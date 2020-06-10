Why I Stopped Saying 'Overvalued' And 'Undervalued': A More Insightful Approach To Valuation

I propose the primary risk to equity prices is rising rates, which could be driven by inflation. I briefly discuss why inflation could rise and how I would invest if it does.

Within this frame, I explain the market's recent strength by suggesting it is neither overvalued nor undervalued, rather it is priced for a specific return relative to bonds.

The Money Machine

Imagine the following. On January 1st, I offer to sell you a money machine. The machine will generate one $100 bill on December 31 of the same year, and that amount will grow by 2% each year thereafter. The machine is guaranteed to operate flawlessly into perpetuity, spitting out money reliably each year on December 31. How much would you be willing to pay for such a machine?

If you think about this question carefully, you’ll realize that the answer depends on your next best use for the money that it will take to buy the machine. The fact that the machine is going to give you a fixed payout feels a lot like a bond or a savings account (assume the savings account offers a fixed interest rate, such as a certificate of deposit). If you can reliably put your money into a very low-risk government bond or a savings account that will pay you 4% interest for the next 30 years, you want to make sure the amount of money you agree to spend on the money machine will be “earning” at least the same 4% return (or yield) from the money machine payouts.

Clearly, figuring out how much to pay for this machine is going to require some math. Fortunately, there is a formula that tells you what all those future payouts are worth today (called discounting) if you want to get a 4% return over time. For the derivation, look at this Wikipedia page. Spoiler: it basically says that the amount you should pay for the money machine should be the first payment ($100 in this case) divided by the required 4% return minus the 2% growth rate of the money machine cash flows. So, you should be willing to pay up to $100/.02 or $5,000. Paying $5,000 to buy the money machine or investing $5,000 in the government bond/savings account will effectively give you the same return. You should be indifferent between the two.

(Side note for the sticklers: Yes, there are a few small complications. Is the government bond really risk-free? You won’t live forever, so should you discount the cash flows of the money machine all the way into perpetuity? If you need your $10,000 for an emergency, is it easier to resell the money machine or the government bond? Let’s put these things aside for the sake of simplifying this story.)

Now let’s go one step further and assume that I’m also offering to sell the money machine to your friend Jane. Jane has taken out a 30-year fixed-rate loan with a 5% interest rate, perhaps on a house or business (again for the sake of argument, let’s put aside complications like whether she can refinance it). Jane logically concludes that her next best use for her money is to pay down her 5% loan. When she calculates how much she will pay for the money machine, she uses 5% where you used 4%. Her math ends up being $100 / (.05 - .02), which equals about $3,333 – quite a bit lower than you are willing to pay! Jane is willing to pay much less for the money machine because the next best use for her money has a higher rate of return than it does for you.

Now let’s assume that John is also interested in the money machine. But John has always dreamed of starting his own business. He will need some capital to start this business, but if he is successful, he estimates he can earn a 7% return on his capital. The business is not without risk, but this is John’s dream, and he is willing to take the risk. For this reason, he is only willing to buy the money machine if it will give him a return on capital at least as high as he could make from his business. In our equation, John uses 7% where you used 4% and Jane used 5%. His math is $100 / (.07 - .02), which equals $2,000.

What am I to do? You are offering me $5,000, Jane is offering me $3,333, and John is offering me $2,000. If I have only one machine, I would sell it to you for $5,000. The machine would look "overvalued" to Jane and John.

If I have two machines and had to price them the same, I would sell them for $3,333 (to clear my inventory). In this case, Jane would be getting a fair deal, while to you the machine would seem like a great deal (it seems "undervalued"), and for John, the machine would still be too expensive (it seems overvalued).

The point of this tale is to illustrate that whether something appears overvalued or undervalued is a relative concept – relative to your required rate of return on the asset, or stated differently, whatever rate of return you can get for the next best use of your capital (the fancy term is your “opportunity cost of capital”). Notice also that the buyer with the lowest required rate of return is able to offer the highest price and vice versa.

Stocks Are Just Complicated Money Machines

In many ways, stocks are like this money machine. The key differences are:

The growth rate of the dollars being spit out can change over time, and we each might have different estimates of what that flow of cash stream is going to look like. Our cash flow estimates carry risks (we might be wrong!), and we have to account for those risks in our required rates of return. A more aggressive cash flow forecast requires a higher rate of return, while a more conservative cash flow forecast might warrant a lower rate of return. Unlike our hypothetical money machine, the real world isn’t risk-free. Management of the company might decide to keep some of the money in order to increase the growth rate of the money machine. We have to consider how these reinvestment decisions might change the cash flow stream. Do we think management has good opportunities to make high-return investment decisions, and do we trust them to do so? The rate of return on your next best use of capital might change in the future. If you hold on to your money for 6 months, the government bond/savings account might be offering a higher rate of return (or a lower rate of return), though you will have foregone half a year's worth of interest on your money.

