Along with the US dollar, the euro is a reserve currency. Central banks around the world hold reserve currencies as part of their foreign exchange reserves. The euro versus the US dollar currency pair hit its all-time high in 2008 at $1.5988. It fell to a low of $1.03675 in late 2016 as the US began increasing interest rates causing the yield gulf between the two currencies to widen.

After recovering to $1.25795 in early 2018, the exchange rate fell to a low of $1.0671 in March 2020. The low occurred during the height of the risk-off period as coronavirus spread around the globe. Since then, the euro has been gaining on the US currency, with the June futures contract approaching the $1.14 level over recent sessions.

Governments around the world manage foreign exchange rates via frequent intervention in the currency markets. Meanwhile, the case for a stronger euro has improved over the past months.

The Invesco Currency Shares Euro Currency Trust (FXE) is a product that moves higher and lower with the value of the euro versus the US dollar.

The euro takes off on the upside

On March 23, during the height of the wild risk-off action in markets across all asset classes, the euro versus the US dollar currency pair hit a low of $1.06710 on the June futures contract.

As the daily chart shows, the euro took the elevator to the downside, falling from a peak of $1.15450 on March 9 to a low of $1.0671 on March 23 or 7.6% in only two weeks. The price move between the two reserve currencies of the world was enormous. Historical volatility rose to a high of 18.74% in late March, an unheard of level for the currency pair.

After trading in a consolidation range following the late March low, the euro broke out to the upside in late May and was approaching the $1.14 level on June 9. On June 5, the currency pair traded to its latest peak at $1.13855.

The interest rate differential evaporates

The euro currency has been in a steady downtrend since February 2018.

The weekly chart of the reserve currency pair shows the steady decline of the value of the euro versus the US dollar. In the world of currencies, interest rate differentials are often one of the most influential factors when it comes to the value of one foreign exchange instrument versus another. In 2018, the US Federal Reserve continued to increase the short-term Fed Funds rate to a level while the yield on the euro remained in negative territory. The declining trend in the euro and increasing value of the dollar caused many market participants to sell euros and buy dollars. The rate differential caused the dollars to yield over 2% while a short position in euros resulted in a positive yield.

In 2019, the Fed began to cut rates; in 2020, they pushed them to zero percent as the pandemic spread across the globe. The reasons for a short euro versus long dollar risk position evaporated.

The kneejerk buying and selling in the euro in March gave way to an emerging recovery that has taken the euro higher against the dollar over the past four consecutive weeks. The currency pair settled at $1.13465 on Tuesday, June 9.

Europe is not facing civil unrest

While the yield differential between the dollar and the euro collapsed, the US is experiencing a period of protests and demonstrations over the past weeks. The global pandemic gave way to a rise in civil unrest that turned violent. Not since the 1960s, has the US experienced the current level of discord.

While Europe has its share of social challenges, the recent events in the US created uncertainty, which has weighed on the value of the dollar.

The US election could cause more selling in the dollar

The 2016 Presidential contest in the US was one of the most contentious in history. As President Trump runs for re-election in November against former Vice President Joseph Biden, the nation is divided. The incumbent President is trailing in the latest polls, but he was far behind throughout the 2016 contest.

The election is now less than six months away, and the passions are running high on both sides of the political aisle. The election will be a referendum on President Trump’s performance. His re-election would lead to a continuation of the status quo over the past four years. A Biden presidency would lead to significant changes in tax, regulatory, and energy policies, and would likely usher in other progressive initiatives. As the US heads into another contentious election, uncertainty could be weighing on the value of the US dollar.

Moreover, the current administration favors a weaker dollar as it makes US exports more competitive in global markets and improves the earnings of US multinational companies. The falling dollar can also be a useful tool in trade negotiations with partners worldwide.

Approaching a critical resistance level against the greenback- FXE is the ETF product

The spike high to the $1.15020 level in March broke a pattern of lower highs and lower lows since early 2018.

The monthly chart shows that the first level of technical resistance is at the March high of $1.15020. Above there, the early 2018 peak at $1.25795 level will come into play. In 2014, the euro traded to a high of $1.39930.

Price momentum and relative strength indicators are rising, and above neutral territory, indicating a bullish trend in the currency pair. Open interest rose to an all-time high at almost 764,500 contracts in mid-March and has come down to just below 600,000 as of June 8. Monthly historical volatility at the 5% level reflects the potential for a long-term shift to the upside in the value of the euro.

The most direct route for a long position in the euro versus the US dollar is via the over-the-counter foreign exchange or futures markets. The Invesco Currency Shares Euro Currency Trust (FXE) provides an alternative for those that do not venture into the OTC or futures arenas. The fund summary for FXE states:

FE has net assets $231.07 million, trades an average of 128,918 shares each day, and charges a 0.40% expense ratio. The euro-dollar currency pair moved from $1.06710 on March 23 to $1.13465 on June 9, a rise of 6.3%.

The chart shows that FXE appreciated from $100.64 in late March to $107.01 on June 9 or 6.3% as it did an excellent job tracking the June futures contract. With the interest rate differential gone, domestic problems in the US, and the uncertainty of the upcoming election, the euro could continue to climb against the US dollar.

