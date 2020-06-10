China Bond Research Report Q1 2020

Capital inflows rise despite a challenging time for China and other emerging markets.
The coronavirus impact.
Regulatory changes and market infrastructure enhancements.
Performance of the FTSE Russell China BondIndexes.
Highlights in the Q1 report
Foreign ownership of RMB-denominated Chinese government bonds rose to a record high in March as interest rates fell in many jurisdictions; and as the fallout from the coronavirus crisis rippled around the world. International investors owned a record 1.34 trillion RMB (US$189 billion) of government bonds as of end-March according to FTSE Russell calculations of China Central Depository and Clearing Co (CCDC) data. This brings foreign holdings of Chinese government bonds to 8.7% by end-March.
The ripple effects of the coronavirus crisis continue to make an impact on markets around the world. China’s 10-year bond yields fell to record lows by end-March, falling further in April, as investors turned to sovereign debt because of the uncertainties unleashed by COVID-19.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) announced in early March that China has launched a registration-based system for enterprise bond sales, ending the previous approval mechanism, thus encouraging the funds raised to invest in projects that conform to the macro-control policies and industrial policies. Moving forward, bond-issuing enterprises will only need to send applications to the CSRC to register.
