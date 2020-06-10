Kiplinger Most Reliable Stocks For Retirees June Update

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Kiplinger reliable retirement dogs showed 64.33% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Smaller lower-priced Kiplinger reliable retirement stocks led the pack by far and away in June.

Top 10 Kiplinger reliable retiree dividend stocks, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Archer-Daniels-Midland, Verizon, Procter & Gamble, Magellan Midstream Partners, CVS Health, Enterprise Products Partners, Urstadt Biddle Properties, and Enbridge, boasted net gains from 7.03% to 19.21% for June. Two pay no dividends: Amazon and Disney.

These 40 select dividend stocks ranged 0.00% to 8.32% in annual yield and ranged -24.7% to 13.37% in annual price target upsides per brokers as on 6/8/20.

The articles were titled "25 Stocks Every Retiree Should Own", and "20 Dividend Stocks to Fund 20 Years of Retirement". The collection was cut to 40, as three showed up on both lists.

Kiplinger Investing periodically lists retirement tips. This 40-stock list came from two articles, one by Brian Bollinger on 9/26/19 and another by Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA, on 7/2/18.

Foreword

This article is based on two Kiplinger investing articles aimed at retirees:

"25 Stocks Every Retiree Should Own", by Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA, published 7/2/18, featured a "group of retirement stocks that includes both pure income plays and growth companies, with a focus on very-long-term performance and durability.”

"20 Dividend Stocks to Fund 20 Years of Retirement", (yielding roughly 4% or higher), published 9/26/19,by Brian Bollinger, "... should fund at least 20 years of retirement, if not more. They have paid uninterrupted dividends for more than 20 consecutive years, appear to have secure payouts and have the potential to collectively grow... dividends to protect investors’ purchasing power."

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, these Kiplinger reliable dividend stocks for retirees are perfect for the dogcatcher process. Here is the June 8 data for the 40 stocks in the Kiplinger-documented collection.

The Ides of March plunge in the stock market took its toll, but these retiree selections have bounded back beyond broker targets. Nearly half of the top thirty by yield (14) have exceeded broker expectations. They're portrayed as projected losers below. Walt Disney (DIS), in late April, suspended dividend payouts to preserve cash for survival.

However, the mid-March drop in prices by 18 of the top 40 (listed by yield) most reliable stocks for retirees made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors.

The following 14 (as of June 8) have continued to live up to the Dogcatcher ideal of having annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share prices: Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP); Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD); ONEOK Inc. (OKE); Enbridge Inc. (ENB); Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA); Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA); Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM); AT&T Inc. (T); Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI); LTC Properties Inc. (LTC); National Retail Properties (NNN); Physicians Realty Trust (DOC); Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR); Ennis, Inc. (EBF).

To learn which of these fourteen are "safer" dividend dogs, click here in the next few days and read The Dividend Dogcatcher marketplace follow-up "safer" Kiplinger reliable dividend stocks for retirees summary.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 7.03% To 19.21% Net Gains For 10 Top Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Dogs To June 2021

Five of ten top Kiplinger most reliable retirement stocks by yield were among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these June dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 50% accurate.

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks plus their aggregate 1-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: 1-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to June 8, 2021 were:

Source: YCharts

Enbridge Inc. was projected to net $192.14 based on dividends plus the median of the target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 16% under the market as a whole.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. was projected to net $169.42 based on the median of target price estimates from four analysts plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 16% more than the market as a whole.

Enterprise Products Partners LP was projected to net $163.48 based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 46% more than the market as a whole.

CVS Health Corp. (CVS) was projected to net $148.29 based on dividends plus median target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 25% less than the market as a whole.

Magellan Midstream Partners was projected to net $117.31 based on dividends plus median target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 7% greater than the market as a whole.

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) was projected to net $105.22 based on the median of target estimates from twenty-three analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 58% less than the market as a whole.

AT&T Inc. was projected to net $96.64 based on the median of target price estimates from thirty-two analysts plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 28% less than the market as a whole.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) was projected to net $75.51 based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 53% under the market as a whole.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) was projected to net $75.13 based on a median of target price estimates from thirteen analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 5% less than the market as a whole.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation was projected to net $70.30 based on dividends plus the median of target estimates from sixteen brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 24% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 12.13% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk 17% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alerts) Analysts Predicted Five Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Top-Yield Dogs To Show -3.7% To 14.07% Losses to Early June 2021

The probable losing trades revealed by Y-Charts to 2021 were:

Source: YCharts

ONEOK Inc. projected a loss of $37.04 based on its dividend and the median of target price estimates from ten analysts, including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 66% less than the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil Corp. projected a loss of $56.74 based on its dividend and the median of target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 32% greater under the market as a whole.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. projected a loss of $40.99 based on its dividend and the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 37% more than the market as a whole.

Welltower Inc. (WELL) projected a loss of $133.42 based on its dividend and the median of target price estimates from twenty analysts, including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

LTC Properties Inc. projected a loss of $140.72 based on its dividend and the median of target price estimates from nine analysts, including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 6% greater less the market as a whole.

The average net loss in dividend and price was 9.48% on $5k invested as $1k in each of these five Kiplinger Reliable Retiree dogs. This loss estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 17% less than the market as a whole.

Source: dogstrust.org.uk

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs". More precisely, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs".

40 Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Stocks Per June Target Gains

Source: YCharts

40 Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Stocks Per May Yield

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Stocks By Yield

The top 10 Kiplinger May Reliable Retirement stocks represented three of eleven Morningstar sectors. Seven energy stocks occupied first through fourth, sixth, seventh, and tenth places: Magellan Midstream Partners LP [1], Enterprise Products Partners LP [2], ONEOK Inc. [3], Enbridge Inc. [4], Pembina Pipeline Corp. [6], Exxon Mobil Corp. [7], and Kinder Morgan Inc. [10].

The fifth and ninth places were claimed by two real estate sector representatives, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. [5] and W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) [9].

Finally, a single communication services representative occupied the eighth slot, AT&T Inc. [8], to complete the Kiplinger reliable retirement top 10 by yield for June.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top 10 Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Dogs Showed 42.83%-209.46 Upsides, While (31) No Lowly Downsiders Emerged In June

Source: YCharts

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 64.33% Advantage For The 5 Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced Of 10 Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Stocks To June 2021

Ten top Kiplinger reliable retirement dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts

As noted above, the top 10 Kiplinger reliable retirement dogs screened 6/8/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented three of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top 10 Highest-Yield Kiplinger Featured Retirement Dogs (32) Delivering 7.36% Vs. (33) 4.48% Net Gains by All 10 Come June 2021

Source: YCharts

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 Kiplinger reliable retirement kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 64.33% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all 10. The sixth-lowest priced selection, Enbridge Inc., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 19.21%.

Source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced top-yield Kiplinger most reliable retiree dividend dogs as of June 8 were Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc., Kinder Morgan Inc., Enterprise Products Partners LP, Pembina Pipeline Corp., and AT&T Inc. (T), with prices ranging from $17.06 to $33.23.

The five higher-priced Kiplinger top-yield most reliable retirement dividend dogs as of June 8 were Enbridge Inc., ONEOK Inc., Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Exxon Mobil Corp.; W.P. Carey Inc., whose prices ranged from $33.90 to $71.15.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20-80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0-20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

The stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your retirement stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from IndexArb; YCharts.com; Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo: dogstrust.org.uk

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.