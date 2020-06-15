There are recent catalysts that keep the passive index party from ending soon, which supports a long thesis for the stock.

Whether a competitor, supplier, or government entity, it is unwise to be butting heads with BlackRock and Larry Fink.

"Don't fight the Fed"

We've all heard the phrase. Lately, it seems like the Fed has become the foundation of the entire market - many from both the news media and the buyside have echoed as much:

With this piece, I want to argue there's a new name to add to the "don't fight" list - BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), the largest money manager in the world with just under $7.5 trillion in assets under management as of the end of 2019. First, a quick summary of the behemoth's lines of business:

Base Fees (81% of revenue): The majority of BlackRock's revenue comes from taking a small slice of AUM as a fee for managing its many funds and supporting the liquid access to indices many retail and institutional investors rely on. With ~$11.8 billion in base fees on a base of ~7.4 trillion, BlackRock charges an average of $1 in base fees per year for every $631 managed across its funds:

Performance Fees (3% of revenue): Similar to base fees, BlackRock takes a larger slice of AUM in its active funds, where BLK is in charge of asset allocation and is responsible for performance of the fund, rather than merely tracking to an index.

Technology Services (7% of revenue): This is where BlackRock's Aladdin technology platform sits, along with eFront, acquired in mid-2019 for ~$1.3 billion. Aladdin is quickly becoming a core growth engine for BlackRock as a provider of risk reporting, custodian tools, and analytics and technology for a growing number of global wealth managers and financial institutions. Tech Services adds a level of diversification to BlackRock's results, as revenue earned in this segment is primarily recurring in nature, in contrast to the market-dependent AUM trends seen in the rest of its business.

Distribution Fees, Advisory & Other (9% of revenue): These lines of business have to do with servicing portfolios and investments in certain BlackRock products, where much of the fee gets passed on to third parties and shows up in expense ("Distribution & Servicing Costs"). The balance of this revenue comes from advisory services - providing investment and portfolio advice to institutions.

Asset Managers: Don't Fight BlackRock

When it comes to managing money - particularly passive, index money - bigger is better. According to a 2019 academic paper focused on economics of the large money managers, with more assets in a fund, an asset manager is able to spread the fund's expenses over a greater pool of investors, lowering expense ratios and making the fund more attractive to new customers. As clients place more importance on cost when choosing a fund, BlackRock's position as the largest asset manager in the world sets it up for a natural competitive advantage. Asset managers and ETF providers below a certain size will find it near impossible to compete with BlackRock on either price or fund liquidity, arguably the two most important factors in fund selection.

For example - take an S&P 500 index fund operated by Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) (soon to be T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW)) - ~$270M of AUM, with an expense ratio of 0.59%:

Now, compare that to BlackRock's iShares Core S&P 500 ETF - ~100x the AUM and a 93% lower expense ratio:

There's no contest; anyone comparing the cost profiles of these funds, tracking the same underlying index, will choose BlackRock every time. BlackRock has reached a self-fulfilling size that naturally improves the value of its products, leading to greater and greater AUM and efficiencies as a result. Asset managers, don't fight BlackRock.

Suppliers: Don't Fight BlackRock

We're seeing an increasing number of stories surfacing in the media about BlackRock's actions - aligned with shareholders' interests - to use its size and influence to lower costs and improve competition among its suppliers, whether it be for index licenses, custodial fees, or exchange market data.

One example relates to MSCI, a key index provider BlackRock partners with to offer emerging market and international ETFs. For many years now, BlackRock has been the single largest customer for MSCI - accounting for over 10% of revenue as of 2019 - which I cover in greater detail here:

In October 2019, MSCI revealed it had renewed its license agreement with BlackRock until 2030, with new terms lowering fees paid to MSCI as expense ratios in BlackRock's funds drop. The financial impact of this was seen in Q1 2020 results, where MSCI had this to say:

"Sequentially, the average basis point fee on equity ETFs linked to MSCI indexes decreased by 0.11 basis points. This decline reflected a continued mix shift into funds with lower total expense ratios in line with our expectations. It also included among other items the most significant phase of the implementation of our contract renewal with BlackRock."

