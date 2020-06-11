James sits down with Seeking Alpha's Jonathan Liss to explain the fundamental, technical and behavioral edge he attempts to give members of his investing service, Successful Portfolio Strategy.

Combining fundamental and technical analysis in surprising ways, James remains bearish on the outlook for stocks - while acknowledging that current momentum dictates a more balanced approach in the shorter term.

After 20 years working exclusively with institutional clients and trading virtually every asset class imaginable, James Kostohryz is determined to share his recipe for success with retail investors.

What are investors to do when the market's underlying fundamentals and technicals are at odds?

By Jonathan Liss

One of Seeking Alpha's most popular contributors since he started writing for the site in 2009 at the tail-end of the global financial crisis, James Kostohryz spent the first two decades of his career working exclusively with institutional investors. This included investing in and trading virtually every asset class across the globe, including at some of the world’s top asset managers and investment banks. Later, James started a consultancy geared solely to financial institutions.

After accumulating nearly 25,000 followers on Seeking Alpha - a result of his unique takes on the macroeconomic environment and how the broader macro picture should influence investor portfolios - James decided to shift focus and offer an investing service geared towards self-directed retail investors. As he explains during our conversation, "While the differences in temperament between institutional and retail investors are somewhat overstated, it's true that as a result of different expectations around market behavior, retail investors are more susceptible to making behavioral mistakes that hurt their long-term returns."

Properly setting expectations is one of the main things James does at Successful Portfolio Strategy, the Seeking Alpha Marketplace service he launched in 2019. The service has been one of the Marketplace's top growers in 2020 (it was number one in April), largely a result of the calming voice and guiding hand James and his team offer subscribers throughout the trading day. The service combines long-term fundamental views (James has remained bearish throughout the COVID-19 induced downturn and snap-back rally) with shorter-term technical reads, offering up a hybrid approach to "beating the market over a full economic cycle." The two centerpieces of the service are the very active set of chat rooms on everything from general market discussions, proprietary trading strategies and COVID-19 scientific and medical research and the portfolios James offers: The longer-term Total Return Portfolio and the more trading-oriented Proprietary Trading Portfolio.

During our conversation, we touch on everything from just how deep and long the COVID-19 induced global recession is likely to be, the seeming disconnect between economic fundamentals and stock market technicals, differences in temperament between institutional and retail investors, and a whole lot more.

So, what are investors to do when the market's underlying fundamentals and technicals are at odds? James Kostohryz offers listeners his recipe for successful portfolio strategy.

Show Notes

3:00 - After two decades working exclusively with institutions, why did James decide to create an investing service for retail investors?

7:30 - Is there a difference in temperament with institutional vs. retail investors?

10:45 - Given the severity of the global economic contraction resulting from COVID-19, how do you make sense of recent extremely bullish market activity?

22:00 - What are investors getting wrong when they say this is a "don't fight the Fed" situation?

42:00 - How do you use the interplay between fundamental and technical analysis to make better investing decisions?

49:30 - How do you determine positions in your portfolios?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.