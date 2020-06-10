But Zoom will soon have to confront a post-COVID environment, with the sustainability of its customer additions a key concern, in my view.

Zoom's (ZM) latest quarter was certainly one for the ages - results were well ahead of the Street, while 2Q21 revenue guidance beat the Street by one of the widest margins I've seen in a while. That said, I would caution investors against chasing the stock – the pandemic has likely pulled forward multiple years of demand, and thus, I suspect growth will begin to normalize once the status quo returns. Further, future growth leans heavily on upselling its Phone product, a market with intense competition from the legacy tech giants. Assuming adds in the back half also slow meaningfully given consumer churn, I expect a natural pause in the run-rate, which could lead to a valuation hiccup.

A Beat and a Huge Raise

Zoom's revenue guidance for 2Q21 was significantly above Street expectations, with ~200% YoY revenue growth ahead of the print. 2Q21 revenue is guided to fall within a $495-$500m range (i.e., 239%- 243% YoY growth vs. consensus at 54% YoY), while FY21 is forecast to hit 185% – 189% YoY growth (well above the Street at 51% YoY).

Source: Investor Presentation

What makes me nervous, though, is management's guide for elevated churn levels for the remainder of the year, specifically calling for "multiples" of its historic churn levels. For context, the annual dollar churn was already fairly elevated - customers with 1-10 employees had ~42% churn in FY20 (i.e., ~4% per month) while the churn for customers with >11 employees was ~11% on an annual basis.

Source: Company Filings

ZM's >20x increase in minutes and 30x increase in daily meetings represent some very impressive growth metrics, particularly relative to large enterprise software competitors, this does come off a lower base and incorporates limited competition within video conferencing from the likes of Cisco (CSCO), Microsoft (MSFT), and other Unified communications as a service (UCaaS) providers. Thus, I would caution against extrapolating such growth rates into the future. That said, it does put Zoom in a clear leadership position within the video for now, and at ~2 trillion annualized minutes, usage is well above the competition.

Source: Investor Presentation

Rising Contribution from a Less Sticky Customer Base Could Drive Higher Churn

The fact that much of Zoom's traction has come from small businesses is positive at first glance. The number of customers with >10 employees grew to 265K (+354% YoY), yet revenue from these customers still declined to ~70% of revenue. The larger revenue growth occurred from customers with <10 customers, with revenue growing by an implied ~300% YoY, contributing ~30% of 1Q21 revenue (vs. ~21% in 1Q20).

Source: Company Filings, Author's Est

While Zoom has reaped the benefit this time around, the strong growth in smaller customers is less sticky given they tend to pay by credit card (vs. fixed annual contracts) and could setup ZM for higher churn in 2H. Supporting this view is the fact that new customers also accounted for ~71% of the increase in revenue, while existing customers accounted for ~29% of the increase.

Source: Company Filings, Author's Est

Competitive Threats on the Horizon

At current valuations, I think a key part of the Zoom case rests on Phone. Now, I do agree that Zoom's expanded video conferencing platform user base could open up more opportunities for derivative products such as Zoom Phone. While the notion that workplaces will remain more distributed post-COVID could well be a valid one, I suspect net new seat expansion will become increasingly difficult once we enter into a post-COVID environment. For one, the market is becoming more competitive. Secondly, a smooth transition is far from certain, given the company is still in the midst of ramping up to full functionality.

On the former point, I would point to the slew of video service announcements over the last few months, most notably from Microsoft and Google (GOOGL), both of which have seen enhancements and large jumps in usage. Per PCMag, Zoom is far from the clear leader, with Google Meet winning the Zoom/Microsoft/Google battle on the back of its security and the productivity of the G Suite.

"So, while Zoom Meetings already has widespread adoption and is bolstered by its ease of use, Google Meet is similarly easy to use but adds the productivity and security of the Google G Suite at a lower price. Winner: Google Meet." - PCMag

Following Zoom's outperformance, expect smaller competitors to also intensify their focus on the video conferencing market, with traditional voice competitors such as RingCentral (RNG) and 8x8 (EGHT) also likely to increase their offerings in the space as well. Even if Zoom maintains its lead, we could see greater price pressure down the road should competitors close the offerings gap on Zoom. ARPU for customers with >10 employees have already declined by almost half on a YoY basis and >50% on a sequential basis.

Source: Company Filings, Author's Est

No Reason to Chase the Stock

At the current ~32x revenue multiple, Zoom isn't exactly cheap. While I do acknowledge Zoom has a long growth runway ahead and currently leads the way in video conferencing, at current levels, much of the upside seems to be factored into the valuation, unfavorably skewing the risk/reward.

Data by YCharts

Going forward, I will be monitoring the churn and customer add trends to gauge the sustainability of COVID gains, the progress around the Zoom Phone upsell, and competitive developments, particularly with regard to Microsoft and Google, in addition to smaller voice players such as RingCentral. Additional risks to the stock include work-from-home patterns post-COVID, as well as the macro outlook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.