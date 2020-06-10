Many of Washington Prime's tenants are withholding rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic; some of that rent may never be paid.

Washington Prime stock tripled between the end of May and its high this Monday, before falling back on Monday afternoon and Tuesday.

(This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.)

The first six trading days of June were kind to investors, as the stock market continued to move higher. The stocks that took the biggest beatings over the past few months suddenly became the biggest winners, with little regard for fundamentals. Shares of airlines, cruise lines, brick-and-mortar retailers, and retail REITs skyrocketed.

Washington Prime Group (WPG) has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the recent rally. At the end of May, shares of the REIT traded for just $0.64. The stock began to rebound earlier this month before surging 34% last Friday and another 49% on Monday, both times on high volume. Washington Prime stock hit an intraday peak of $1.95 on Monday before falling back to end the day at $1.64. It retreated further to $1.42 on Tuesday.

Data by YCharts

There's no way to know whether the recent rally will resume, or how high it could lift shares of the retail REIT. However, Washington Prime shareholders shouldn't get greedy. Those who missed chances to sell at higher prices over the past few years should take this opportunity to get out before reality sinks in thoroughly and sends the stock plummeting again.

COVID-19 sweeps across the retail industry

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many retailers across the U.S. to close for two months or more. While regulations have differed by state and city, most malls were forced to close their interiors in late March. Open-air retail centers haven't faced that constraint, but many of their tenants were declared non-essential and forced to close anyway.

This has led to massive earnings and cash flow pressure for most retailers that don't sell consumer staples. If anything, movie theaters and entertainment concepts are hurting even more, as revenue quickly went to zero. Restaurants have also been hit hard, even though they have been allowed to remain open for takeout in most jurisdictions.

As a result, rent collection rates plummeted this spring. Washington Prime was no exception. As of May 7, it had collected only about 30% (see slide 5) of the rent and tenant reimbursements it was due in April. Management expects some tenants to voluntarily repay their back rent soon. Others may need longer-term rent deferrals, and some rent will never be collectible, due to tenant bankruptcies.

Last month, Washington Prime estimated that it would collect just 35% to 40% of budgeted rent for Q2 as a whole. It's too early to have a good sense of how much of the lost rent will be collected later this year or in 2021 and how much is gone for good. Frankly, Washington Prime can't afford any loss of rent. (Among the deals that Washington Prime has renegotiated so far is this setup: 45% of rent will be paid this quarter, 45% will be deferred, and 10% will be forgiven; but it's a small sample.)

Looking further out, the COVID-19 pandemic could spark a significant shakeout in the retail industry, causing vacancy rates to spike. In most cases, Washington Prime may be able to backfill lost tenants over time, but it could take years to do so. Additionally, it might have to accept lower rents, as the supply-demand balance for retail space is becoming unfavorable for landlords in most regions. For mid-tier enclosed malls in particular, a big jump in vacancies could lead to a death spiral if it causes a big drop in traffic.

The good news isn't good enough

While most of Washington Prime's enclosed malls are of mediocre quality (at best), the REIT's open-air assets represent a bright spot by comparison. About 40% of NOI now comes from what management calls "open air plus" assets: a category that includes both the official open-air portfolio and nine properties that are formally classified as malls but actually have an open-air format.

While results can be quite volatile from quarter to quarter, these open-air-plus assets have grown NOI every year since 2014.

(Source: Washington Prime June 2020 NAREIT Presentation, slide 13)

That's the good news. Still, as of May 7, Washington Prime had only collected 50% of April rent for its open-air properties. On the one hand, that was double the collection rate for its enclosed malls; on the other hand, the low collection rate suggests that many of its open-air tenants have been hit hard by the pandemic. Indeed, while the open-air portfolio is in better shape than Washington Prime's enclosed malls, it's not immune to the so-called "retail apocalypse".

The bad news is that the other 60% of Washington Prime's NOI comes from traditional malls. The REIT owns a few good malls, but the vast majority are in the B/B- range or worse. Even for what Washington Prime calls "Tier One" assets, comp NOI plunged by 11.6% in 2018 and 2019 combined (excluding the nine open air plus assets).

That's a poor track record, and if anything, the headwinds are about to get much worse due to COVID-19. Even established, highly-profitable companies like Starbucks (SBUX) are talking about closing stores in malls. Less profitable companies with weaker balance sheets will be even more likely to close stores in low- and mid-tier malls (like many of the ones Washington Prime owns).