Differing opinions about these factors make the stock market a messier affair than our risk-free money machine market, but the principles are still the same. And the concept of whether something is overvalued or undervalued is still a relative concept.

So why do investment commentators often talk about stocks being overvalued or undervalued? Why do people talk about stocks having an “intrinsic value?" Why do sell-side analysts put precise price targets on stocks?

The idea that stocks have an intrinsic value and can be characterized as “overvalued” and “undervalued” would work if we all happen to agree on our required rate of return. As it happens, this idea is an implicit part of the Capital Asset Pricing Model ("CAPM"), which has become nothing short of holy writ within corporate finance. The CAPM makes some simplifying assumptions about the world that are useful for discussing problems in corporate finance. But the real world is more complicated.

The CAPM makes two simplifying assumptions that I think cause trouble. First, it assumes all investors are broadly diversified into optimal portfolios of all possible assets and therefore care only about risks that can't be diversified away (i.e., systematic risks). Second, it essentially defines risk as volatility (how much prices change from day to day or week to week). In my opinion, neither of these two assumptions will hold up in the real world because they don't truly capture "risk," and one of the consequences is that investors in the real world ends up with different required rates of return when investing in particular assets. You can read more about my thoughts on the CAPM on my blog.

The bottom line is this - I think it would be more helpful to acknowledge that required rates of return can differ among market participants – just as they differ among you, Jane, and John - and can change over time.

Let’s look at a real-world example.

Illustrating A More Insightful Approach To Valuation

I recently wrote a piece for Seeking Alpha recommending Avantor (AVTR). In that article, I predicted Avantor would be worth $18 per share near the end of 2021. To reach that $18 “price target,” I made estimates of the annual cash flows starting in 2022 and continuing into perpetuity (technical side note: I started in 2022 because the cash flows in 2020 and 2021 will be needed to repay debt, and thus are not available to the shareholders). Once I had my cash flow estimates, I applied a 10% required rate of return to figure out what the total stream of cash flows would be worth at the end of 2021 (much like we did for the money machine earlier), which gave me $18 per share. But why did I choose 10%? In this case, I felt the market was offering many opportunities for high-single returns with relatively modest risk (this was during the heart of the pandemic market volatility), so 10% felt like an appropriate premium for a company with higher debt and thus higher risk.

Since then, the stock moved near my price target (sooner than I expected) and has traded at over $19 per share recently. Does this mean the stock is overvalued at $19? Not necessarily. If instead of 10%, my required return is 9%, the stock would be worth $21 at the end of 2021. At 8%, it would be worth $25. If I were valuing Avantor today, I would use 8% or 9% as my required rate of return, since the next-best options are now lower, as many of the pandemic-related opportunities have now passed.

Think of it this way. The valuation formula has three basic variables: the cash flow forecast, the required rate of return, and the price of the stock. Typically, analysts set the first two variables (the cash flow and required rate of return) and solve for the stock price. But since the stock price is not something we can control, I propose solving for the required rate of return instead. Perhaps it would be more helpful if I said, “given my cash flow forecast, Avantor is currently priced to return 9.2% over the long-term.” You can then decide if you agree with my cash flow forecasts, and if you do, you can compare the rate of return with other stocks, the broader market, bond yields, or your other savings/investment options.

Thinking of valuation this way has the advantage of focusing the debates on the cash flow forecast. For any given cash flow forecast, you can then more easily decide if the rate of return being offered by the current stock price is good enough for you.

Why Can’t We Just Use Multiples?

The most common way to talk about stock valuations is to compare earnings multiples - the current price of the stock divided by current-year earnings. Let’s do this for our money machine. In the scenario I described above, the box is going to produce “earnings” of $100 this year. You are willing to pay $5,000, or 50x earnings. Jane is willing to pay $3,333, or 33x earnings. And John is willing to pay $2,000, or 20x earnings.

Clearly, these multiples are inversely related to the required returns of each buyer – if you need a higher return, you demand a lower multiple of earnings. That can be a useful heuristic if future cash flows are the same in each case, like they are for our money machine.

But things get a little more complicated when the stream of earnings is different for each box. Let’s imagine a scenario where, once again, you have a 4% required rate of return, but in this case, I am offering you a choice of three different boxes. Each box will spit out a total of $1,000 over 5 years, but Box 1 has a stable $200 per year payout, while Box 2 starts at $100 and goes up by $50 each year, and Box 3 starts at $300 and goes down by $50 each year.

