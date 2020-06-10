Demand has been strong, while variable vehicle expenses have also been in downward trends in recent times, further proving its profitability potential.

It is still well-positioned to disrupt the ~$840 billion used car market with its eCommerce business model, whose revenue grew by ~5x in the last four years.

Vroom planned to get listed at ~$22 IPO price target. Upon the opening, the stock soared to ~$+47, which at ~4.2x P/S looks a bit overvalued to Carvana's ~1.4x.

Overview

We believe that Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) should be an interesting technology IPO opportunity this year. The company provides an end-to-end eCommerce platform for buying and selling vehicles, which was a +$800 billion market last year alone. In our view, the frictionless transaction, data-driven, and asset-light model are highly disruptive and more profitable at the same time. The company already filed for IPO earlier this June, and we had initially expected to assign an overweight rating on the stock upon its listing. As the shares price exceeded the expectation and soared to ~$47 on the first trading day, we will switch to neutral, for now, leaning towards overweight once we found a more attractive entry point.

Catalyst

The company has a disruptive model that solves all the pain points in the massive, used vehicle market. Given the platform's capacity to provide a fully online car buying and selling experience along with the vehicle delivery and pick-up, the business removes the major inconvenience that comes with any traditional vehicle transactions.

(Source: vroom.com)

The inconveniences in traditional vehicle transactions involve sales pressure tactics employed by dealerships, haggling during a transaction, and unstandardized vehicle quality. Vroom solves all these by allowing car buyers or sellers to transact online and providing vehicle pick-up and delivery. Each purchase also comes with a 7-day return policy.

As such, the model offers superior growth and proven profitability potential. Over the last four years, eCommerce revenue has exponentially increased by ~5x to ~$588 million. Even despite the COVID-19 pandemic, March 2020 revenue grew by ~60% YoY, which is an acceleration from the ~39% YoY growth in 2019.

(Source: Vroom S-1)

The business model will certainly have superior profitability than the classified, peer-to-peer, or the traditional dealership model. As a light-asset eCommerce business, the company can leverage a data-driven approach to adjust its pricing based on the platform's demand or supply scarcity to drive higher revenue per unit.

(Source: company's S-1)

On the other hand, recent financial history shows that the company can continually drive down variable expenses. From October last year to February 2020, expenses were down by 33%. Consequently, we feel that achieving strong profitability is possible once the company makes it a priority. At the moment, we expect the company to focus on growing its market share, which in turn will affect the near-term profitability outlook.

Risk

In our view, maintaining the quality of the vehicle offerings and sourcing for high-demand vehicles are logistical nightmares that will be a continuous challenge for the business. Technically, high-quality vehicle offerings will result in lower reconditioning cost and return rate, while high-demand vehicles will drive up revenue per unit sold. In that sense, both are important profitability levers.

(Source: company's S-1)

However, it is difficult to not foresee the company having issues in this area as it continues to expand nationwide, which should put temporary pressure on its growth and profitability, and eventually punish the earnings result and share performance.

Valuation

Vroom raised its IPO price target to $22, above the initial range, and then exceeded the expectation as it opened at +$45 per share on the first trading day. This has put the stock at ~$4.2x P/S, which we think is a little overvalued.

(Source: Google)

Given the initial midpoint IPO target price of $19 and the ~113 million shares, the company's market cap would have been close to ~$2.1 billion. With the last year's revenue of $1.2 billion, Vroom would then be priced at ~1.75x P/S. The price would have also been in line with that of Carvana (CVNA), its head-to-head peer in the auto eCommerce market, hence justifiable. Carvana currently trades at ~1.4x P/S. In our view, both companies are equally well-positioned to disrupt the auto market with their respective business models. Nonetheless, while we believe that the market optimism towards Vroom justifies our long-term outlook, we will give the stock a neutral rating for now, with a potential upgrade once a better entry point opportunity arises.

