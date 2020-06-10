Particularly, two unique MOAs in PD-L1 (ribosomal destruction and antigen seeding) looks highly intriguing, allowing for direct killing of tumor cells and making them more antigenic.

Near term events include AACR II presentation (present new ETB programs), two presentations in May at healthcare conferences and updates on all three MT-3724 studies (2H 2020).

Shares have risen by 157% since my 2018 recommendation and by 127% since my September update.

Shares of Molecular Templates (MTEM) have risen by 157% since my 2018 recommendation and by 127% since my September 2019 update. In the latter, I highlighted an agreement with Takeda to develop CD38-targeted engineered toxin bodies (ETBs) and potential advantages over approved drug Darzalex (which did nearly $3 billion in 2019 sales).

With a couple presentations at virtual investor conferences coming up this month, dilutive financing out of the way, multiple assets moving forward in the clinic and the stock pulling back below its 50 day moving average, I'm keen to revisit this one.

Chart

Figure 1: MTEM daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can see that shares bounced off the 200 day moving average ($12) during March's selloff. From there, the stock briefly reached prior highs ($18) before pulling back to its present range. I believe recent weakness is temporary in nature and my initial impression is that this one is a good candidate for accumulating dips ahead of 2H 2020 & 2021 catalysts.

Overview

In my last update, I provided the following overview and touched on keys to our bullish thesis:

The company made its way onto the Nasdaq via a merger with struggling biotech firm Threshold Pharmaceuticals in March of 2017. I considered it a green flag because around the same time it accessed a $40 million equity financing led by Longitude Capital with participation from BVF, Perceptive Advisors, and others. As if that were not enough, after the merger, Takeda Pharmaceutical made a $20 million equity investment in its tiny partner as part of a collaboration and license agreement.

Molecular Templates is ushering forward a new class of targeted biologic therapies with unique biological properties, known as Engineered Toxin Bodies (ETBs). One special characteristic of ETBs is that they can induce internalization into cells even against non or poorly internalizing targets (expands number of extracellular receptors that can be targeted by direct cell-kill). Additionally, a unique intracellular mechanism of action has been observed via enzymatic and permanent ribosome inactivation (observed activity is not inhibited by generalized mechanisms of chemo-resistance). ETBs can also be used for seeding of foreign antigens in a tumor cell for surface expression.

Looking at the company's pipeline, I appreciated the updated agreement with Takeda to jointly develop CD38-targeted ETBs for the treatment of a range of diseases, starting with multiple myeloma. The rationale for the pact is based on the fact that multiple myeloma cells have a wide expression of CD38 protein and the hypothesis that ETBs could bring about more extensive, deeper responses as they don't rely on the body's immune system to be effective. The CD38 collaboration involves $632.5 million in potential milestones, double digit up to low-twenties royalties, and 50/50 cost share. Apart from that, the multi-target deal involves $547 million in milestone payments and royalties in the mid single to low double digit range (not to mention $25 million when Takeda exercises its option to license ETBs). Preclinical data showed that TAK-169 appeared to draw the most attention given that it's active in the presence of daratumumab and active against daratumumab resistant cells (keep in mind Darzalex did over $2 billion in sales in 2018). If data in the clinic lines up with preclinical results, the drug candidate could find its niche in patients who've progressed after or are unlikely to respond to CD38-targeted antibody therapy. In xenograft models, complete regressions were observed using both once- and twice-weekly dosing schedule.

Data presented at ASCO last year for wholly-owned asset MT-3724 also looked intriguing (in phase 1 and 1b study in patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma who had previously relapsed after anti-CD20 Mab and chemotherapy). Best activity took place in heavily pre-treated patients (median five prior therapies) with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Management made the call in the future to enroll patients with low levels of rituximab (RTX), as those with high circulating levels exhibited a poor response to MT-3724. In DLBCL patients with these low RTX levels (n=10), objective response rate was 30% with a disease control rate of 70%. Interestingly enough, two patients with stable disease experienced tumor reductions of just under 50%. The tolerability profile left more to be desired and management chose to implement a maximum tolerated dose (MTD) of 50 mcg/kg (with 6 mg per dose at most). It should be pointed out that dose interruptions or reductions were required in the first 2 of 3 patients treated and toxicities occurring at 100 mcg/kg were consistent with Capillary Leak Syndrome (CLS). However, as pointed out above, the new MTD should allow for efficacy (observed at 5 mcg/kg as there was little evidence for CLS at less than 7 mg per dose

The company's PD-L1 targeting ETB appeared interesting as well (not just another checkpoint inhibitor), given that it directly targets tumor cells and overcomes resistance mechanisms against PD-1 and PD-L1 antibodies. Cytotoxicity delivered is designed to be independent of a requirement for tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, high tumor mutational burden, or modulatory effects of the tumor environment. PD-L1 ETB MT-6035 can also deliver a viral peptide for cell surface presentation and targeting by a specific antiviral CTL population for a complementary mechanism for tumor cell destruction (antigen seeding).

