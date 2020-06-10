China Bond Research Report Q1 2020

Highlights in the Q1 report

Foreign ownership of RMB-denominated Chinese government bonds rose to a record high in March as interest rates fell in many jurisdictions; and as the fallout from the coronavirus crisis rippled around the world. International investors owned a record 1.34 trillion RMB (US$189 billion) of government bonds as of end-March according to FTSE Russell calculations of China Central Depository and Clearing Co (CCDC) data. This brings foreign holdings of Chinese government bonds to 8.7% by end-March.

The ripple effects of the coronavirus crisis continue to make an impact on markets around the world. China’s 10-year bond yields fell to record lows by end-March, falling further in April, as investors turned to sovereign debt because of the uncertainties unleashed by COVID-19.