General Dynamics Corporation (GD) is a Dividend Aristocrat, which means the firm has grown its dividend for more than 25 years. Times of increased volatility (which we certainly have had since March) often bring Aristocrats into our value buying range. We have discussed in previous articles that Aristocrats invariably produce better returns than the market in earnest. Any company which has been able to increase its dividends every year for that amount of time must have a competitive advantage over other companies in the sale industries. Furthermore, Aristocrats must grow their earnings at a healthy clip over the long term in order to keep that dividend growth going. Therefore, they need to be extra careful when they put money to work through acquisitions and the like. This added scrutiny ensures no waste which ensure the balance sheet, earnings and cash flows remain protected over the long term.

General Dynamics is trading on the lower end of its scale, as we can see from the long-term chart below as well as its present earnings multiple of 14.2. As we can see from the technical chart, GD has had its RSI indicator trading at steep oversold levels only a handful of times over the past two decades. A principal premise of the technical analysis approach is that history repeats itself. This means that over time (if price continues to trend), shares should eventually take out their 2018 highs of more than $220 apiece.

GD's present earnings multiple is around 19% off its 5-year average. Earnings projections continue to fall for both 2020 and 2021, although the decline has been flattening somewhat over the past week. When we see trends like this in earnings projections, it means that the underlying business is in trouble (unlikely, in our opinion) or the market believes bigger problems may be on the horizon for this company. To put to bed the prospect of the business being in trouble, we go to the balance sheet. In GD's latest report, we can see that shareholder equity came in at $13.2 billion, which means book value is more or less flat over the past decade. Some investors may have a problem with this, considering the company's liabilities have more than doubled to hit $40.5 billion over the same time frame.

However, we would also point out that treasury stock reached almost $18 billion in the firm's most recent quarter. We like to add back in this number to calculate the debt-to-liabilities ratio. In fact, when we do this, we can see that the liability-to-equity ratio is more or less the same as a decade ago with no deterioration really in real book value.

The issue with the present valuation is near-term growth. This year, the firm is expected to bring in approximately $11.27 in earnings per share, which would be an approximate 5.4% decline over the previous year.

With respect to the firm's dividend, we do not see any near-term issues due to the strength of GD's operating cash flows. The dividend of around $1.1 billion makes up just over a third of operating cash flow. Despite taking on debt recently, the firm still has ample cash flow to keep capex spend elevated, buy back stock as well as keep on growing the dividend. The $5.2+ billion issued in fresh debt over the past four quarters has, for all intents and purposes, gone straight to the cash line item on the balance sheet. This has kept the current ratio above 1.3, which is right in line with historical norms.

Although growth may have slowed, GD remains highly profitable. The firm's return on common equity over the past four quarters comes in above 27%, which means it is still 3.6% higher than the 5-year (ROE) number. Furthermore, the trailing net income margin of 8.87% is less than 2% behind the 5-year average. What we are seeing here with the trends is that profitability has not been impaired despite the present lower valuation. Remember, earnings growth is invariably what drives share prices higher over the long term. Suffice it to say, with these types of trends (which portray a sound fundamental story coming into 2020), higher prices should be on the way promptly for General Dynamics.

Therefore, to sum up, the combination of a sustainable dividend, a keen valuation and high probability makes GD a serious candidate for a medium- to long-term play at present. We will make a decision here shortly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.