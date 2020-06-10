We think the long-term outlook for the company remains positive, supported by overall solid fundamentals, but take a cautious view on the stock.

An expectation for continued soft trends for the remainder of the year in a gradual recovery process has pressured the stock with poor sentiment.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of medical products, specializing in needles, syringes, and other sharp-disposal units. The company is also a leader in diagnostic instruments and specialty equipment. Steady growth over the past decade was driven by several strategic acquisitions helping to consolidate its market leadership. Becton, Dickinson has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, considering a slowdown of non-emergency healthcare and elective surgical procedures worldwide amid stay-at-home orders. Still, we think BDX is well-positioned to reclaim its growth trajectory as the company benefits from solid fundamentals and a positive long-term outlook. This article covers the recent developments and our view on where the stock is headed next.

BDX Q2 Earnings Recap

Becton, Dickinson last reported its fiscal Q2 earnings on May 7 with non-GAAP EPS of $2.55 which beat expectations by $0.26, and down 1.5% compared to the period in 2019. A lower GAAP EPS result at $0.53 includes the impact of amortization of intangible impact among other charts. Revenue in the quarter at $4.253 billion was up 1.4% year over year while management noted the COVID-19 impact pressured sales by about 140 basis points. Favorably, the management financial metric of adjusted operating income before taxes margin (OIBT) expanded by 70 basis points to 24.7%, driven by lower operating expenses in the quarter.

The big story here was a significant impact on the operating environment given the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic with a negative revenue impact across all business segments. The "Life Sciences" business group which has been a growth driver and saw a revenue increase of 7.1% year over year in Q2 included a 120-basis point impact from COVID-19. The "Intravenous" product segment saw the largest revenue impact at 350 basis points, cutting the quarter's growth by more than half to 3.5%.

The challenge to growth has been the dynamic of hospitals and healthcare customers diverting all resources to fight the COVID-19 public health crisis worldwide. Lockdown measures and social distancing guidelines disrupted elective procedures and diagnostic testing. Anecdotally, reports suggest many people avoided hospitals and medical treatment for non-emergencies as a social distancing measure.

Management highlights that based on preliminary Q2 results, it expects a $240-million impact for April with lower trends across most product segments. Stay-at-home orders limited surgeries and oncology-related products. In China, at least through April, even as the economy was already beginning to reopen, surgery revenues were tracking about 50% lower from pre-COVID-19 trends.

A bright spot has been the Becton, Dickinson COVID-19 diagnostic testing. The company was one of the first to market commercially available COVID-19 testing solutions and continues to see strong demand. On the other hand, the company is seeing weakness in traditional non-COVID-19 testing following similar trends of a slowdown in elective procedures. Separately, Medication Management Systems (MMS), which includes drug infusion devices, has also seen a surge in demand related to COVID-19 emergency room applications. The product segment momentum with a $70-million positive impact in April helped offset the more generalized weakness.

One more recent development was an announcement in May that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was pulling several COVID-19 antibody tests from the market including one product distributed by Becton, Dickinson in partnership with privately held diagnostics company "BioMedomics Inc." While a setback, this particular product is only a small part of the business and not material to the earnings outlook. Becton, Dickinson still has other products within the suite of testing solutions for COVID-19 including active viral tests, transport media, and lancets. The latest update is that BioMedomics intends to submit a second-generation version for FDA approval.

The company maintains a stable balance sheet position. The company ended the quarter with $2.35 billion in cash against $16.8 billion in total long-term debt. While the gross leverage at 3.9x is relatively high, much of that is based on debt-funded acquisitions from recent years although the underlying cash flows are more positive. Deleveraging remains a priority and the company expects to pay down $1 billion in debt this year with a longer-term commitment of reaching a gross leverage ratio below 3x. Efforts at cost control and prioritizing CAPEX help support an overall stable balance sheet position.

BDX Management Outlook and Consensus Estimates

Despite the slight earnings beat in Q2, management chose to pull full-year financial guidance. In February when the Q1 results were released, the company had previously targeted revenue growth of 1.5% to 2.5% as reported, or 2.5% to 3.5% on a constant neutral basis. The prior adjusted EPS estimate of $12.00 at the midpoint would have represented a 4.8% increase compared to 2019. Given the disruption to the business observed in April through the Q2 report in May, management continues to see uncertainty regarding the extent of the impacts. From the press release:

Due to ongoing uncertainty regarding the scope and duration of the COVID-19 global pandemic, as well as the timing and pace of recovery, the company is currently unable to estimate the impact to its financial results and operations over the balance of fiscal year 2020. As this impact could be material, the company is withdrawing its previously issued fiscal year 2020 revenue and earnings per share guidance.

In terms of consensus estimates, the market expects a 2.1% decline in revenues and a 10.5% decline in earnings for the fiscal year that ends on September 30. The outlook improves for fiscal 2021 when revenues and earnings are expected to rebound by 7.9% and 19.6% year over year each, respectively.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Ongoing progress in reopening the economy in the United States and other countries bodes well for a rebound in elective surgeries and non-emergency care which are key demand drivers for Becton, Dickinson and Company. Still, there is an expectation that any recovery will be gradual and trends will remain below levels from 2019 in various segments for the coming months.

With the consensus estimates above, we think BDX's valuation is all-in-all reasonable considering a 1-year forward P/E of 19x based on fiscal 2021 EPS which is at a discount to the stock at 26x average over the past decade. This is in the context that revenue growth is expected to rebound by 8% next year and EPS should climb 20%.

The other valuation multiple we're looking at is the price to free cash flow. Even with the impacted earnings in Q2, Becton, Dickinson was able to generate $256 million in free cash flow in the quarter, taking the total to $2.5 billion over the trailing twelve months. Indeed, improving earnings and expanding margins coupled with a slowdown in big acquisitions have driven a sharp increase in free cash flow generation in recent years as one of the more positive factors in its fundamentals.

Notably, BDX is recognized as a dividend aristocrat which has increased its dividend for 47 consecutive years. The current quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share yields a modest 1.3%. The annualized payout of around $1 billion represents about 40% of free cash flow over the past year. We believe the dividend is well supported and the company likely has room for another increase later this year, which we expect to be a $0.02 per share hike as has been done since 2016.

Looking ahead, Becton, Dickinson continues to innovate. An expansion into Life Sciences since its 2017 acquisition of CR Bard Inc. has supported growth into high tech. The company maintains a diverse pipeline of new products launching this year which it believes will drive further growth. Overall, we think the outlook is positive as healthcare benefits from several structural tailwinds and Becton, Dickinson can capture new growth opportunities.

Verdict

Recognizing the strengths of the business and leadership position, we balance the overall positive long-term outlook with lingering uncertainties regarding the pace of the recovery. We rate shares of BDX as a hold with a price target of $250 representing a 20x multiple on consensus fiscal 2021 earnings. We sense the risks are tilted to the downside which holds us back on a more bullish conviction.

Trends in sales for the upcoming quarters along with the evolution of financial margins will be key monitoring points through the end of 2020. To the downside, beyond a deterioration in the global macro outlook, there is still a risk that further COVID-19 disruptions potentially caused by the second wave of infections could once again slow the recovery of core market segments for the company. Weakness in international and developing markets for the company is also a concern.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.