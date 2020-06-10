As usual, patience will be key to avoid getting trampled down by the ongoing momentum stampede. Wait for momentum to abate and trading volume to taper off before building a position.

I have previously covered Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Seven months ago, I discussed the abysmal terms of controversial emerging Communications Platform as a Service ("CPaaS") provider Pareteum Corporation's emergency financing with its principal shareholder Hoving & Partners.

The transaction originally contemplated Pareteum raising up to $20 million in newly authorized Series C redeemable preferred stock but after the initial $5 million funding in December 2019, only $4.3 million from the sale of additional preferred stock were raised.

Management already hinted to the issue in its May shareholder letter:

As previously disclosed in December, Pareteum successfully commenced a Series C Redeemable Preferred Stock raise, of which close to $10 million has closed to date. We believe that this financing responsibly strengthened our balance sheet and provided capital to continue executing our growth strategy while supporting and retaining both our employee and customer base. Nevertheless, we require additional capital to fund our projected operating requirements and allow us to fund our growth strategy. The Company continues to be opportunistic in looking for additional financing for investment and working capital needs.

Under the original transaction terms, Pareteum would have been required to repay $16.65 million to Hoving & Partners in December which calculates to an eye-catching, approximately 80% p.a. interest rate.

But on Tuesday, the company announced a new $17.5 million financing agreement with a subsidiary of hedge fund High Trail Capital which has recently been involved in fundings of other controversial companies like Amyris (AMRS) and Workhorse (WKHS).

Unfortunately, the new financing isn't exactly a reason to celebrate as a closer look at the terms reveals an ugly, toxic financing transaction:

issuance of $17.5 million in 8% Senior Secured Convertible Notes for net proceeds of just $14 million

conversion price of approximately $0.60

noteholders can demand optional redemption payments of up to $3.5 million at any time starting October 1 which would likely be satisfied through the issuance of additional shares at a 15% discount to the lowest VWAP over a ten-day trading period preceding the payment date

monthly interest payments will likely also be satisfied by the issuance of additional shares using the above discussed formula

issuance of 15 million sweetener warrants with an exercise price of $0.58

Conditions also require Hoving & Partners to inject an additional $4 million into Pareteum and to either extend the redemption date of the Series C preferred stock by at least twelve months or convert its holdings into common shares on or before October 1.

Should the current pre-market trading price of above $1.20 take hold, the new financing transaction would likely result in the issuance of more than 44 million shares thus increasing Pareteum's existing share count by approximately one third.

Assuming Hoving & Partners negotiates to convert its up to $13.3 million in Series C preferred stock at a conversion price equal to the new convertible notes, another 22 million shares would have to be issued by Pareteum.

In total, the new financing transaction might result in the company's share count increasing by 50% at current share prices.

Things might become even more ugly should the share price fall back below the conversion price and warrant exercise threshold as in this case noteholders would likely make use of their optional redemption right and short the company's shares in advance of redemption payment dates (in case Pareteum does not elect to pay in cash which appears highly unlikely given the company's apparent financial condition).

As an example:

redemption payment demand: $3.5 million

lowest VWAP preceding the payment date: $0.45

At a 15% discount to the lowest VWAP, the company would have to issue 9.15 million shares to satisfy the redemption demand.

Further repayment demands would likely put even more pressure on the stock price due to tens of millions of additional shares potentially being shorted by noteholders in advance of redemption dates.

With the floor price in the transaction agreement set at just $0.10, Pareteum shareholders better hope for Wednesday's rally to have some legs and the stock price to remain above the conversion and warrant exercise thresholds as otherwise the shares might very well enter a death spiral until the floor price is being hit.

But even under a best case scenario assuming Hoving & Partners simply extends the redemption date of its Series C preferred stock holdings, the new financing transaction will likely result in the issuance of at least 44 million additional shares as High Trail Capital converts its notes and exercises warrants at the above discussed prices.

At the stock's pre-market trading price of $1.20, High Trail Capital's gain from the transaction would be above 100% within hours after signing the deal.

Bottom Line:

Judging by the terms of Wednesday's financing transaction, Pareteum apparently jumped out of the frying pan into the fire. Even under a best case scenario with Hoving & Partners abstaining from converting their Series C preferred stock holdings into common shares for now, the deal will likely result in the issuance of more than 44 million additional shares as High Trail Capital converts its notes and exercises the warrant sweeteners.

The number of shares to be issued under the transaction could easily double or triple should the share price fall back below the thresholds required for High Trail Capital to convert the notes and exercise the warrants at a gain as this would likely cause the toxic component of the deal to come into effect. With the floor price set at just $0.10, the shares might very well spiral to new all-time lows under this scenario.

Investors should use the momentum rally to sell existing holdings or establish an outright short position. Be patient and wait for momentum to abate and trading volume to taper off before entering a short trade.

As a rule of thumb: Momentum stampedes tend to last for two consecutive sessions but usually start to lose steam on the third day which would be the time to get short the shares.

As always, don't bet the farm on short positions and adequately manage your risk by either establishing a firm stop buy limit or at least keeping a close eye on the trade.

