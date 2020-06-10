Amongst a global pandemic, some companies are finding ways to make the best of the situation and even capitalizing and revitalizing their business because of it. Kraft Heinz (KHC) is a great example of this. The giant in the industry has been struggling over the past few years, and the stock has followed. COVID-19 has provided them an opportunity to recapture market share, and revitalize some of their marketing. This pandemic has in a way sped up their company-wide transformation, the challenge remains the follow through on the other side of the pandemic. This has pushed the stock to very bullish levels as the price looks to break through resistance.

(Source: Google)

What's Driving Them Forward?

As I mentioned off the top, Kraft Heinz is making the best of a global pandemic. As the company mentioned in their Q1 presentation on April 30th, 2020, they are looking at this as an opportunity to accelerate their transformation and revitalizing their big brands. This transformation they speak of was first announced in November of 2019. The update on the transformation during the Q1 earnings call from CEO Miguel Patricio was:

The transformation work we kicked off last year, together with the flexibility, agility, and creativity of our people, and the tremendous collaboration with our retail customers, are all coming together. Going forward, we have a singular focus: to meet the demand for our products and ensure consumers have the food and nourishment they need during these uncertain times. Our main objective for 2020 was to lay the foundation for the future growth, the first step in a 3-stage turnaround. I can tell you today, it's turning out to be just that and so much more.

The company proved this by meeting expectations laid out for Q1. Due to COVID-19, they were also able to meet an unexpected sudden increase in demand for their products. These are both very good things for a company that has fumbled around for a number of years now. They are making the best of a crappy situation. The test, now that the world seems to be falling back to some sort of normal, is to learn from what has happened and adjust to maintain the consumption levels.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Looking above we can see that they claim to be on track with the plan for the rest of the year. Kraft Heinz is doing its best to be transparent with what they are seeing in the market, and what they have coming down the pipe. They are expecting Q2 to be strong and help aid the rest of the year if things change for consumers in the second half of the year. The company remains focused on revitalizing its major brands based on what they are seeing in the market, which will help them grow revenue down the road. As investors, all we can ask for is a plan and execution of the plan. It is then up to us to decide if we think the plan has any merit, and this is a plan I can get behind.

What Challenges Are They Facing?

Coming down the pipe really quickly here is the official end of Kraft Heinz supplying McDonald's (MCD), as they shift in another direction with regards to coffee for its McCafé division. This will have an impact on earnings, and there may be a bit of investor shock, but I believe most of this is already priced in.

The largest challenge that all of these larger consumer brands is the shift in consumer mindset around eating healthier. Kraft Heinz has tried to adapt to this mostly through acquisition (Primal Kitchen), but there is no doubt the changes that they are making are too slow, and a step behind the other brands that are playing to the shift in consumer buying. They need to rethink their strategy here to find their products in more shopping carts.

The balance sheet for Kraft Heinz continues to be a source of angst for investors. They still have a pretty high debt to equity ratio sitting at 62.6%. Their debt is not well covered by operating cash flow, but their interest payments on their debt are covered 4x over by EBIT. Even with this said, their dividend is safe at current levels as the payout ratio is not out of control.

The Stock is Currently Undervalued

One of the benefits of stocks falling for extended periods of time is that the stock will eventually become undervalued. Now, this only matters if there is a possibility that the stock will recover, which I believe to be the case. Looking below, we can see that when it comes to fair value, there is about 26% to be had here. This lines up fairly well with my target price of $42 which I will get into in the technical section below.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

Taking a look at some of the metrics we can see that the stock is trading at a PE ratio of 20.9x. This is below the industry average of 21.1x, but above the market which is at 17.2x. KHC is also trading at a PB ratio of 0.8x, which falls below the industry and market average of 1.9x and 1.7x respectively.

Hows The Dividend

One of the big benefits of holding KHC is the dividend. Currently yielding 4.90%, paying out $1.60 per share. Analysts are not expecting any cuts of any kind in the future which is good news for any shareholders. Although the current payout ratio is at 102%, this is expected to drop fairly significantly over the next few years, but this likely means there won't be increases anytime soon either. The dividend is already on the high end, shareholders should not be asking for an increase anytime soon. The company should allow the stock price to catch up, and the fundamentals to stabilize before an increase should be considered.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

What Does The Price Say?

Kraft Heinz has been stuck in a pretty nasty downtrend since 2017. The stock has fallen 75% from the early 2017 highs, bottoming in March during the COVID crash. Say what you will about trendlines, but looking below, we can see Kraft Heinz stuck to it pretty well. There have been multiple tests where the stock failed to break. Q3 2019, was the breaking point. The stock shot up 15% and crossed the trendline. Aaaaaand then COVID-19 swept across the world, and sent the stock down 40%, along with the entire market. What is important here though, is that the low in March bounced right off the old trendline and responded marvelously. As we sit today, we are currently up just shy of 60% from the March 2020 lows.

(Source: TC2000.com)

We are approaching what could be a pretty big breakthrough or another failed breakout. There is a 30% gap that needs to be filled right above current levels. But we have to break through current resistance of $33.39 to get there. Looking below, we can see this gap. My price target is sitting just over $42 IF we can break this crucial $33.39 level. Gap fills are very common. It is just a matter of time until we fill this one.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The last chart we will look at involves the 200-day moving average. This is a crucial level to watch. As we can see below, it has served as both support and resistance over the last 3 years. Unfortunately for shareholders, it has been resistance more than support, but it appears that tide is changing. There has been quite the battle in the last month, and it would appear the bulls have won for now as the price has bounced off the 200-day moving average several times in the last few weeks. This recent change makes me a lot more comfortable with placing a stop in a name that has been beaten up this badly over the last few years.

(Source: TC2000.com)

I would not normally take a position in a stock that hasn't broken out yet, but I am fairly confident given the things outlined above, that we are headed for a breakout. I am keeping a tight stop of $29.30 just in case this is another failed attempt. I am long from $32.07, with a price target of $42.

Wrap-Up

As you can see, although there are still things for Kraft Heinz to overcome to take back some market share, which in turn will help out the balance sheet, the company is beginning to stabilize and make a case for a turnaround. This is being confirmed by the technicals as the stock has broken its long term downtrend, and has bullish support from the 200-day moving average. It is for these reasons I am long KHC as I believe a breakout is imminent. Stay safe out there!

Disclosure: I am/we are long KHC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.