Other positive developments included the hiring of Roger Waltzman as Chief Medical Officer (ex-Novartis leading development of Glivec and Jakafi) and management's presentation at Cowen highlighting high unmet need addressed by TAK-169 and potential for their HER2 asset to provide benefit to non-responding or resistant patients or be used in sequential combination (or those coming after small molecule drugs or ADCs). Lastly, we were reminded that the company's PD-L1 asset is still wholly owned and targeting a huge opportunity with differentiated mechanism of action. A nugget that stood out to me was that management suggested additional deals (along the lines of what we saw with Takeda) could be coming

Figure 2: Pipeline & Oncology Opportunity (Source: corporate presentation)

Figure 3: Immunotoxin evolution from First Gen to ETBs (Source: corporate presentation)

Let's move on to the recent quarterly report to determine how our thesis has evolved.

Quarterly Update & Other Information

For the first quarter of 2020, the company reported cash and equivalents of $108 million with operational runway into 2022. Keep in mind this number does not include May's debt financing (up to $45 million). Net loss came in at $22 million (over three times that of same quarter last year). Research and development expenses rose to $20.6 million, while G&A came in at $5.6 million.

As for recent developments of note, in February the company announced dosing of phase 1 study investigating TAK-169 in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (received $10 million milestone payment).

Figure 4: TAK-169 efficacy in MM xenograts, activity in multiple dosing schedules including CRs (Source: AACR 2019 poster)

Figure 5: TAK-169 MM efficacy in patient samples, including in dara-refractory (Source: AACR 2019 poster)

Management did admit that COVID-19 has resulted in slowdown of enrollment in the MT-3724 phase 2 studies (is a CD20-targeting agent which could impair the ability to generate humoral immunity to coronavirus infection, so makes sense that physicians more cautious here). MT-511 study continues enrolling patients but at a slower pace than projected pre-COVID-19.

Importantly, the company continues to conduct work at its cGMP manufacturing facility and laboratories without interruption (clinical studies not in danger of supply shortage).

As for milestones of note to look forward to, updates on all three MT-3724 studies are expected 2H 2020 (keep in mind that monotherapy trial has the potential to be pivotal).

Figure 6: MT-3724 clinical development overview (Source: corporate presentation)

TAK-169 phase 1 study is ongoing (my guess is perhaps we see initial data at ASH in December).

As for HER2 ETB MT-5111, phase 1 study is ongoing with data update expected shortly and additional data from dose escalation portion guided for Q4 2020.

One thing I like about this platform technology story is how deep the pipeline is, and the company's ETB targeting PD-L1 (with antigen seeding) will see its IND filed in 2H 2020 (this asset adds much optionality given its unique MoA).

Figure 7: MT 6402 Potent effect on PD-L1+ tumor cells (Source: corporate presentation)

While not as material, in the near term (June 22 to 24 at AACR II), the company will be presenting preclinical data for several new targets ETB programs (including CTLA-4, SLAMF-7, CD45).

Also, note that on May 14th and May 18th management will be presenting at BoA Virtual Healthcare Conference and UBS Healthcare Conference (more clarity on near term outlook and progress should prove helpful).

As I pointed out prior, additional deals along the lines of what we saw with Takeda are probable over the medium term per management commentary.

While a bit dated and on the long side (2 hours), November's first ever Analyst & Investor Breakfast was very helpful for me in being reminded of the key value proposition here, points of differentiation with ETB approach versus currently approved drugs and niches in treatment landscape they could address. Here are a few nuggets that stood out to me:

When it comes to CD20 landscape, Rituxan was approved in 1997 (represents three decades of investigation in this space). However, since then only one new MOA has been approved (radioimmunotherapeutics or RITs). CD20 does not internalize so no one has been able to make an antibody drug conjugate. CD20 does not have a structural motif that is druggable with small molecule. So the big question is how do we get additional efficacy against CD20 when we are very limited in modality?

MT-3724 is the first agent that induces CD20 internalization and works via different mechanism of action (by destroying ribosome). Very good single agent activity including CRs has been observed in these heavily pretreated DLBCL patients. Management says this drug is ¨very very unique¨ and that there is huge interest in new modalities (lots of bispecifics going after CD20, for example). MT-3724 has shown good early results and clean profile so far (allows for combinations to be explored that bispecifics might not be able to pursue).

2nd generation of ETBs toxicity profile has been much improved (not seeing innate immunity/CLS observed with first gen drug candidate and potency significantly boosted). Management continues to use the word ¨unprecedented¨ to refer to what they've accomplished with genetic engineering in these next gen ETBs.

