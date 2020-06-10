Summary

Derek Du Chesne, President and Chief Growth Officer at Exactus, a company that recently pivoted into the hemp space, tells us why he's looking forward to industry consolidation.

We also discuss what's going to drive exponential growth in the hemp and cannabinoid industry, discovering how different cannabinoids affect us and why CBD is just the tip of the iceberg.

Given his background in entertainment, we also discuss why making a movie is like creating a start up, hemp genetics and why genetics are a trust purchase.

We also cover China, how it's substantially ahead in hemp manufacturing, but has very little related to cannabinoids, hemp farming methodology, and why high prices hinder industry growth.