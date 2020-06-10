Longer-term appeal (beyond 3 months) of any of these issues is not a part of this discussion.

This article compares near-term prospects for the two with other stocks seen by Yahoo Finance search traffic as of similar interest to ZTS.

Investment Thesis

Investors facing impending retirement or other near-term expected financial resource needs have special interest in the rate of wealth-building possible without exposure to serious capital risk damage. This article focuses on the way Active Portfolio Risk Management can help meet their needs.

Making realistic forecasts

Forecasting is what market-makers must do thousands of times a day in order to balance buyers with sellers at the volume levels demanded by institutions running multi-billion-dollar equity portfolios. Their trade-floor time horizon typically is minutes to hours, but the block-trade desks and prop-trade desks supporting them must provide hedging protection for MM-firm capital temporarily exposed to price-change risk.

That is done in the derivatives markets where contracts with legal lives of weeks to months force contemplations of events possible beyond this trade day. What has to be paid at the time of the trade for the essential price protection tells what the actively-involved (price-moving) market participants think is possible during those contract lives.

What is ZTS?

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) is a $67-billion market-cap producer of pharmaceuticals for animal patients. Here is how Yahoo Finance describes the company:

Description

Zoetis Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; and parasiticides, which prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites comprising fleas, ticks, and worms. It also provides other pharmaceutical products comprising pain and sedation, antiemetic, reproductive, and oncology products; dermatology products for itch associated with allergic conditions and atopic dermatitis; and medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock. In addition, the company offers portable blood and urine analysis systems, and point-of-care diagnostic products, including instruments and reagents, rapid immunoassay tests, reference laboratory kits, and blood glucose monitors; and other non-pharmaceutical products, such as nutritionals and agribusiness, as well as products and services in the areas of biodevices, genetics tests, and precision livestock farming. It markets its products to veterinarians, livestock producers, and retail outlets, as well as third-party veterinary distributors through its sales representatives, and technical and veterinary operations specialists. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.”

You no doubt know Gilead Sciences (GILD), the $96-billion market-cap producer of pharmaceuticals for human patients. What you likely do not know is how the MM community is currently evaluating its near-term price-change prospects. Nor how the same appraisers see the price outlooks of some other stocks which Yahoo Finance finds are of common curiosity interest to ZTS.

Since GILD is usually associated with Biotech Developer stocks, we have looked at that group’s issues' current day MM reward-to-risk tradeoffs in Figure 1.

Figure 1

Source: Author

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are down and to the right.

The “frontier” of best advantage runs from locations [36],[16], and [23] containing SPY, IDXX, and SPGI, to LGND at [20] and on to BIIB at [37] and beyond. GILD is at [27], up above [20] on the red vertical Risk scale. Of particular interest is ZTS, an outlier at [7]. Is this some data error?

More detailed exploration of the MM community’s experience with several of these stocks is presented in Figure 2.

Behavioral Analysis Details

Figure 2

Source: Author

MM forecasts from hedging actions are in Figure 2 columns [B] to [D], with upside price change extremes in [E]. The Range Index [G] tells what % of the [B] to [C] range lies below [D]. That RI [G] selects a sample [L] of the past 5-years’ daily forecasts [M] in each stock.

A standard portfolio management known as TERMD, (explained by the article How To Better-Than-Double Your Capital Gains (From Stocks Alone) By Using TERMD Portfolio Discipline in my SA blog) is applied to each sample to produce the contents of columns [H] through [K]. The Win Odds [H] and its complement, 100 - [H] are used as weights applied to [E] and [F] in [O] and [P] to produce [Q].

That Net in [Q] when calibrated into “speed” of gain or loss in [R] gives ZTS an attractive [R] ranking of +19.5 basis points of gain per day [J] of capital commitment, compared to its prior sample of current RI forecasts. A 20 bp/d when sustained for a 365-day year doubles the committed capital by compounding.

Comparisons

On this 3-month time horizon ZTS seriously outranks GILD, partly because of GILD’s recent price back-off from the low $80 prices. But additionally, GILD reacts less enthusiastically to its current RI of 25 than does ZTS to its 17 RI. While GILD offers an upside [E] prospect of +14.4%, at this RI of 25 it has not had a very good Realized Payoff of the slight negative -0.3%.

Meanwhile, ZTS follows through on its +10.9% [E] upside forecast with a payoff average of +8.9%. Both stocks have ample-sized RI samples, so there is no problem on that front. Perhaps a more detailed look at their 5-year price change histories at various reward-to-risk forecast balances may be helpful. Figure 3 looks at the ZTS boasts.

Figure 3

Source: Author

This table records how the price of the subject security, ZTS, has changed between the time of its MM price-range forecast date and subsequent weekly (column) dates, counted by (yellow) market-price days.

The forecasts are striated in Reward-Risk rows. The number of forecasts is counted by the column headed by #BUYS. The outcomes of the forecasts are measured in annual rates of change to make comparisons involving different time periods easier.

The table gets weird at this point in that each row progresses from the upper and lower extremes, cumulating their counts until reaching the blue equal-balance 1:1 row where the averages of all measures are shown.

The preponderance of green [gain] row forecasts is understandable when the usual objective is that of benefiting a “Long” position, rather than a “Short” one.

For ZTS, the present RI of 17 is awkwardly at the border between 5:1 and 4:1 which center on RIs of 16 and 20 but is closer to the 5:1 row. That row shows annual rates of gain in the 3-month (60 or 65 day) columns of 77% to 66%.

Now let’s look at GILD the same way; in Figure 4.

Figure 4

Source: Author

Woah! I thought GILD was a strong hold. Apparently so did many SA readers, since it is an actively referenced issue. But its past 5-year price performance has actually been a modestly negative one, as indicated by its average 1:1 blue row in Figure 4. Presently, it offers only a near-breakeven outlook.

The contrast in ZTS Figure 3 is striking, with blue-row averages of mid to upper +20% annual rates of change. The bright white data items in some cells of the tables signify statistical significance via t-tests. Those in GILD’s Figure 4 are hardly encouraging, compared to the strong presence of ZTS’ in figure 3.

Skipping back to Figure 2, the ZTS column [R] figure of merit [fom] outweighs all of the other “people also watch” alternatives. The SPY fom is just shy of breakeven, and the fom for the 2800+ issue forecast population is mildly disturbing, although far from fright.

The best-ranked 20 of that population still offers healthy wealth-building prospects, even above ZTS.

We offer the recent trend of ZTS forecasts by the MM community as a closing assurance. Pls see Figure 5.

Figure 5

Source: Author

Conclusion

Zoetis appears by MM outlook comparisons to be an attractive near-term wealth-building buy at these prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ZTS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.



We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name.