Anchor vacancies are a looming problem

The big medium-term problem facing Washington Prime is a likely surge in anchor vacancies. While management routinely talks about having "addressed" most of its existing anchor vacancies, it has only completed redevelopments for four of the 30 department store spaces in its current redevelopment pipeline. Roughly half of the proposed projects haven't even started construction, which means they won't have a meaningful impact on Washington Prime's results until at least 2022, if not later.

This backlog of vacant former department store space is about to grow. Earlier this year, J.C. Penney (OTCPK:JCPNQ) decided to close its store at Washington Prime's Southgate Mall in Missoula, Montana. In conjunction with its recent bankruptcy filing, J.C. Penney has announced plans to close at least 154 stores later this year, including three stores at Washington Prime properties: Anderson Mall (a Tier Two mall), Muncie Mall (a non-core property), and WestShore Plaza (a Tier One mall).

(Image source: J.C. Penney)

Further rounds of J.C. Penney store closures are likely at some point. The company also could be forced to liquidate if management can't deliver a go-forward business plan that creditors find satisfactory. Given that Washington Prime will still have about 30 J.C. Penney stores in its portfolio after the recently announced closures, liquidation would be a huge blow to the REIT.

Meanwhile, Macy's (M) announced earlier this year that it would close about 125 less-productive stores over three years. Management has been hinting recently that it may close even more stores and move even faster to do so in light of the pandemic. There are about two dozen Macy's stores at Washington Prime malls, and more than half of them could be at risk of closing.

Anchor store closures can trigger co-tenancy clauses that entitle in-line tenants (which generate the vast majority of a typical mall's income) to reduced rent, or even early termination options. The resulting loss of traffic also makes tenants more likely to leave when their leases expire.

In the long run, it may be possible to redevelop department stores that close in 2020 and 2021 for different tenants that would pay higher rents and drive greater traffic. However, doing so is very expensive and time-consuming. Given that Washington Prime hasn't even begun construction on about half of the department store boxes it recaptured in 2018, many of its malls could have multiple anchor vacancies for years. By the time any anchor replacement projects would be ready to open, those malls could be beyond saving.

There's no clear asset play

Including its share of joint venture debt, Washington Prime ended Q1 with about $3.7 billion of debt. It also has $195 million of preferred stock (at face value). Thus, its assets would need to be worth well over $4 billion to provide any kind of margin of safety for the common equity. (At present, the total enterprise value is around $4.2 billion, including joint venture debt.)

(Image source: Washington Prime Group)

The open air plus portfolio generated about $192 million of NOI last year. While these assets have produced solid NOI growth over time, growth was slowing even before 2020, and the pandemic could represent a big setback. As such, it would be hard to justify a cap rate better than 8%, which would put their value at $2.4 billion. Even that might be a stretch. At a 9% cap rate, the "open air plus" assets would be worth $2.1 billion.

The enclosed malls generate more NOI but are probably worth less. As noted above, comp NOI fell at an annualized pace of nearly 6% in 2018 and 2019. That trend continued in Q1, even before the pandemic had a significant impact. NOI declines will likely accelerate going forward as the pandemic leads to rent concessions, rising vacancies, and anchor store closures. A weighted-average cap rate of 15% on 2019 NOI of approximately $284 million would put these assets' combined value at $1.9 billion.

A 15% cap rate might seem unduly harsh, but if NOI were to fall another 20% by 2021 relative to 2019 (far from a worst-case scenario), this would translate to a 12% cap rate on 2021 NOI. Considering the risk that some properties could fall into a death spiral and that many will need tens of millions of dollars of redevelopment capex to stay relevant, a very high cap rate is appropriate.

In short, Washington Prime stock is trading pretty close to NAV (give or take $1/share). Barring a miraculous retail recovery, the stock isn't going to be worth $5 (let alone $10) five years from now. In a downside scenario, it could easily go to zero.

Among mall REITs, Macerich (MAC) is far more attractive due to the high quality of its portfolio and the optionality inherent in its debt structure. Or if you absolutely must invest in Washington Prime, the unsecured debt due in 2024 recently traded for about 60 cents on the dollar and offers plenty of upside with far less risk than the common stock.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click the follow button to receive updates on my latest research covering the retail, real estate, airline, and auto industries.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M, MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.