BlackRock's contract renewal resulted in a lower rate paid to MSCI, with expectations that this fee pressure will continue as expense ratios decline across the ETF industry going forward.

In another example, news surfaced that BlackRock is looking to diversify custodian vendors for parts of its $2 trillion iShares ETF assets - money currently held with State Street (NYSE:STT), a competing asset manager. While the proposal and transition process will likely take time to progress, it signals potential pressure on State Street's rates and encourages competing custodians to make BlackRock a better offer as a home for its cash.

In yet another case, BlackRock has reported a sizable investment - and a corresponding board seat - with the Members Exchange (MEMX), a startup stock exchange aiming to take market share from the incumbent exchanges and lower market data costs for its clients. BlackRock currently has a complex relationship with the stock exchanges - while the exchanges rely on BlackRock for order flow and strategic partnership, BlackRock and other market participants like Virtu (NASDAQ:VIRT) and Citadel rely on the exchanges for business-critical market data, which they argue is far too expensive. An investment from BlackRock gives the signal they're willing to use their size and position among Wall Street's largest companies to manage expenses, sometimes in open conflict with many of their current vendors.

In isolation, any one of these stories could be seen as a one-off instance of opportunism. When taken in total, I believe it's a clear sign BlackRock knows it can't be avoided in the industry and is using this power - arguably, in line with its fiduciary duty - to improve returns. Suppliers, don't fight BlackRock.

Central Bankers - Don't Fight BlackRock

A story that caught the attention of many in the markets came amid the coronavirus pandemic crash and government response:

The news that BlackRock beat out competitors for the Fed's business setting up emergency lending programs isn't all that surprising; according to another FT article, Stanley Fischer, former vice-chairman of the Federal Reserve, is on BlackRock's staff as an advisor to CEO Larry Fink, along with other former central bank leaders from around the world. Fink himself is seen as Joe Biden's potential Treasury Secretary pick should he become President. The FT piece argues that BlackRock's alumni relationships with the Fed could have helped influence the business going its way, which I agree with. Fink's work since the 2008 financial crisis to be seen as a political contributor and thought leader is paying off, giving little hope for asset managers with less clout on Capitol Hill to compete. Central bankers, don't fight BlackRock.

Catalysts - the Party Isn't Over

There are two recent developments in the financial markets that I believe will make BlackRock that much more of a force to be reckoned with on Wall Street:

Zero fees on retail brokerages SECURE Act passage in late 2019

The first development - a move to 0 commissions by the retail brokerages - has a rather straightforward impact to BlackRock: more participants and AUM in its funds over time. Let's look at account data from Robinhood (via Robintrack.net) for a few of BlackRock's largest ETFs:

(Source: Robintrack)

Since the early March market drop, we've seen thousands of retail accounts pour money into BlackRock ETFs through Robinhood and presumably other retail brokerage houses - money that BlackRock will benefit from in the form of higher base fees. If the markets continue to march higher on the back of Fed stimulus, BlackRock will benefit from higher market-based AUM levels as well.

The second development has to do with the SECURE Act being signed into law in late December 2019. The SECURE Act - a bill facing heavy lobbying from BlackRock and others in the industry - makes a number of changes to retirement plan options and eligibility:

(Source: Investopedia)

The most significant change as it pertains to asset managers is the ability for small businesses to offer 401(k) plans to part-time employees, opening up a potentially huge new swath of income to come into the hands of asset managers over time. With the potential for more tax-advantaged money flowing into the markets from a previously untapped part of the economy, I believe the passive inflow boom still has room to run, and BlackRock's dominance along with it.

In summary, no matter how you interact with BlackRock - either as a competitor, a 3rd party supplier, or a central banking client - I believe a decision to fight BlackRock's rise is unwise. I am a long-term holder of BlackRock and expect to benefit from not only the company's size and influence over the industry but also new secular tailwinds that will keep the market party from ending soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLK.

I am long BLK & VIRT.