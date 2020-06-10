Balance sheet is strong and expenses are being conservatively managed. The company will most certainly come out of the pandemic and recession in good shape.

The Trade Desk (TTD) is on the front lines of digital advertising and stands to benefit from the rise in popularity of Connected TV (CTV) as viewers abandon cable TV. Up until the pandemic, The Trade Desk was motoring along with revenue growth of 33% YoY for January and February. But then reality struck as the impact of the pandemic became clear.

In the Q1 2020 earnings call, the company management provided some alarming details regarding the decline of revenues which reached "negative high teens" before stabilizing in April. Suffice to say, The Trade Desk's stock price dropped by more than 50% in short order, from ~$300 to less than $150 before bouncing back. Investors appear to be quite optimistic now as the stock price is now starting to see new all-time highs above $360.

The underlying strength is a testament to conservative financial management and long-term vision. As explained in the earnings call, the company has hunkered down for the short-term:

We exited Q1 with a very strong cash and liquidity position. Our balance sheet had $446 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at the end of the quarter. In the third-week of March, out of an abundance of caution, we pulled down our revolving line of credit. While we do not see a need to use this additional capital in the foreseeable future, we felt it was prudent to take the funds to the balance sheet to provide ample liquidity. We believe the capital on hand provides flexibility for a number of different scenarios, whether it’s a slower than expected recovery or providing ready working capital to fund growth in a rapid recovery, or opportunistic M&A similar to our approach with Adbrain, the company we acquired in 2017.

In addition to its strong cash position, The Trade Desk has cut its spending for the immediate future:

Some of the actions we’ve taken so far include reducing our 2020 hiring expectations by over 50%; pulling back on Q2 marketing costs by over 50%; pausing discretionary expenses like company events, along with the natural pausing of T&E due to the current situation; and right-sizing future facilities capital investments where we can based on updated hiring plans.

While the short-term is uncertain, the long-term isn't. We are witnessing a massive transformation in consumer preference towards on-demand TV viewing. The Trade Desk is well-positioned to take advantage of the paradigm shift as evidenced by its partnership with media companies such as Disney (NYSE:DIS), Fox (NASDAQ:FOX), Viacom/CBS (NASDAQ:VIAC), and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Disney has Hulu. Fox has Tubi. Viacom/CBS has Pluto. Comcast has Peacock, Xumo, and recently acquired Vudu from WalMart. And we are partnering with all of them directly. We recently announced that we’re integrating with Comcast’s Freewheel Unified Yield products, which allows advertisers to work across direct buying and programmatic buying seamlessly.

Given that The Trade Desk has a very strong balance sheet and has reduced spending, I expect that the company will come through the pandemic and recession in fine shape. An extended recession could put a damper on long-term performance but every investment opportunity faces this same situation. For these reasons, I am giving The Trade Desk a bullish rating.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. The rule provides a single metric for evaluating both high-growth companies that aren't profitable and mature companies that have lower growth but are profitable. Revenue growth and profitability (expressed as a margin) must add up to at least 40% in order to fulfill the rule. Analysts use various figures for profitability. I use the free cash flow margin.

The rationale for the Rule of 40 is as follows. If a company grows by more than 40% annually, then you can tolerate some level of negative free cash flow. But if a company grows by less than 40%, then it should have a positive free cash flow to make up for the less-than-ideal growth. This rule accommodates both young, high-growth companies as well as mature, moderate-growth companies. The 40% threshold is somewhat arbitrary but typically divides the digital transformation stock universe in half, separating the best stocks from the so-so ones.

For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to a previous article I have written.

The two factors required for calculating the Rule of 40 are revenue growth and free cash flow margin. The Trade Desk's annual revenue growth for the last year was am impressive 37%, while its free cash flow margin was 8%.

Therefore, the Rule of 40 calculation for The Trade Desk is as follows:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 37% + 8% = 45%

The Trade Desk's score fulfills the Rule of 40, suggesting that The Trade Desk has a healthy balance between growth and profitability. Note that this calculation doesn't take into account the anticipated poor fundamentals coming in the future. But I believe that The Trade Desk will be back in the driver's seat in the long-term.

Stock Valuation

The plot below illustrates how The Trade Desk stacks up against the other stocks on a relative basis based on forward gross profit multiple versus forward revenue growth. Note: please refer to a recent article for more information on the scatter plot relative valuation technique.

According to the scatter plot, The Trade Desk is modestly overvalued on a relative basis relative to its peers. I would not avoid investing in The Trade Desk with this level of overvaluation. It is not that significant given the long-term prospects for the company.

Investment Risks

I expect that The Trade Desk's business performance will be subdued for the rest of 2020. Revenue growth won't impress and may even be negative. There is a distinct possibility that there will be an extended recession with depression-like unemployment.

The current stock market action to be somewhat reminiscent of the dot-com era, where technology stocks had unrealistically high valuations. While The Trade Desk's valuation is rational, a new software bear market set off by the deflation of overvalued stocks would likely cause The Trade Desk to get swept away along with its software peers.

Summary and Conclusions

The Trade Desk provides a digital advertising platform that helps agents place ads in various mediums, including social media sites and search engines. It is a tool for advertisers, and up until the start of the pandemic, it was growing by leaps and bounds.

I anticipate that The Trade Desk will likely have a poor year given the current economic conditions. But the markets are giving the stock two thumbs up and investors need to get on board now, even though the near term prospects are suspect.

The Trade Desk is hunkered down in preservation mode, but once the pandemic subsides and economic growth recovers, this company is poised to get back to strong revenue growth. The company's strong cash position of $446 million should carry the company through the pandemic and recession. The Trade Desk is modestly overvalued, but not so much that I would risk missing the chance of investing before this company returns to huge growth. Therefore, I am giving The Trade Desk a bullish rating.

