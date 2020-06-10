Since we expect liquidity and momentum factors to continue to play in favor of base metals in the months ahead, we are constructive on DBB for Q3, consistent with a friendly price seasonality.

Refined market conditions could tighten in the second half of the year on stronger economic growth and restocking activity when confidence comes back.

The main drivers of the rebound in DBB are positive macro (think liquidity) and momentum factors, rather than a tightening of refined markets.

DBB has moved further higher to our Q2-20 target of $14 per share, corroborating our constructive tactical view on base metals.

Thesis

In this regular note, we provide a discussion on fundamental dynamics across the industrial metals, with a special focus on copper, zinc, and aluminium, in order to formulate a clear view on the Invesco DB Base Metals ETF (DBB). By tracking many real-time micro indicators across the base metals space, we help readers to better assess the real-time changes in refined market balances.

DBB has moved further higher to our Q2-20 target of $14 per share, which is, in our view, primarily driven by positive macro tailwinds rather than supportive fundamental forces.

Dollar weakness and stronger risk-taking appetite, driven by massive policy support and less-bad-than-expected macro data, in a context in which global economic activity rebounds on lighter lockdown measures, are the main drivers of the rebound in DBB.

We expect the strength in DBB to continue in the months ahead, holding the view that positive macro and momentum factors should continue for longer. Base metals could also enjoy a possible tightening of refined market conditions due to a rebound in economic growth, firmer demand conditions, and some restocking activity in supply chains.

The seasonality also plays in our favor in Q3, as you can see in the box plot of monthly returns of copper prices below.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Positioning remains light across the base metals space, suggesting plenty of room for financial demand in the second half of the year.

We set a max target for DBB at $14 per share for Q2-20.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About Invesco DB Base Metals ETF

DBB allows investors to assert exposure to some of the LME base metals.

The composition of the fund is as follows:

Source: DBB, Orchid Research

DBB's assets under management total $115 million, with an average daily volume of $1.77 million and average spread (over the past 60 days) of 0.18%.

Its expense ratio is 0.80%, which makes it a relatively cheap ETF to get an exposure to the industrial metals complex.

Price trends

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

All base metals composing DBB have rebounded well since the start of Q2, especially copper (+15% QTD) - the clear outperformer. Zinc and aluminium have increased more modestly by 6% and 4% in the quarter to date, respectively.

We think that copper has outperformed because it is the most macro-sensitive asset. When there is a shift in macro sentiment, speculators willing to lift exposure to base metals tend to focus on copper due to its relatively stronger liquidity conditions.

Although liquidity conditions are even better in aluminium, we think that aluminium is undermined by relatively weaker fundamentals, reflecting a lack of supply reduction, contrary to what we have seen for most industrial metals.

Open interest trends

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Open interest in zinc has declined steeply since the start of Q2, suggesting that the strength in prices is primarily driven by short-covering.

In contrast, open interest in aluminum has exploded higher, suggesting some fresh buying. This reflects a stronger investor sentiment despite weaker fundamental trends.

Open interest in copper has been broadly stable, although it has picked up slightly since the start of June. This could reflect more fresh buying pressure and, therefore, a possible shift in sentiment.

Exchange inventory trends

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

While global exchange inventories have trended slightly higher for aluminium and zinc since the start of Q2, they have declined massively for copper.

The drawdown of visible copper inventories points to tighter refined market conditions, which is the result of both tighter refined output trends (on tighter concentrate availability) and firmer refined demand conditions in China (on stronger economic activity and scrap supply tightness). This bodes well for copper prices, in our view.

In this case, we could expect a stronger rebound in DBB.

Physical premiums

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Physical premiums have picked up slightly since the start of the second quarter, which is primarily the result of firmer demand conditions in China. Premiums have been mostly flat in the rest of the world due to the poor economic environment.

Because lockdown measures are being gradually lifted, a return to economic growth could elicit a pick-up in consumption and some restocking activity, thereby pushing premiums in the world ex-China higher.

This would be a positive sign for DBB over the next few months.

Positioning among the speculative community

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

While spec positioning in LME base metals has improved since late March, it remains net short. This means that there is still plenty of room among the speculative community to deploy on the long side of the futures markets.

If positive macro factors (like liquidity) and momentum factors prevail, we would expect financial players to eventually turn net long again in the space. This would push DBB higher.

Closing thoughts

DBB has rebounded well since the start of the second quarter, broadly in line with our expectations.

We think that the rebound is more attributable to positive macro factors rather than tighter refined market conditions. We expect the fundamentals to improve in the second half of the year, due to a rebound in economic growth, firmer refined base metal demand conditions, and a wave of restocking activity as downstream plants are under-stocked.

We believe that liquidity and momentum factors will continue to play in favor of base metals in the months ahead, leading us to maintain our positive outlook on DBB for Q3.

In Q2, our max upside target is unchanged at $14 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.