Recall that you can readily invest money at 4% (in our imaginary world), so payouts in year 1 are worth more than payouts in year 5. This is called the time value of money. It’s why the amount you are willing to pay for each box is less than the sum of the payouts. If we price the box so that it will generate a 4% return over the entire period, the value of each box is indeed lower than $1,000, but each box has a slightly different value due to the varying size of the payouts in each year. I’ll call the amount you are willing to pay for each box the discounted value (because I discounted each cash flow payout at 4% over the appropriate number of years and then summed up the discounted values). At these prices, you should be indifferent about which box to buy, because each one produces a 4% yield.

Exhibit 1. How Stocks With Similar Yields Can Have Wildly Different Multiples

Notice that the discounted values are not dramatically different – the difference in the highest and lowest value is only about 4%. However, if we divide this value by the year-1 earnings (like people tend to do for stocks), the earnings multiples are dramatically different! The highest multiple (8.7x) is nearly 200% greater than the lowest multiple (3.0x). This is because the shape of the cash flow streams is different (one starts high and goes much lower; one starts low and goes much higher).

Think about it – three cash flow streams, each guaranteed to yield exactly 4% over five years, but that are valued at wildly different earnings multiples. It would be inappropriate to say any of those multiples is overvalued or undervalued. They are each priced appropriately for their specific cash flow stream and required return. To say they are priced to return 4% conveys useful information, but to say that Box 2 trades at a much higher multiple doesn’t convey much useful information at all.

This example is, of course, stylized in order to emphasize how large multiple differences can emerge. But stocks can be a lot like these three different boxes. Companies with high growth (like Box 2) can trade at high multiples (and this can be entirely appropriate), while stocks with declining earnings (like Box 3) can trade at low multiples (and this can also be entirely appropriate). Comparing multiples simply does not convey enough useful information. But comparing yields does, because the yield conveys information not only about the level of current year earnings but also about the expected shape of future year earnings.

Explaining The Current Market – Required Rates of Return Have Gone Down, Down, Down

This framing can help us understand recent market volatility. With the market now trading at price-to-earnings ratios last seen during the dotcom bubble, many commentators are using the word “overvalued.” But is this appropriate?

For most public markets investors – especially large mutual and pension funds – the alternatives to stocks are either government bonds (i.e., treasuries) or corporate bonds. Bonds have highly predictable cash flow streams (more like our money machine), so it’s straightforward to calculate what returns investors are pricing in at any given time. Let’s look at what has happened recently to yields (i.e., required rates of return) on those assets.

Exhibit 2. Government and Corporate Bond Yields Have Declined Since Late 2018.

Data by YCharts

We see that both treasury and corporate bond yields have been trending downward since the end of 2018. This means that the required rate of return on stocks has probably also gone down (since funds have no higher-yielding place to invest money). A lower required return allows you to buy at a higher price (remember our money machine example). Thus, we would expect stocks to have moved higher in 2019 as required returns fell. Sure enough, the S&P 500 returned a whopping 31% in 2019 (much higher than the long-term average annual return, which is less than 10%).

What happened in March 2020? As the full ramifications of the coronavirus set in, market participants first became unsure of their cash flow forecasts – worrying that the virus would alter the economy’s long-term trajectory. This caused required returns for any type of cash flow with risk, including corporate bonds subject to bankruptcy risk, to suddenly rise (remember, if cash flow forecasts seem aggressive, we must demand a higher rate of return). Sure enough, stocks went down significantly – both because of the sudden uncertainty in cash flows but also because the required returns on the next-most risky asset (corporate bonds) went higher (remember: higher returns = lower prices). Government treasury bonds, meanwhile, simply went down since their cash flows effectively have no risk (the government can print money), and investors were willing to pay a higher price for that privileged position.

But then the federal government intervened. Congress provided fiscal stimulus to the economy (e.g., direct stimulus checks and small business grants) to remove the worst-case scenario from cash flow forecasts, and the Federal Reserve committed to keeping interest rates low on treasury bonds – the assets with the lowest amount of risk. Sure enough, the rates of returns on corporate bonds came back down, and stocks began to go up.

At this point, the rates of return on treasury bonds and high-grade corporate bonds are lower than they were before the pandemic, so we should expect the rate of returns on stock to also be lower. And if returns are lower, the price is higher. This fundamental relationship is the driver of the current market rally, and it explains the seeming disconnect between a fragile economy and a strong stock market.

Incidentally, what is the yield on stocks at the moment? It’s a tricky question to answer because, unlike our money machine or bonds, the cash flows for stocks are less predictable. Here is a chart of the per share operating earnings (a proxy for cash flow) and the related growth rates for the S&P 500 over the past 30 years. Clearly, these cash flows are more volatile than our steady money machine!

Exhibit 3. S&P 500 Operating Earnings Per Share Since 1988.

