Capricorn Metals: An Emerging Gold Producer To Buy On Pullbacks

It's been an exciting year for development-stage gold junior names thus far, as many of them are finally getting the respect they deserve after being valued like greenfield explorers until just recently. Pure Gold Mining (OTCPK:LRTNF) and Orla Mining (OTC:ORRLF) are just a couple of examples of developers that have finally begun trading at more fair valuations, but there's one Australian developer that's under the radar that's also worth keeping an eye on. That company is Capricorn Metals (CMM.ASX), a development-stage gold miner in the Pilbara region that's fully funded for construction at its Karlawinda Gold Project in West Australia. The company's recent resource upgrade, coupled with a robust Feasibility Study completed in 2018, has paved the way for Capricorn to be one of Australia's newest mid-tier producers by this time next year, with a decade-long mine life. Based on the potential for a further re-rating as Capricorn moves into production, I believe the company is one that investors should keep on their radar to buy on sharp pullbacks.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Capricorn Metals is an under-the-radar gold junior in the sector, as it does not own a flashy high-grade deposit in the mining space, where the eyes have been in the past year. Still, the company has been quietly adding ounces to its Karlawinda Gold Project over the past few years in Western Australia. Its 2.2-million ounce gold project is located in the Pilbara region, just 65 kilometers southeast of Newman, and to date, Capricorn has barely scratched the surface of its 1750 square-kilometer land package. The company’s area of focus to date has been on the Bibra deposit, where the bulk of the resources left are, and the deposit currently boasts a strike length of roughly 2.5 kilometers that remains open at depth. Fortunately, investors recently got a welcome surprise with news that the company had added ounces at its Tramore deposit to the southeast, with the April resource upgrade significantly improving the project’s economics. Let’s take a closer look below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

Capricorn Metals completed an optimized Feasibility Study [FS] in mid-2018, and the study outlined exceptional economics, with a planned 3-million tonne per annum operation and annual production of roughly 100,000 ounces. The FS envisioned an 8.5-year mine life with 823,000 ounces of total gold production and a respectable average strip ratio of 4.8-to-1 over the mine life. However, Capricorn’s updated resource estimate has increased the Karlawinda reserve base by over 30% to 1.2 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 0.9 grams per tonne gold. Meanwhile, the total resource has also jumped dramatically, from 1.6 million ounces to 2.15 million ounces, a more than 30% increase. While many investors may have shrugged off this news as merely a minor addition to Capricorn’s total ounce count, this news was an extremely positive development that should not be understated.

(Source: Company Website)

(Source: Company Presentation)

As noted in the April news release, this reserve upgrade has added more than 3 years of mine life to Karlawinda versus the initial expectation for just 823,000 mined ounces. In addition, it has also decreased the strip ratio significantly. Based on the new reserve upgrade, the strip ratio is expected to decrease by over 20% to just 3.6-to-1, an exceptional figure, and the company is now looking at a higher throughput rate of 3.5-4.0 million tonnes per annum. This upgrade should allow for average annual gold production to jump by over 10% (108,000 ounces versus 97,000 ounces), while also benefiting from a mine life that is three years longer in duration. While the capital costs are slightly higher than the FS study with an estimate of A$150 million [US$103 million], the projected upfront costs are extremely by modest when compared to those in similar-sized projects.

(Source: Author's Chart)

As the chart above shows, 100,000-165,000 ounce per year operations typically require start-up costs of US$143 million on average, nearly 40% higher than the projected initial capital expenditures for Karlawinda. Fortunately, Capricorn is already comfortably funded for its project build, with over A$65 million in cash and an undrawn $100 million credit facility with Macquarie Bank. Therefore, even if we do see some minor cost overruns, Capricorn has more than enough capital to build out its mine and continue exploration between now and first gold pour.

(Source: Company Quarterly Report)

Unfortunately, one of the big question marks surrounding several developers is how to get a project built on budget and on time with governments encouraging social distancing and temporarily shutting some operations. Fortunately, Capricorn Metals couldn’t be in a better continent to deal with these challenges, as we’ve seen a near-dearth of COVID-19 cases to date in Australia. While some Mexican developers are staring down a challenging task with 1 case per 1000 citizens, Australia has less than 8,000 cases currently, or not even 1 case per 3500 citizens. Therefore, it’s unlikely that the company will see many challenges with COVID-19 cases during its construction unless we see a drastic shift in the prevalence of COVID-19 in Australia. In the most recent quarterly report, Capricorn CEO Kim Massey noted that there had been no impact on the construction schedule to date, and reiterated that the target was to pour first gold by the end of Q1 2021.

(Source: Company Website)

So, how does the company’s valuation stack up currently?

As of last week’s close, Capricorn Metals had 325 million shares outstanding, a share price of A$1.65, and my estimate is for A$70 million in debt to project completion, assuming the company will draw down a minimum of 70% of its credit facility. This translates to an enterprise value of A$606 million, or US$418 million, using an exchange rate of 0.69 Australian dollars per US dollar. Based on the company’s 2.15-million ounce resource, this has left Capricorn at an enterprise value per ounce of US$194.41oz, a figure that is a tad elevated compared to other emerging gold producers, which are typically valued closer to Us$150.00/oz. Therefore, while Capricorn Metals is one of the most attractive development-stage juniors in the sector with projected all-in sustaining costs of uS$804/oz, the stock is fairly valued here and investors should be waiting for 17-20% dips to add exposure. This would provide a margin of safety into new power purchased from a valuation standpoint, rather than paying fair value or higher at A$1.65.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Capricorn Metals is one of the most exciting stories in the Australian gold space, but the relentless bid under the Index has left the stock fairly valued here. While we’re likely to see a further re-rating for the stocks between now and first gold pour, I believe investors would be wise to wait for sharp pullbacks of 15% or more to add exposure, as the stock is valued near US$200.00/oz as a non-producer. In summary, investors should keep a close eye on Capricorn Metals, as the company should be a cash cow at this time next year with nearly 50% margins, assuming a $1,650/oz gold price or higher. However, waiting for a pullback below A$1.38 would provide a margin of safety versus paying up at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.