are recurring came in at 82%, an increase of approximately 900 bps year-over-year. This significant increase was a result of cloud mix shift and strong renewal rates. Our Q1 recurring renewal rate was around 90% similar to last fiscal year and came in a few points stronger when excluding the renewal rates ForeSee's legacy products.

Turning to revenue. The cloud metrics are provided in a dashboard and I'd like to explain our cloud revenue trends across bundled SaaS, unbundled SaaS and optional managed services. Non-GAAP bundled SaaS revenue increased 5% year-over-year or around 25% excluding ForeSee whose products we stopped selling since we acquired the company. The 25% is consistent with a strong growth in new SaaS ACV that we have achieved over the last few quarters. Unbundled SaaS which tends to fluctuate quarter-to-quarter declined a bit and optional managed services was up slightly in Q1 year-over-year. Regarding our cloud conversion program, as a reminder, we have a maintenance base of more than $300 million and offer our customers the flexibility to migrate from an existing on-premise solution to the cloud at their own pace.

Customers can migrate to the cloud to improve TCO or choose to keep legacy solutions on-premises and purchase incremental functionality from Verint in the cloud. Large enterprises require this flexibility as they migrate to the cloud over time. As Dan mentioned, due to the pandemic, we believe the industry will accelerate the shift to the cloud. During the pandemic, most customers slow down their migration initiatives, but we expect those migrations to resume and then increase in the coming months and post pandemic. Overall, we are well positioned for cloud growth and we believe there is now an opportunity to complete our cloud transition faster as the industry accelerates cloud adoption post Covid-19.

Now we'll provide a few comments in the Cyber Intelligence segment. This is the dashboard for our cyber intelligence business, which includes our Q1 results and can also be found on our IR website. Similar to the customer engagement dashboard it includes the key metrics we believe are most helpful to understanding the performance of this segment, as we go through our software model transition. In Q1, as Dan mentioned, we received many multi-million deals which will be converted to revenue over time. Our revenue in Q1 declined around 5% year-over-year both on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis as on-premises deals were impeded by Covid-19. While on-premises deals were impacted, gross profit remains strong as we continued to reduce hardware in low margin services as part of our software model transition. Non-GAAP estimated fully allocated gross margins came in at 69% and approximately 400 bps increase year-over-year. The percentage of our revenue is recurring increased to around 55%, up 1,200 bps year-over-year. Non-GAAP estimated fully allocated operating margins came in at around 10%.

And now turning to our balance sheet. We continue to prepare the company for the separation of our two segments and are pleased to have closed both the first $200 million tranche of the Apax Investment and a term loan amendment allowing us to continue with attractive credit terms now and beyond the separation through June 2024. Both of these actions have helped solidify an already strong balance sheet and will facilitate the separation. During the quarter, we continue to buyback shares which took our non-GAAP share countdown to 65.6 six million shares in the quarter driving $0.52 in non-GAAP EPS. With the Apax Investment be accounted for as equity rather than debt, we expect our non-GAAP share count for the year to be approximately 69 million shares.

Today, including the first tranche of the Apax Investment, we have over $800 million of cash and short-term investments and a leverage ratio of less than 1x net debt to last 12-months EBITDA on an adjusted basis. Our cash flow from operations on a GAAP basis was strong in Q1 coming in at $76 million reflecting our strong enterprise and government customer base.

Let me take a moment now to discuss our customer base. The majority of our revenue is generated from large existing customer base, primarily across the financial services, healthcare, utilities, and technology and government verticals. In Q1, we benefited from the resiliency of our customer base with continued strong renewal rates. We're also benefiting from a growing portion of revenue generated from recurring sources. Verint has experienced managing through different economic cycles and the onset of Covid-19; we took actions to manage our expenses, while continuing to invest for long-term growth. We remain focused on executing our cloud for strategy and software model transitions and preparing the company for the separation. I believe that the actions we've taken during the pandemic to support our customers, partners and employees will enable us to emerge even stronger.

