More People Are Turning To Gold As An Investment, Maybe You Should Too

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to discuss the merits of gold as an investment option given the current state of the market. As massive fiscal stimulus plans have hit the world's largest economies, I believe it makes sense to begin hedging against inflation and currency risks. The U.S. dollar, along with the other major currencies, are going to see their values come under pressure due to aggressive government spending and borrowing. Gold often rises in value under this type of environment, as it has been a global standard as a store of value for centuries. Further, while global demand for gold has been flat over the past year, investor demand has been rising steadily. This means there is bullish momentum in at least one corner of the gold market, which should continue throughout 2020. Finally, India, which has long been a key source of demand for gold, has seen imports drop heavily year over year. I expect this will turn around later this year, which will serve as a tailwind going forward.

Background

First, let us take a look at recent performance. Gold is not an asset I typically buy, but I did recently take a position after discussing the trade in an article I wrote about a month ago. While gold did trend a little higher after publication, its performance has waned a bit in the short term. This has been due to a return to a risk-on mode in the markets, with equities indices leading. Further, gold had been sitting at an all-time high, which likely made some investors cautious. As a result, the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), which is the most popular way to invest in gold for retail investors, has seen a minimal return over the past month. In comparison, the S&P 500 has soared, as seen below:

(Source: CNBC)

This divergence is not surprising, considering gold's spot price is basically flat over the past month, as shown below:

(Source: GoldPrice.org)

Given gold's lackluster performance recently, combined with the rally in stock prices, I thought it would be an opportune time to take another look at this investment asset class. Given the concerns I have about investing in equities right now, coupled with gold's strong longer-term performance, I continue to believe gold could serve as an important hedge in the months to come, and I will explain why in detail below.

Gold's Use As An Investment Is Growing

To begin, I want to highlight a key reason why I like gold right now. This has to do with the growing demand among investors to gain exposure to this commodity. While gold has been around forever as a store of value for retail investors, it has also had many other uses. It is obviously used for jewelry, but it also serves commercial purposes, such as in computer electronics or satellite communications. Furthermore, central banks often store gold to back their currency or their foreign currency reserves. While these practical uses still exist today, what is striking is how the global demand for gold has seen growing investor appetite. In fact, global demand has been flat or falling over the past year in most categories, but has not seen a drop in totality because increasing investor demand has made up for it, as shown below:

(Source: S&P Global)

My takeaway here is that gold is becoming an increasingly popular way for investors to diversify their holdings. This appears to a growing trend that really accelerated in Q1 this year. While momentum has slowed a bit in Q2, I believe this provides investors will reasonable buy-in points now, as I see favorable conditions for gold extending into 2021, and likely beyond that as well. Considering many investors are turning towards this sector in our current climate, I would recommend my readers give this some thought as well, to avoid missing out on a growing trend.

Stimulus Measures Are Soaring Worldwide

The second thesis behind buying gold is because of government stimulus packages around the world. While I am primarily focused on U.S. markets and investments, it is always important to understand what is going on around the world. While the U.S. stimulus measures are quite well-known, many investors may not appreciate that governments in Asia and Europe have also declared massive monetary and fiscal stimulus measures to combat the virus-induced economic challenges facing the globe. In fact, as a percentage of GDP, Japan has actually announced the largest package, with the U.S. and EU not far behind, as shown below:

(Source: Charles Schwab)

The primary reason for these packages is to boost economic growth, hopefully keeping businesses afloat and workers employed, while governments struggle to cope with the fallout from COVID-19.

Clearly, the stimulus measures are quite large, and they are sure to have an enormous impact on markets worldwide. So far, they are absolutely supporting financial markets, with U.S. equities within striking distance of their pre-crisis highs and bonds markets recovering substantially. While good news for the economy overall, this massive spending binge is sure to have longer-term implications. Notably, we should expect currencies to lose some of their purchasing power, as budget deficits have ballooned. With interest rates low and spending high, inflation is likely to emerge. While inflation has so far been kept in check, as economies begin to re-open this good change. Of course, this is not "bad" and should be beneficial for stocks. But gold is another way to play potential inflation. When the dollar drops, gold will often rise in value.

Further, one thing I really like about gold is it generally has an inverse relationship with equities. My point here is while I see equities potentially benefiting from inflationary pressure, I already have plenty of equity exposure and am getting concerned about rising valuations. To prepare for potential downside in equities, or at least volatility in the months ahead, gold is going to hopefully provide a way to smooth out the second half of 2020.

Demand In India Is Down, Which May Not Last

Of course, investing in gold is not without risk. I previously noted I was concerned about rising stock values, but it is fair to say gold is sitting at quite a high value as well. Buying in now is a little bit "late to the game", so investors may be interested, but concerned about the buy-in price. Aside from the high price of this commodity, there are other concerns. One is that demand in India, which is a historically key market for gold, has seen a dramatic drop in gold demand in 2020. This has largely been due to import restrictions, as well limited consumer demand for gold jewelry due to the economic hardship many Indians are facing.

While this may seem like issues that many countries are facing right now, I highlight India because the drop in demand has been so dramatic. In fact, April and May imports were down almost 99%, after seeing large declines in Q1 as well, as shown below:

(Source: Bloomberg)

My point here is to highlight another headwind gold prices face, which is continued weakness in Indian demand. However, I believe this presents an opportunity. Even with Indian imports well down from last year, gold prices are still high, which points to the validity of the other reasons for buying this commodity. Further, I believe Indian demand will come back later this year. With demand having dropped by so much, I forecast pent-up buying to occur once the lockdown officially ends and the Indian economy re-opens. In fairness, this will not happen immediately, but I believe there is time for demand to come back before the important Indian festival season in October and November. There is usually demand for jewelry and gold pieces before those festivals, and I expect this to happen in 2020. Therefore, I believe the current demand levels in India represent opportunity, rather than a reason to sell.

Bottom line

Gold has been a top performer in 2020, but it has lagged in the short term. With investors back in risk-on mode, I see the current environment as a time to start buying hedges, rather than waiting for a pullback to happen. I see equities are generally overvalued, as I believe the economy will remain under pressure even with partial state re-openings underway. Further, I see demand for gold rising in the months ahead, due to massive stimulus packages and limited access to gold imports in important economies like India. Therefore, I am adding to my GLD position, and I would encourage investors to consider if exposure to gold is right for them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.