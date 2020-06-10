The Interpublic Group of Companies initially fell like a stone - like much else - but hasn't yet recovered to what I consider to be fair value for the stock.

Following corona, many companies have become appealing, only to lose part of their appeal as company stock prices show recovery.

I first wrote about the Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) almost exactly one year ago, in this piece. There, I attempted to make a workable case why I believe IPG to be a good company worth investing in. Since that time, my focus has fallen on other advertising, PR, and marketing firms - most prominently, Omnicom Group (OMC) and Meredith Corporation (MDP), which I've written more about. That doesn't mean that my stance on IPG has in any way gone sour or that my interest in the company has lessened - only that I've had other things to write about.

So, with the recovery in full effect, I thought it might be a good time to look at IPG and see where things are today.

Interpublic Group of Companies - How has the company been doing?

If you read my first article on the company, you'll know that IPG is the successor of massive advertising firms like McCann-Erickson, and is essentially today hundreds of separate business organized into six very basic groups, which are in turn contained in the company's two reportable segments:

Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) (everything but specialist marketing)

(IAN) (everything but specialist marketing) Constituency Management Group (CMG)

More importantly, IPG is one of the "big five," which also includes Omnicom Group and Publicis Groupe (OTCQX:PUBGY) - a collection of advertising firms which among themselves "own" a large part of the global marketing and advertising market.

Unlike Meredith, however, IPG doesn't seem to have, as of yet, suffered all that many negative effects from Corona up until now. I say this because, despite Corona, 1Q20 came in at an earnings beat and a revenue beat. The company has also used the time since early 2020 to offer $650M in fresh senior debt, of which $640M is drawn to repay some senior notes, as well as a new, $500M 1-year (roughly) credit facility with covenants identical to pre-corona existing credit facilities. As with most other companies, these actions are taken to shore up the company's balance sheet and strengthen its already conservative position further.

While 1Q20 did report some negative items, such as a small drop in net revenues, overall results were impressive in the light of current trends. It's of course too early to consider the full effect of COVID-19 at this point - future quarters may hold further challenges, and the company even goes on record saying:

Unfortunately our solid results in the first quarter cannot be indicative of the remainder of the year. (Source: Michael Roth, CEO 1Q20 Results)

With the pulled guidance, this leaves us with only cursory clues and expectations as to how things may move going forward. What's encouraging is that both of the company's reportable segments are continuing to contribute both to revenue and earnings, with the specialist marketing segment, CMG, showing impressive YoY revenue growth and EBITDA, despite a negligible increase in CapEx.

(Source: IPG 10-Q Report)

On a geographical basis, we can see clear trends as well, with less affected (at least initially) areas contributing much higher to organic net revenue as opposed to Asia and the US.

(Source: IPG 1Q20 Presentation)

But in short, the company offered us a solid 1Q20 on a YoY basis during one of the most intense and problematic times in recent memory. While the company's debt laddering schedule is less ideal than some companies - IPG has just north of $800M of current debt maturing in 2020 ($500M of which is due in October of this year), the company has also made certain that it has the financial flex in terms of credit to handle these payments - and that's not even mentioning that operations continue to flow smoothly in the sense that 1Q20 didn't offer any sort of YoY drop in earnings.

The company also hasn't touched its dividend, and currently yields a competitive 5.91%. This is higher than OMC and qualitatively better than MDP (which has paused its dividend). Unlike MDP, IPG considers the dividend covered here.

That isn't to say there aren't things to consider here. I want to point out a few things to balance the presentation of the positive results I've done here.

First, IPG's dividend streak is less than 10 years. It's a class 4 stock by that quality alone.

IPG's dividend streak is less than 10 years. It's a class 4 stock by that quality alone. Second, its impressive 5-year 16% average dividend growth rate is made possible by the fact that in 2010, the company started from a dividend of zero. IPG cut the dividend in 2003 and didn't start paying one out again until that time.

its impressive 5-year 16% average dividend growth rate is made possible by the fact that in 2010, the company started from a dividend of IPG cut the dividend in 2003 and didn't start paying one out again until that time. Third, on an NTM basis, IPG's payout ratio has risen from a conservative LTM 49% of EPS to a high 73% of NTM earnings based on estimates.