Finally, I'd like to provide an update on our plan to separate Verint into two public companies. Since our last earnings call in addition to closing the Apax Investment and completing the credit agreement amendment, we have made progress across many areas. On the tax side, we made the required filings with the authorities in both the US and Israel, and our tax ruling process is underway. On a financial side, we continue to prepare the required carve-out financials for our cyber intelligence business. On the public reporting side, the transactional and SEC documents that are required to effectuate the spin are in process. And on the IT side, we continue to execute the infrastructure and application separation plan.

Overall, at this point, we are making good progress with the separation and we will continue to update you on our progress on future earnings calls. That concludes our prepared remarks. So operator, can we now open up call for questions.

Operator

Our first question comes from Ryan MacDonald with Needham. Please go ahead.

Ryan MacDonald

Yes. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for taking my questions. First, I'd love to get a little bit more color on the discussions you're having with the customers that are underway with on-premise deployments. And just get a sense of how long you think to delay or what they're looking at. Is it a matter of weeks and months on some of the pipeline conversion here or is it a multi quarter issue do you think?

DanBodner

Dan Bodner

So it's starting to change not unexpectedly given what's going on in the country. And we believe that customers working through priorities and in many cases customer engagement is a big priority especially as they're starting to prepare to bring some of the workforce back to the office. And clearly everyone is talking about the new normal, where there would be a hybrid workforce that works partially from home and partially from the office. Certainly in the near future, this is a challenge how to bring a place to the office and social distancing rules and works with hygiene and all kind of regulations with policies. So we clearly are helping customers to address the returns to the office that will impact the workforce. And I think that that's one of the highest priorities that organizations have is to plan to back, the return to the office in the most less disruptive way they can.

So some optimism certainly that's the reason why we guided for improvement in Q2. We believe June will be stronger and July will be stronger. And we see improvement continuing through the year.

RyanMacDonald

Ryan MacDonald

DanBodner

Dan Bodner

So at this point, I would say that we previously targeted our cloud transition to complete in three years and we now see an opportunity to complete it in two years. And that includes also converting the legacy install base today to support base. So specifically about conversion, as I've mentioned we have more than $300 million of revenue from our base in recurring revenue that comes to support contracts. And here the opportunity to convert the support contract to a SaaS contract with the 2x multiple as we move the software to the cloud and provide the customers the multi-tenant hosting services as well. So this is a good opportunity for our base to get rid of their data centers and don't have to worry about IT cost because that's all going to be delivered by Verint and obviously we have already a pretty large revenue base.

Last year, we had close to $250 million cloud revenue. So we built the scalable infrastructure and if customers move to the cloud, we can do it very efficiently. We discussed gross margins that are going to be favorable. When we host in a multi-tenant cloud, around 80% gross margins. So the more of our legacy support revenue move to the cloud or convert to the cloud. We've seen opportunity for revenue multiple and also some gross margin expansion. So early signs but I think Covid-19 have many lesson learned that yet to be adopted by the industry, but the two areas that we think are showing from some early signs of change is cloud acceleration is one and the second thing is the workforce and adapting the new normal with the workforce. And I think both areas are favorable to Verint.

Our next question will come from Shaul Eyal with Oppenheimer. Please go ahead.

Shaul Eyal

Thank you. Hey, guys. Good afternoon. Dan, I had a question about the delayed or the slipped business in the final month of the quarter. Were there any cancellations or just slippage into the second quarter and potentially into the second half of this year?

DanBodner

Dan Bodner

But I don't think that at this point any of our customers speaks with a lot of confidence in terms of exactly when and this is why today we're not giving guidance for the year. But we are giving some color on certainly on Q2 where we see given the improvement we saw so far we focused sequential improvements in Q2 in terms of revenue in a few million dollar sequential improvement in revenue. And we also, as you know, we spoke about how we can manage cost in a recession so you can see that in Q1, February and March were strong bookings, but in April we started to manage our cost. So Q1 OpEx is lower than last year Q1 OpEx and some of the actions we took in April obviously will be now in full effect during Q2. So we expect the Q2 OpEx to come down further about $10 million further cost reduction. And we believe that with this modest revenue improvement and cost controls, we believe will result in Q2 EBITDA that will be similar to last year.

