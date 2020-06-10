Kiniksa Reports Positive Outcome from 28-Day Clinical Trial

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) announced that it has received positive data from its COVID-19 treatment trial. This 28 day clinical outcomes data pertains to the open label treatment protocol with mavrilimumab. The company also announced an active IND with the FDA for its global placebo-controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial of mavrilimumab for treating severe COVID-19 pneumonia and hyperinflammation.

The treatment protocol involved 13 non-mechanically ventilated patients suffering from severe COVID-19 pneumonia and hyperinflammation. The patients were given a single intravenous dose of mavrilimumab 6 mg/kg upon admission to the hospital. During the follow up period of 28 days, the patients showed significant positive results. John F. Paolini, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Kiniksa. “Mavrilimumab-treated patients showed earlier and improved clinical outcomes compared to matched contemporaneous control-group patients throughout the protocol. These data are encouraging, and we look forward to evaluating mavrilimumab further in this patient population through placebo-controlled studies.” The outcomes data was consistent with information reported from recent 14 day dataset.

Patients treated with the drug candidate showed earlier and improved outcomes such as shorter hospitalizations, no deaths and earlier weaning from supplemental oxygen as compared to patients in the control group. 8 percent of the patients treated with mavrilimumab progressed to mechanical ventilation by day 28 whereas 35 percent of the patients in the control required this intervention. 100 percent of the patients on mavrilimumab attained the clinical improvement endpoint of improvement of ≥ 2 categories on a 7-point scale for assessment of clinical status by Day 28. 91 percent of the patients had their fever resolved by Day 14 whereas in the control group only 61 percent patients hit the mark.

The company’s Phase 2/3 clinical trial protocol is designed to be a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study. The trial aims to assess the efficacy and safety of mavrilimumab relative to placebo in addition to standard of care therapy. The Phase 2 will have nearly 160 patients whereas Phase 3 is expected to enroll nearly 420 patients. Phase 2 is aimed to assess the efficacy and safety of 2 dose levels of mavrilimumab relative to placebo in certain patients. Phase 3 will endeavor to confirm efficacy and safety data from Phase 2.

Kiniksa is also carrying out enrollment in Investigator-Initiated Placebo-Controlled Study of the drug candidate. It is a double blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study. It is expected to enroll up to 60 patients and the enrollment is currently being carried out. The study will randomize patients on 1:1 basis to be given mavrilimumab 6 mg/kg or placebo. The primary endpoint of the study is the proportion of patients alive and off of supplemental oxygen at Day 14.

Mavrilimumab is an investigational fully human monoclonal antibody. It works by antagonizing granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor signaling. The mechanism of the antibody is to bind itself to the alpha sub-unit of the GM-CSF receptor. While the drug candidate is being tested for treating COVID-19, the main indication for mavrilimumab is giant cell arteritis.

Astellas Reports Positive Data from Anemia Study

Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMF) reported positive outcome from its Phase 3 clinical trial DOLOMITES. The trial aimed to assess the potential of Roxadustat for treating anemia in non-dialysis-dependent adults with stage 3-5 chronic kidney disease. The drug candidate showed in line safety profiles. The company currently has marketing application in Europe under EMA review.

The data showed that the drug candidate was non-inferior to Aranesp in hemoglobin levels during the first 24 weeks of treatment, fulfilling the trial’s primary endpoint. 89.5 percent in Roxadustat cohort showed such response, in comparison to 78 percent in Aranesp cohort. It also met a secondary endpoint of superiority over darbepoetin alfa in reducing low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The drug candidate fulfilled additional secondary endpoints such as time to occurrence of hypertension and mean arterial pressure with an LSM different of -0.372 mmHg.

The overall safety profile of the drug candidate was comparable to that of Aranesp. Bernhardt G. Zeiher, Astellas’ chief medical officer said, “The DOLOMITES study data add to the body of evidence supporting the efficacy of roxadustat in adult CKD patients with anemia who are not dialysis dependent, this time versus an active comparator, darbepoetin.” Roxadustat is an orally administered small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase.

The drug candidate is currently approved in Japan for treating anemia associated with chronic kidney disease in dialysis dependent patients. Astellas is collaborating with FibroGen for developing the drug in areas including the Commonwealth of Independent States, Japan and Europe. It is working on developing and commercializing the drug for anemia in the U.S., the Southeast Asia, China and other markets.

Enochian BioSciences Goes Ahead with its HIV Drug Candidate

Enochian BioSciences (ENOB) announced that it has completed the process of Initial Targeted Engagement for Regulatory Advice (INTERACT) meeting with the FDA. The meeting encompassed deciding the pathway for the company’s HIV drug candidate ENOB-HV-01. INTERACT is a key concept in the process leading to the filing of Investigational New Drug for carrying human trials.

ENOB-HV-01 is a novel approach to autologous stem cell transplantation. The treatment is expected to work by increasing engraftment of gene-modified cells that are resistant to HIV infection. So far, the inability to achieve engraftment has been the main roadblock for autologous transplantation techniques. Dr. Mark Dybul, Executive Vice-Chair of Enochian BioSciences said, “I want to thank the reviewers from FDA CBER OTAT for their time and helpful insight during our meeting. We look forward to advancing our thoughtful and deliberate pre-clinical work during the remainder of this year and into early next, leading to a pre-IND submission in 2021.” The stock responded positively to the news.

Enochian is mainly invested in developing gene modified cell therapies for treating HIV. Apart from HIV, the company is also exploring other areas such as Oncology and HBV. The company is working on the premise that the process of engraftment remains critical for hematopoietic stem cell (NYSE:HSC) transplant. Enochian has strong development pipeline with a wide range of trials at different stages. Its MCV Vaccine technology trial is in Phase 2 while a preventive HIV vaccine trial is at pre-clinical stage.