However, IPG's fundamental numbers remain as impressive as they did at the time of my first article. The company offers very competitive ROEs in the business, good ROIC, excellent, 10%+ operating margins, a still-low competitive 2.91X NTM net debt/EBITDA ratio, and overall impressive safeties. It has an investment-grade BBB credit rating.

Let's look at the company's current valuation to get a better picture of where we are today.

Interpublic Group of Companies - What is the valuation?

Overall, IPG's recent history is a less-than-ideal picture compared to other companies we can look at.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

While recent-year trends are good, and current forecasts for earnings is to drop around 28%, no more, the company has an undeniably recent history where it struggled to deliver profit. When buying IPG, you're putting a certain amount of faith in the leadership that the same happening won't be repeated. I, given that I hold IPG in my portfolio, believe the trends we see here to be accurate, and I don't see the company going down as it did around 18 years ago. However, IPG is by far my smallest advertising stake - as compared to the risk, it's less favorable than its peer OMC.

The argument for investing in IPG can be found in the following picture.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

A return to its historical fair value of around 15 times earnings would bring returns, in the near future of 2021, of around ~25%, including a currently well-covered dividend. These forecasts are historically fairly accurate, with a less than 20% miss chance on both a 1Y and 2Y-basis with a 10% margin of error (Source: FactSet).

IPG is expected to return to normal earnings rather quickly following the crisis, but following that, earnings growth rates are expected to be modest. While valuation is appealing, the fact is that from a peer-based comparison, an argument can be made that OMC compares favorably even at these valuations with its upside, given its relative quality to IPG. While IPG offers a longer-term 15% annual return (potentially) at a ~15X fair value, OMC's number in the same consideration is 11.5%, a variance of less than 5% at a far higher undeniable quality and history. Granted, the yield is almost 2% less and the company has recovered some, but it's still there.

In the end, IPG is a company and a prospect that at current valuations is undeniably appealing in a vacuum. It's also a qualitative company with fundamental businesses that won't go away or suddenly become unprofitable overnight. From that perspective, IPG should most definitely be on your list.

On the other hand, investing in media/communications and advertising should be done with care, and on a peer-based comparison, IPG's appeal dims somewhat when compared to Omnicom, a company with a superior upside on many levels. Even if conservative potential returns in IPG could be expected to be higher, OMC still looks appealing at these levels.

The fact is that, even based on the drop in earnings in 2020, IPG trades at a very conservative valuation on an earnings basis - well below 15X. My fair value, given the company's quite recent financial troubles, is that the 15X earnings ratio is based on that poor year of 2020 and it comes to around $20.50/share. Based on future earnings, these fair value trends could quickly expand to $25-30/share if/when earnings turn around and if we consider a 15X earnings multiple relevant here - and the historical fair value assigned by the market on a 10-year basis is even higher, at a 16.2X multiple. My point is that in every potential scenario covered here, the current share price is below levels that would typically be considered "fair" for IPG - and that's where the potential 6-7% upside currently lies.

The current data:

Share price: $19.24/share

Dividend yield: 5.3%

Weighted average P/E-valuation (2019-2020): 11.38X

With my target for 2020 being:

Share price: ~$20.5/share

Potential upside from today's valuation: 6-7%

Thesis

It shouldn't really be a big surprise that I haven't focused much on IPG given the low dividend streaks and some of the things that, according to my quality system, force the company down to a class 4 stock. However, as the market situation changes and we get a better picture of where companies expect to be once this crisis blows over, it's important to broaden your investment horizons at least somewhat.

IPG may not share Omnicom's conservative qualities, nor MDP's sky-high yield, but it comes in at very comfortable debt levels, a covered dividend, an excellent recent quarterly report, and overall solid fundamentals in a continued, pandemic-fraught world. When other companies across multiple sectors cut their dividend and fear the worst in the short term, this is not the case for IPG. Results will be affected, yes - but I am convinced that any potential dividend cut or pause would have already happened, if necessary.

While we may be looking forward to 1-4 quarters of pressured results, the long-term thesis for IPG remains a positive one. This means that at current valuation, IPG gives us a 6-7% upside and potential returns of 15-25% over the coming few years, if analyst expectations materialize.

This is a good opportunity, and one worth writing about. It also makes IPG a "Buy" at current levels.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPG, OMC, MDP, PUBGY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.