So this is how we manage right now the business. We manage expenses and we are working with our customers to help them come back to the office and resume their on-premises business. At the same time, we do see momentum in cloud. We had ACV growth in Q1 and we expect to also have a new ACV growth in Q2. And continued cloud momentum throughout the year.

ShaulEyal

Shaul Eyal

DanBodner

Dan Bodner

So this type of capabilities that we have and flexibility in the product, I think we were very well positioned for the more complex mid-to high end of the market and where we see some as you said new and small companies they really mostly focus on the low end.

Our next question will come from Daniel Ives with Wedbush. Please go ahead.

Daniel Ives

Yes. Thanks. I mean my question is kind of to make sure hit on it a bit but is there anything from an execution perspective when you look back in April, now going in to June, July and obviously going forward. Is there anything that you have started to change in terms of strategically in the field on either both or each of the businesses just given this environment what have you learned from customers and execution? Thanks.

DanBodner

Dan Bodner

And also compliance and fraud were, organization has to remain compliance regardless of the change in the workforce and of course fraud, we had many customers reporting elevated fraud activity. So all these issues start to become more at the forefront in May and we very quickly decided that rather than go after the large on-premises deals that will come back later, we wanted to help our customers address the urgent needs now and it's not just the needs they had during Covid-19 but we now believe that many of these things will be in the new normal.

So we see organization require this type of automation and analytics certainly for the next year and maybe permanently.

Our next question will come from Brian Essex with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Brian Essex

Hi. Good afternoon and thank you for taking the question. I guess, Doug, do you have any insight around how we might be able to think about the companies once they're separated in terms of anticipated incremental public company costs for two different companies? And any milestones that you need to still complete particularly on the CIS business with regard to staffing and executive team for example? Maybe just help us understand like what sort of expectations for cost and incremental staffing needs be for the remainder of the year and kind of how to think about that into next fiscal year.

DougRobinson

Doug Robinson

So, yes, there will be some dissynergies in terms of public company costs, insurance for two separate companies will be a little bit more. We will have a few more staff we need to add, but both businesses run very independently already. The R&D and the sales and the whole infrastructure of the kind of the go-to-market are completely independent now. So it's really just kind of separating out the IT, the finance, the leasing type of operations. And we'll provide some more kind of quantitative updates as we get closer and realize what those costs will be more specifically. But again, it's just more the shared service kind of duplicative costs that we'll have running as two public entities.

BrianEssex

Brian Essex

DanBodner

Dan Bodner

BrianEssex

Brian Essex

DanBodner

Dan Bodner

Our next question will come from Jeff Kessler with Imperial Capital. Please go ahead.

Jeff Kessler

Thank you. When the nature of Covid became quite apparent you came out with several announcements and programs are in the cyber intelligence side. One I guess related -- one related to monitoring and surveillance for Covid compliance; the other I guess related to some what to use of now force -- helping now force acquisition helping to notify authorities where and when things were happening. Did you did get any revenues during the quarter or you receiving those types of revenues now from those programs that were marketed?

DanBodner

Dan Bodner

This is really at the end the day the strength of our cyber intelligence business is big data. Big data comes from a lot of different sources. They could come from the web. They can come from different types of media, voice text and video, but our expertise was always in unstructured data helping customers to capture and analyze unstructured data and quarantine management ended up being another use case of our unstructured data analytics.

JeffKessler

Jeff Kessler

DanBodner

Dan Bodner

So we were able to quickly automate the return to office for our customers and help them with Workforce Planning. It is different. You're right in different space and it's also different in different companies because each company adopts different pace to return to the office. But I think what's nice about the tool is that allows to -- it allow the customer to stipulate their own specific rules and it takes the algorithm will just consider that in doing the Workforce Planning. So we think this is very much the new normal. It's going to take time. It's going to be different for different companies. But potentially even the look for the long term, companies are discussing that they don't need a full return to the office. And they do like the hybrid environment of people staying from home either for some of the week or working in remote cities where labor is not as costly. And they can actually do the job remotely, but they need a tool. They need to be able to be in compliance. They need to make sure that those employees are productive. And they need analytics to understand how it's going to impact the overall business when they're changing their workforce composition.

Alan Roden

Operator

