The company has a deep moat and leadership in the automotive AI industry, having spent 20+ years building relationships with major automakers. BMW, Audi, and Ford are all customers.

With AI-based virtual assistants becoming more mainstream, Cerence will continue to benefit from the secular demand from the automakers across all tiers.

Overview

We believe that Cerence (CRNC), the market-leading provider of automotive AI technology, will continue benefiting from the secular growth of automotive AI-based virtual assistants and maintain its leading position for the foreseeable future. Despite being founded in 2019 as a result of a spin-off from Nuance (NUAN), the conversational AI company we have also rated highly, Cerence has spent over 20 years in the automotive industry as a combined entity, perfecting its technology solutions and developing relationships with the major automakers. At present, we see two medium-term key catalysts in the business as we initiate our coverage with an Overweight rating.

Catalyst

Cerence will continue to benefit from the secular growth of automotive AI-based virtual assistants. We believe that AI-based virtual assistant technology will become a mainstream offering in the next decade. Consequently, having traditionally focused on onboarding Tier 1 OEMs, we expect Cerence to expand its TAM to include the lower-tier OEMs in the future.

(Source: Company’s Earnings Call Slide)

The expansion should allow the company to secure the 85% target market share for its Edge AI and 50% for the cloud-based connected technology solution. In Q2 2020, we have also seen the landing of China-based medium-tier Geely Auto (GELYF) and Great Wall Motors (GWLLF) (through its strategic partner Bean Tech) as clients, as a sign of increasing penetration into the lower-tier market. Moreover, the company’s strong 23% revenue growth in Q2 2020 despite the decline in global auto sales also demonstrates the secular tailwind for the business.

We expect Cerence to continue to gain market shares and maintain its leadership. At present, over 325 million vehicles globally are using Cerence technology. Furthermore, over 60 automotive brands worldwide are customers, while the AI solution has also covered over 70 languages and dialects. The figures are not surprising given the 20 years' worth of business relationships with the major automakers, which have given it a monopoly position.

(Source: Company Website)

As almost all major OEMs, such as BMW (BMWYY), Daimler (DDAIF), Ford (F), Toyota (TM), General Motors (GM), and Volkswagen Group (VWAGY), have become customers, we expect Cerence to have a very strong positioning to continue gaining market share to reach the ~80% target in 2023.

(Source: Company’s Earnings Call Slide)

Cerence's strong positioning has also resulted in strong profitability. In Q2 alone, the operating margin already expanded by 740 bps to 31%. Given the market leadership and reputation, which will maintain its winning rate, we expect the company to sustain and also further expand its exceptional +30% operating margin. In addition, cash flow profitability has equally been strong, as annual FCF (Free Cash Flow) has been steady between ~$90 million and $100 million. We likewise expect Cerence to maintain this FCF level, as it consistently generates steady revenue growth. In that sense, the strong professional license revenue growth, which was 55% YoY in Q2, will also lead to revenue expansion from within its client base, as the CEO suggested in the call:

The professional services growth is a leading indicator of future growth in license and connected - cloud-connected business because they represent the engineering work our engineers are contracted for to bring a new car platform to SOP.

With that in mind, we expect Cerence to maintain steady revenue growth longer term, given the company’s track record in consistently winning high-valued deals. In Q1, the company announced a signing one of the largest contracts in its history, while in Q2, it landed a $125 million contract with a European automaker, which represents the largest deal Cerence has won to-date. Based on the fact that the company also previously landed a $140 million deal with the same European automaker for the cloud-based connected solution, we also continue to have an optimistic view on the client base expansion going forward.

Risk

As Cerence continues to penetrate the Chinese market, there are two concerns. First, it will face competition in China from another AI company, iFlytek (SHE: 002230), and secondly, a potential IP theft. Moreover, the company also expects a slowdown considering the expected near-term decline in auto sales due to COVID-19. As a response, the company has made a strategic effort to reduce operational expenses and CAPEX by $12 million and $8 million, respectively, for the second half of 2020.

Valuation

We think that Cerence is an attractive long-term secular growth story. The business has steady cash flow generation and profitability, driven by its deep moat in the automotive AI industry. As we have highlighted in the risk factor, management will expect a near-term slowdown due to the expected decline in auto sales during the pandemic. However, this will affect only the growth of the licensing revenue, which is royalty-based.

Consequently, connected and professional services revenues will help dampen the impact. Considering the catalysts, which will drive sustainable growth and market share gains, we believe that the 4.9x P/S is attractive enough. There may be a potential near-term pullback to 3.5x-4x P/S in the following quarter as the company will realize some slowdown, which presents a better buying opportunity. Driven by our long-term conviction in the business, we are giving the stock an Overweight rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.