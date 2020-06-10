On balance, I argue that shareholders would do well to call it a day here.

Will creditors be willing to swap their senior notes carrying a 6.5% coupon? I don't believe they will.

GameStop's business model is facing too much competition and its reasons for existing are dwindling.

Investment Thesis

GameStop (GME) reported a very mixed quarter.

However, despite falling after hours by approximately 7%, this quarter was not a thesis breaker for either bears or bulls.

In fact, it was sufficiently mixed to further entrench both types of investors further into their camps.

However, despite the bumpiness along the way, I believe it's pretty clear that GameStop is not a rewarding investment opportunity.

Ultimately, the business is losing relevancy with the passage of time and investing in the hopes that the new hardware consoles will see this investment soar higher is simple a mirage. Investors would do well to sidestep this investment.

(Source)

Balance Sheet - Critical To The Thesis

There are many moving parts here that are interesting and worthwhile dissecting. Let's start by understanding GameStop's financial position.

There are only two times when balance sheets matter: during an economic downturn and when the company is playing for survival. In this case, it should be both, but given that the stock market is so euphoric of late and acting as if we are not amidst a global recession, we are left with the company struggling to stay relevant as the reason for examining its balance sheet.

As of a few weeks ago, GameStop had $100 million drawn down on its revolver and it has a further $50 million it is able to draw on, at a minimum -- depending on inventory and receivables, but that's a minimum.

Offsetting its revolver and debt on its balance sheet, GameStop has ample cash of $570 million. But for all intents and purposes, GameStop's net cash position hovering around $120 million.

Is There Light at the End of the Tunnel?

Investors have been hanging around waiting for the new slate of consoles to revitalize GameStop's sales. However, those sales are not likely to be the light that GameStop needs, because the profit margins on the consoles are going to be mediocre at best.

In fact, given the intense online competition, investors should not be surprised to see GameStop's profit margins continue to compress further in time. Because there's very little reason to visit a physical location to buy new hardware.

And without value-add sales, from the likes of Collectibles, GameStop's margins are nothing to base a strong bullish thesis upon.

What About Home Entertainment?

GameStop is offers mixed messages. On the one hand, it's strategic initiatives include becoming a cultural hub for gaming. On the other hand, it declares that it will be moving towards selling home entertainment. These can certainly go hand-in-hand, they are not mutually exclusive services.

However, becoming a social hub is difficult to monetize, at least to an adequate extent. Conversely, positioning itself towards selling home entertainment equipment in a very crowded market is challenging to put it mildly.

On a positive note, according to GameStop, it was able to sell more Nintendo Switches than any other e-commerce business globally this past quarter, firmly validating management's efforts as the top destination for gaming needs

Valuation -- Too Uncertain

GameStop is close to 100% shorted. Therein lies the attraction to bulls. Once GameStop starts selling new hardware line up, and seeing shorts being squeezed and driving the share price higher.

Asides from that, with the passage of time, GameStop's cash on its balance sheet continues to trickle down, with GameStop's senior notes due in March 2021 creating a further overhang in an already strained business model.

Will creditors be willing to tender in their notes? Or will they hold out for full payment plus 6.5% interest? It's difficult to see, given the rock bottom interest rates why creditors would be willing to give up their juicy 6.5% interest. The tender offer does not have a make-whole provision.

(Source)

Accordingly, looking in the rearview in an attempt to value GameStop is ineffective.

The ultimate question is whether the new hardware sales will be enough to return GameStop towards profitable growth? And given the lack of reason for existing for GameStop, I can not see that to be the case.

Consumers are becoming increasingly savvy, and at the same time, more accustomed to shopping around online for the cheapest bargains. When it comes to buying new consoles, particularly as the economy contracts, and consumer confidence shrinks, consumers are likely to be very price sensitive -- the opposite of what GameStop needs.

The Bottom Line

The most challenging aspect of investing is to admit that we have been invested for too long and returns have been unsatisfactory.

Even though GameStop is precisely the type of investment I seek, something that has fallen from grace and is highly shorted.

Hence, although I would not short any stock, I believe that shorts are on the right side of the trade. However, given that the stock is already close to 100% shorted, there's not much upside for short sellers either.

The way to approach deep value opportunities, such as GameStop is by being incredibly selective. Put another way, just because a stock has fallen from highs, it is not enough of a pre-requisite. Something more is needed -- something GameStop does not have, a strong business model.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.