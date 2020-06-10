At an estimated free float of just 6 million shares, HL Acquisitions' common stock would make a formidable target for the momentum crowd.

Acquisition still requires shareholder approval and is expected to close in mid- to late Q3.

Technology claims and business plan appear wildly optimistic but as evidenced by the recent 700% rally in Nikola Corporation's share price, investors couldn't care less these days.

On Monday, blank check company HL Acquisitions (Nasdaq: HCCHU, HCCH, HCCHR, HCCHW) finally picked an acquisition target after almost two years of unsuccessful search (emphasis added by author):

HL Acquisitions Corp (“HL”), a NASDAQ listed company formed for the purposes of entering into a business combination with a focus on the hydrocarbon logistics industry, announced today that it has executed a definitive agreement for a business combination with Fusion Welcome-Fuel, SA (“Fusion Fuel”), a Portuguese public limited company. Fusion Fuel has developed a proprietary technology and process for producing green hydrogen using concentrated photovoltaics. Following the consummation of the transaction both HL and Fusion Fuel will become wholly owned subsidiaries of a newly formed Irish parent (“New Fusion”). New Fusion will be led by the existing management team of Fusion Fuel, which collectively possesses decades of experience in the clean energy sector.

After the massive hype surrounding zero emission transportation start-up Nikola Corporation (NKLA) which recently went public through a very similar backdoor listing, investors and particularly traders looking for the next hydrogen- and zero emission-related hype, should take a closer look at HL Acquisitions.

The blank check company was established in mid-2018 with a focus on hydrocarbon logistics opportunities but recently changed its approach:

(...) In the nearly two years since HL’s IPO, the issues of climate change and the global energy transition have become increasingly top of mind for governments, businesses, and investors alike. With that in mind, we shifted our focus towards how to best capitalize on opportunities to play a leading role in the decarbonization movement.

While there's certainly nothing wrong with this assessment, management might have also felt some pressure to close a deal after the planned acquisition of Chi Energie (Singapore), a company engaged in "developing a modular LNG business to supply the remote power, oil field service and transportation sectors in Oman" was terminated in late March after the double whammy of new oil price war and COVID-19 pandemic hit the markets.

With fuel cell- and hydrogen-related stocks like Nikola, Ballard Power (BLDP), Plug Power (PLUG), NEL ASA (OTCPK:NLLSF) and PowerCell (OTC:PCELF) remaining in high demand among investors, the proposed acquisition of Fusion Fuel might play out well for equityholders.

Source: Investor Presentation, Slide 4

Particularly the company's claim to have developed a proprietary electrolysis solution that will allow for the production of green hydrogen on a cost basis comparable with brown hydrogen generated via steam-methane reforming of which 95%+ of today's world hydrogen supply is derived from will likely attract heightened investor interest as only green hydrogen would allow for true emission-free transportation.

Source: Investor Presentation, Slide 16

In contrast, Nikola Corporation will have to rely mostly on grid power for its planned network of large-scale hydrogen fueling stations with the company aiming "to source a minimum of 30 percent of its electricity from (...) solar panels and other renewable forms of electricity".

Investors looking for more color on Fusion Fuel's technology claims should go over the investor presentation on HL Acquisitions' website.

Key Transaction Terms:

Fusion Fuel shareholders will receive 2.125 million shares and warrants with an agreed value of €22.8 million and up to €12.2 million in additional contingent consideration for entering into hydrogen supply agreements with qualified counterparties by or before June 2022.

current HL shareholders will retain 77% of the outstanding shares of the combined company

pro-forma company value of $96.7 million

To provide some perspective, the purchase price for Fusion Fuels calculates to below 1% of the valuation assigned to Nikola in the recent reverse merger with VectoIQ Acquisition ("VectoIQ").

In addition, HL Acquisitions is a much smaller blank check company relative to VectoIQ with roughly $53.5 million in its trust account as compared to $238.4 million at VectoIQ at the end of Q1.

That said, the new company projects to be profitable as soon as 2022:

Source: Investor Presentation, Slide 29

As usual, investors should take these projections with a huge grain of salt as they basically always represent a very best case scenario.

Assuming no shareholder redemptions, the combined company will have approximately 9.2 million shares and 9.9 million warrants (with an exercise price of $11.50) outstanding.

Bottom Line:

Assuming shareholder approval, another hydrogen startup will be listed on Nasdaq within the next couple of months. As with Nikola, technology claims and business plan appear wildly optimistic but as evidenced by the recent 700% rally in Nikola's share price, investors couldn't care less these days.

With an estimated current free float of approximately 6 million shares (as compared to 23 million for Nikola right now), HL Acquisitions would make a formidable target for the momentum crowd.

While the stock hasn't really moved after the proposed acquisition was announced, some earlybird speculators seem to be well aware of the deal as the warrants (HCCHW) have already more than quintupled over the past two sessions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.