Immuno-Oncology today is a huge push to get T cells to recognize the tumor (difficult because tumor presents self antigen). The company reports in foreign class antigens to alter immuno phenotype of tumor to make it look like its cytomegalovirus (CMV). They are making the tumor much more antigenic. Nivolumab and Keytruda are not directly destroying tumor cells (they bind to CD8s and allow for better recognition of CD8s, an indirect method of cell kill). Data at SITC last year showed this Gen3 approach in PD-L1 (MT-6402) showed direct method of cell kill via ribosomal destruction (even better cell kill with antigen seeding, allowing for 2 MOAs). You are also getting direct cell kill against PD-L1 + immune cells. With checkpoint inhibitors, immune related adverse events correlate very well to efficacy (more colitis, more rash, etc = higher likelihood of efficacy as observed with nivo in NSCLC for example). With MT-6402 they've already been seeing that immune activation in non human primates. This is a brand new approach to I-O in multiple ways. This approach to I-O is being expanded to additional targets, including CTLA-4.

As for relapsed (chemo refractory) DLBCL and other lymphomas and where MT-3724 may fit into the landscape, care of 3rd line patients is being improved with CAR-T but most of those patients will fail and need other therapies (opportunity for other novel therapeutics). The investigator on the call opts for platinum-based therapies (R-ICE), for 3rd line looks to CAR-T (1/3rd durable response rate) and notes CAR-T likely to move into earlier lines of therapy (currently being explored). For chemo refractory and CAR-T cell failures response rate of 30% to 40% with CR rate as high as durable as possible is valuable in this disease, with target PFS of 6 to 12 months. Those are feasible benchmarks for a new therapy to be valuable in 3rd or 4th line DLBCL. At Duke they've treated 5 patients with MT-3724, all that reached response assessment had at least partial response with robust tumor shrinkage and one complete response in patient with aggressive lymphoma. As for adverse events they've observed fatigue, cytopenias as with chemo and grade 2 capillary leak syndrome (CLS, very transient not like Stemline Therapeutics' Elzonris where it was much more difficult to manage, more severe). Study was amended to allow for induction course for first two weeks of therapy to improve safety and lessen side effects. Complete response patient had relapsed quickly after rituximab CHOP and rituximab ICE and BEAM auto HSCT, after two cycles of gemOX 3724 reached complete response. Patients have more options now with CAR T and polatuzumab approvals, but most patients will fail treatment and need more options.

As for MT-5111 in the crowded HER2 field, in vitro data shows these patients have a number of resistance mechanisms (principle is that they continue to have expression of the gene and are still amenable to HER2 targeted therapies, so can give this drug to patients who are refractory to other HER2 targeted therapies). They are binding in a totally separate domain from trastuzumab and pertuzumab (unlike issue with 3724 and competitive binding affinity with CD20).

For TAK-169, John Newcome from Takeda (immuno-oncology drug discovery unit) notes that the drug is extremely potent and shows good activity once weekly as well as once every other week. The phase 1 study will reach MTD and then go to dose expansion in daratumumab relapsed population and CD38 naive population to dissect differences they observe there.

As for Q&A session, for 3724 they are seeing deepening responses (as opposed to early responses with ADCs that are not deepening). Duration data was anecdotal at the time but they have seen patients with deepening responses over time (including patients who had nice responses then went off to transplant). So, there seems to be hope that responses are deepening and durable. For TAK-169, they are starting to think that CMax drives potency (because it is so potent, it will need less frequent dosing).

As for institutional investors of note, Longitude Capital Partners and Takeda Pharmaceuticals both own large stakes (10%+). Insiders have significant skin in the game as well.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, this platform technology story continues to show progress on multiple fronts as novel mechanism of action opens up opportunities with validated targets (CD20, HER2, CD38, PD-L1, CTLA-4, etc). This strategy appears to lessen clinical development risk (to a degree) and data to date with lead program MT-3724 has provided proof of concept results that support hypothesis and strategy here. Longer term, I believe this one will outperform with the real upside coming when we see data from 3rd generation ETB candidates.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest accumulating dips in the near term. However, this one is most appropriate for investors with multi-year, longer term time frame as needle moving catalysts with key assets (PD-L1, TAK-169) are potentially farther out.

Risks include disappointing data for MT-3724 in phase 2 and pivotal studies, setbacks in the clinic for initiating studies or enrolling patients (including related to COVID-19 pandemic), disappointing initial data readouts for multiple product candidates and intense competition for certain indications (DLBCL, multiple myeloma) and targets (i.e. CD20, CD38, HER2). Dilution is always possible given the golden rule of biotech (raise money while you can, not when you need to).

For our purposes in ROTY, I consider this one more of a longer term idea and so plan to revisit in Q4 2020 or early 2021 (especially interested in progression for PD-L1 and CD38 candidates).

Author's Note: I greatly appreciate you taking the time to read my work and hope you found it useful. Consider clicking "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates and look forward to your thoughts in the Comments section below.

Take a 2 Week Free Trial and Join 700+ biotech investors and traders in the ROTY Community! Participate in a Live Chat where members generously share due diligence, conviction picks and genuinely wish to see each other improve & succeed.

Receive regular updates on our market-beating model account and access to ideas not published elsewhere.

Try out other features intended to help you succeed, such as Cheat Sheet, Catalyst Tracker and much more. Check out recent reviews of the service here.









Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.