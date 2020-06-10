Image source

Commercial real estate finance firm Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) has had a tough few months. Like many other entities, it has seen tremendous dislocation in its business due to COVID-19, and specifically for Apollo, the panic selling that emerged in the financial markets back in March. However, after some months of recovery, it looks to me like Apollo’s new normal is somewhat different than it was, but plenty good enough to support a very strong, sustainable dividend yield. While I’m not necessarily overly bullish on the share price from here, I do think Apollo is worth a look for yield-seekers.

Diversified exposure to commercial real estate

Apollo’s loan book as of the end of the March quarter had grown to $6.4 billion, across a total of 75 different loans. Apollo overwhelmingly favors first mortgages, which carry lower inherent risk given Apollo is first in line to get paid should something go awry with the borrower.

Source: Company website

In addition, its loans are generally pretty short in duration, with its weighted average remaining term at just 3.3 years, and a weighted average unlevered all-in-yield of 6.7%. Finally, Apollo has structured substantially all of its loans as floating rate instruments, which should come in handy when/if rates ever go back up again. With Apollo’s loan book already pricing in historically low interest rates, it would seem there is likely more upside to its loan book than downside when it comes to rates. In other words, if risk-free rates stay near zero, there shouldn’t be much impact on Apollo. However, if rates do rise at some point, Apollo stands to gain with floating rate loans.

The trust’s loan portfolio is also quite diversified across locations and sectors, as we can see below.

Source: Investor presentation

New York is by far the largest exposure at 36% of the total book, but that is spread across seven different sectors, with office space being the largest single exposure. While I do think office space will be forever impaired, even if only slightly, from the lasting impacts of COVID-19 as workers work from home more than they did in the past, real estate in New York has proven to be able to withstand enormous headwinds in the past. There may be some downside to this sliver of the trust’s loan book, but overall, it is very diversified and should continue to perform well over time.

Source: Investor presentation

Apollo said that it received 99% of its scheduled interest payments in April, which was after the panic of March. That is a good indication that its loan book is performing, even under the worst conditions, and this, combined with the above, gives me reason to believe Apollo will stabilize in the coming quarters.

Apollo has pivoted a bit in recent months to preserve liquidity and ensure it can remain operational regardless of what COVID-19 throws at it. The trust produced 40 cents per share of operating earnings in Q1, but did take significant mark-to-market losses on its loan book as prices crumbled into the end of March. The good news is that these prices have likely already recovered most of their lost ground in the time since as the financial markets seem to be completely ignoring the effects of widespread economic shutdowns. That’s good news for Apollo moving forward as its book can return to normal, or close to it.

Also of note is that the trust said 82% of its floating-rate loans in the US have an in-the-money floor as of the beginning of May, meaning that rates on those loans cannot go lower, but can move higher if rates go higher. This is why I’m bullish on the trust’s loan book from a rate perspective, as it has floating rate loans at precisely the right time given the yield curve.

We can see below that Q1 was quite unkind to Apollo’s book value, which shouldn’t surprise anyone.

Source: Investor presentation

During the quarter, book value declined from $16.03 to $14.52, with most of that from a current expected credit loss, or CECL, allowance. These are allowances against future losses that Apollo expected earlier this year, but with how well the trust’s portfolio is performing, and with financial markets rebounding hard in the interim, I have to think these potential losses are overly bearish. Time will tell, but if I’m right, the actual book value loss would be much smaller than the $1.51 per share reported.

Why it’s a buy

I mentioned in the open I’m not necessarily bullish on Apollo’s share price, but rather its ability to pay the dividend. Below, we can see why I’m more focused on the dividend than the share price, because it looks like Apollo will have a difficult time growing earnings in the years to come.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Earnings are expected to decline steadily to the area of $1 by 2022, from $1.80 to $1.90 in each of the past three years. These declines are significant, but are also pricing in lots of bad news and poor performances. For that reason, and the reasons I laid out above, I think the downside to these estimates is fairly limited.

Plus, with book value at $14.52 and the share price at just over $11, Apollo has significant margin of safety already built in. I can’t imagine the discount to book would get much larger than this over the long term given how well the loan book is performing, and because Apollo already took a sizable CECL writedown for Q1.

The dividend is also extremely important as stocks like Apollo generally exist to pay out sizable dividends to shareholders. Apollo said back in February that it expected its dividend to remain at the level of 40 cents per quarter for this year. It has become clear $1.60 is not a sustainable payout for Apollo, but the good news is that the share price is already taking this into account.

On a sustainable basis, given that Apollo has been comfortable for many years paying out all of its earnings, it seems like $0.90 to $1.00 could be a reasonable target. I think Apollo can maintain at least a dollar of operating earnings per share for the foreseeable future based upon the size of its loan book, and its leverage to rising rates. That means a payout of $1 or so per share should be quite attainable.

On today’s share price, a payout of a dollar per share would be good for a yield of 9%, which its obviously outstanding in a world of risk-free rates at or near zero. This is not an investment for the risk-averse investor by any means, but I see Apollo as having priced in more bad news than is necessary. Thus, if you want a huge yield on a stock that I believe is pricing in what appears to be an inevitable dividend cut, Apollo is worth a look.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ARI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.