Energy-related stocks lagged both crude oil prices and the stock market throughout 2019 and the early months of 2020. While the entire sector did poorly, oil services did even worse. The US grew to the world’s leading producer of crude oil, with 13.1 million barrels per day of output in mid-March. With oil flowing from the shale regions of the US, the demand for exploration services declines. At the same time, the trend away from fossil fuels because of global warming caused many market participants to shy away from investments in the exploration and extraction of hydrocarbons from the crust of the earth. The shares of Schlumberger (SLB) and Halliburton (HAL) had been falling steadily since 2014. In March, when selling hit markets across all asset classes, SLB and HAL gapped lower. The VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF product (OIH) has an over 27% exposure to the two leaders in the oil services sector. The price action in March caused gaps on the downside in the shares of the companies and the ETF. Over the past days, the price action during the recovery has been filling those voids on the charts.

Gaps on charts are magnets for price action

For technicians, a void on a chart often becomes a target for the future. The energy stocks were weak throughout 2019 and into the beginning of 2020. They lagged both the stock market and the price of crude oil. Oil services stocks were the weakest member of the sector.

As coronavirus spread and became a global pandemic, and OPEC and Russia decided to flood the world with petroleum, the price of crude oil gapped lower from the close of business on March 6 through the opening on March 9.

Source: CQG

The daily chart shows that the active month July NYMEX futures contract gapped lower from $41.88 to $37.64 per barrel and kept on falling. July futures reached a low of $17.27 per barrel on April 28. The nearby futures contract fell below zero on April 20.

Crude oil has been steadily recovering since late April, reaching the latest high of $40.44 on June 8. The price action has come within $1.44 of filling the $4.24 per barrel void on the daily chart. On the weekly chart, the top end of the gap is at $41.05, only 61 cents within the most recent high.

Price action tends to fill gaps in charts over time.

A gap in Schlumberger shares

SLB is the leading oil services company with a market cap of over $31 billion. The selling in March took the shares to a low of $11.87, the lowest level in three decades, since 1990.

Source: Barchart

On March 6, SLB traded to a low of $23.52, and it gapped lower to $17.90 on March 9 on its way to below $12 per share. So far, the price recovery took the shares to a high of $23.74 on June 8, closing the void on the chart.

Another gap in Halliburton

HAL had a market cap of just over $13.5 billion as of June 9. In March, the price of the shares fell to the lowest price in decades when it traded to $4.25.

Source: Barchart

The low on March 6 was at 12.75, and HAL shares traded to a high of $9.74 on March 9. The recovery took HAL to a high of $16.45 on June 8, also filling the gap on the chart as HAL almost quadrupled from March 18 to June 8.

The OIH had the same void

The top holdings of the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF product (OIH) include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

OIH has net assets of $480.61 million, trades an average of 863,964 shares each day, and charges a 0.35% expense ratio. The ETF had a 27.07% exposure to SLB and HAL as of June 9.

Source: Barchart

OIH gapped from a split-adjusted $145.80 on March 6 to $113.80 on March 9, before reaching a low of $66 per share on March 18. On June 8, the EETF traded to a peak of $173.86 per share. It took almost two months, but OIH filled the void and was trading at $160.30 on June 9.

Oil services continue to suffer, but price action fills voids on charts

Despite filling the gaps, the price of oil services shares remains near the lowest level in years. OIH had a reverse one for ten split as the price fell to the low of $66 per share. While the price was more than doubled the level at the low on June 9, there could be more upside in oil services if the energy commodity continues to rise and the requirements for oil services increases over the coming months.

Source: Barchart

At $160.30 per share on June 9, OIH was over $100 below the price at the end of 2019, and over nine and one-half times lower than the all-time high from 2008 at $1525 per share.

Gaps on charts tend to be magnets for price action in markets. We are likely to see crude oil futures close the remaining gap sooner rather than later. The demand side of the fundamental equation for the energy commodity continues to be the most critical factor for the path of least resistance of the price of crude oil over the coming weeks and months. OPEC, Russia, and other producers extended the production cut for another month last weekend. US production continues to decline. According to Baker Hughes, 206 oil rigs were operating in the US as of June 5, 583 less than last year.

A return of demand will cause production to increase. With OIH still at a historically low level, the ETF that holds the leading oil services companies in the world could have more room for recovery from the current price level at just over $160 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.