Given this volatility, is it even possible to think about what future cash flows will look like? I think it is possible. One way is to smooth things out. We could look at the average growth rate of earnings over the past 30 years and think about whether the next 30 years are likely to have higher or lower growth. One argument for higher growth might be that technology-driven changes to the economy could accelerate. Arguments for slower growth might consider the need for taxes to increase over the long term, or the likelihood that globalization (a big growth driver over the past 30 years) reverses, or the likelihood that demographic changes cause growth to slow. We also must consider that the growth in per-share earnings is skewed upward by share repurchases (a complication that represents a payout of capital, which I want to intentionally gloss over for the purpose of this article).

In my work, I keep a more detailed forecast of future cash flows, and if my cash flow estimates are accurate, I estimate the S&P 500 is currently priced to return about 6.0-6.5% over time. Notice from Exhibit 2 above that my estimate compares to treasury yields below 1% and corporate bond yields below 4%. If your cash flow estimates are different than mine, you might conclude the S&P 500 is priced to return something better than that or something worse than that, but you will still be comparing yields, rather than making definitive statements about undervaluation or overvaluation.

To invest or not to invest?

The question of whether to invest in stocks, then, is not whether the market is “undervalued” or “overvalued.” It is whether you are willing to accept returns of about 6.0-6.5% over time compared with your other investment options.

Investing gets complicated because of two factors: (1) what exactly are your cash flow forecasts, and (2) do you think interest rates might change in the near future?

We’ve already discussed the first question – the cash flow forecast. The second question, however, is the most challenging, in my opinion. It dictates whether you should hold cash in anticipation of better returns in the future. If you spend all your money to buy a money machine at a 4% return and next year I offer you a machine at a 5% return (i.e., at a lower price), you will not have capital to buy the new machine. However, you will have also foregone the opportunity to earn 4% on your capital this year. Thus, if you believe required returns are likely to go up, you have to do some complicated math about when you think yields will rise and by how much, comparing this with your foregone returns at the lower yield.

Many professional investors look at calculations similar to what we have gone through in this article and conclude that the rational choice is to be almost entirely fully invested at all times, so as not to forego returns. This has worked out very well over the past 40 years because the general direction of required returns has been a long trend lower. We can see this if we zoom out on our yield chart to a longer time horizon.

Data by YCharts

My concern as an investor is that yields have now gotten almost as low as they can go. It’s an odd reality that yields on government bonds have been modestly negative in Europe and Japan, so zero is not necessarily the low bound for yields. But common sense suggests yields can’t go below zero for long.

In my opinion, the biggest risk to equity prices is that yields reverse their long-term trend and begin to rise. Investing in this environment would be extremely challenging. Bond yields would be rising (thus prices would be declining), and stocks would likely temporarily fall as they reset to higher yields. The universe of assets that would do particularly well in a period of long-term rising rates is much smaller than the universe of assets that would do well in a period of falling rates.

Realistically, I see about even odds that rates stay low for a long period of time (in which case I would want to be fully invested in stocks) and that rates begin to rise (in which case I would want to have some cash to take advantage of higher yields in the future).

What could bring about these two very different investment environments? In my view, the key variable is inflation. If inflation remains low, the Federal Reserve will have no reason to push rates meaningfully higher. Since the global financial crisis of 2008/2009, inflation has remained remarkably low despite the Federal Reserve increasing the money supply. The reasons for this are several, but I believe the two most pertinent are (1) an increase in wealth inequality, which causes a decline in the velocity of money through the economy – a driver of inflation, and (2) the broad disinflationary impact of technology.

While I expect the disinflationary impact of technology to continue, I can make a case that wealth inequality could begin a reversion to the mean, which in turn could cause inflation to move higher. Wealth inequality can be changed via the political system via redistribution. Redistribution can have many forms, but some of the more likely ones include direct stimulus checks, enhanced health or retirement benefits (e.g., Medicare for all), or even universal basic income - all things that are on the table in our current volatile political climate.

Given this uncertainty, my preferred alternative is to think less about broad asset classes (e.g., stocks versus bonds) and instead to seek individual companies that temporarily offer attractive yields because many investors are underestimating future cash flows.

For more advanced investors: the recent increase in market volatility has also made me more comfortable holding cash and generating a return on that cash by selling cash-secured puts. This strategy should only be used if you have a high degree of confidence in your cash flow predictions for a specific company and in the yield level (i.e., price) at which you are willing to buy the stock.

Finally, I’m sure someone can point out situations that so utterly violate market efficiency as to make the terms “overvalued” or “undervalued” unavoidable. I’ll acknowledge that not only is this true, but several of these cases exist right now. I’m thinking specifically of companies that have recently declared bankruptcy, that have a 99%+ change of zero future cash flows for shareholders, and yet trade at levels where material value is ascribed to the stock. However, these are relatively rare exceptions. In general, I think investors would be better served to do the hard work of thinking about stocks as yield-producing entities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.