FuelCell's deal with Exxon Mobil has the potential to be the start of something big if they can get more deals of this nature done.

While green energy may not be the first thing on everyone's mind right now, there is no doubt in my mind the focus will quickly shift back to green energy as soon as the world restores to some sort of normal. That is where companies like FuelCell Energy (FCEL) are set to take the stage yet again. Clean energy is the long-term future, and there is not very much argument over that. FuelCell was on the brink of going under in 2019 and has stormed back from the ashes. They are now looking forward to bigger and better things over the next few years as they try to stabilize their business. The share price is breaking out as the company is recharged and ready to run.

Who Are They?

FuelCell Energy has been operational since 1969. They operate in the US, England, Germany, and South Korea.

FuelCell is a global leader in delivering clean, efficient and affordable fuel cell solutions configured for the supply, recovery and storage of energy. We provide comprehensive turn-key solutions for our customers that include everything from the design and installation of a project to the long-term operation and maintenance of the fuel cell system. The global fleet of SureSource™ power plants spans three continents and is leading the industry with millions of megawatts of ultra-clean power produced. Utilizing state-of-the-art fuel cells, our SureSource plants provide environmentally responsible solutions for various applications such as utility-scale and on-site power generation, carbon capture, local hydrogen production for both transportation and industry, and long duration energy storage. Our systems are catered to meet the needs of customers across several industries, including utility companies, municipalities, universities, government entities and a variety of industrial and commercial enterprises.

FuelCell is a green company with green initiatives that are attractive to investors in a world that is becoming greener every day.

What Will Drive FuelCell Higher?

As the stock price was sitting at/near all-time lows, FuelCell and Exxon Mobil (XOM) announced a carbon capture technology agreement on November 6th, 2019.

The agreement, worth up to $60 million, will focus efforts on optimizing the core technology, overall process integration and large-scale deployment of carbon capture solutions. ExxonMobil is exploring options to conduct a pilot test of next-generation fuel cell carbon capture solution at one of its operating sites.

These are the kinds of deals that FuelCell is hoping to continue to make. If this works out with Exxon, this could be the new beginning for the company. Looking below, we can see this, and many other recent developments that have occurred over the last year.

Some of the notable highlights from the Q1 earnings call were:

All numbers from company presentation

9% decline in revenues to $16.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 versus $17.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019

249% improvement in gross profit, with gross margin improving to 20.2% versus (12.4%) in the first quarter of fiscal 2019

51%, or $6.6 million, decrease in operating expense versus the first quarter of fiscal 2019

Loss from operations improved to $(3.1) million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to a loss from operations of $(15.2) million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019

A backlog of $1.36 billion as of January 31, 2020, a $117.9 million (or 9%) improvement from January 31, 2019

The company also stated that they expect recurring revenue to grow by 3x with the execution of the current project backlog. If they can stabilize revenue, investors are going to be much more likely to invest in the name. For the fiscal year 2022, the company has put forth the goal of hitting double-digit CAGR. This is all based on the current projects being completed and continued backlog. If the backlog dries up, so will the pool of investors.

Liquidity is always important, but even more so in uncertain economic times like we are facing now. FuelCell is set up fairly well. As of Q1: "cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents totaled $73.9 million as of January 31, 2020, compared to $39.8 million as of October 31, 2019." This is a good spot to be balance sheet wise.

What Challenges Do They Face?

As I just talked about, in these dire economic times, there is going to be a lot of projects that get put to the backburner across all industries. I think this could especially be true for some green energy projects. As they can be expensive, there may be a reduction in funding for these projects which will force companies to forgo them for now. A lot of this will depend on just how bad the economic situation looks over the next year. Volatility in the share price will only slow down once the company becomes less volatile and more predictable. In these current markets, this is going to be difficult to do.

As the world becomes more green-focused, we are going to see more competition in this space. FuelCell will have to do their part to separate themselves from the pack and gain market share. Big deals with big energy companies (like Exxon) are a great place to start, but we need to see more of this.

What Does The Price Say?

Very few probably remember that FuelCell was a $7,500 stock at one point back in 2000 as the tech bubble formed, and burst. Since that point, the stock crashed to $0.13 in the summer of 2019. This amongst many rallies, and stock splits. I say this so that investors are aware of all of the price history. By no means am I saying we're going to see the 300,000% growth and re-test these old highs, but it does appear that there is some life in the stock once again. Since bottoming in July, we have seen the stock rise almost 2000%, and fairly quickly.

More recently, the stock has remained very volatile. Multiple swings of 20%+ over a few days. We saw the stock fall 65% from February 19th to March 16th, which is when the entire market collapsed as well. Since then, the stock has rallied 160%.

All while doing this, the stock has formed, and just recently broken out of the famous "cup and handle" pattern. Say what you will about the technical set up, but it has shown to work over and over. Looking below, we can see that play out here for FuelCell. The cup was formed during the initial crash and recovery we saw from March-May. The stock met resistance that has been both a level of support and resistance multiple times going as far back as April/May of 2019. What we always look for in the handle is the breakout. Which is what we saw on Thursday, and confirmed on Friday.

An indicator I always pay close attention to is the 200-day moving average. This is a crucial level to keep an eye on for any stock. I would always advise against buying stocks that are below it. Am I sure you could imagine, a stock that has fallen drastically over the last 20 years, it has spent a lot of time below the moving average. Recently, the stock has really been fighting with the average, and now has begun to distance itself from the moving average as the stock breaks out. This is a very bullish signal and helps us set our stop.

On that note, I am using two stops on this name. Because I think there could be a strong move here, I have my first stop set up at $2.42. This is the top of the cup and handle breakout. I would hope this acts as resistance. My second stop is tucked just below the 200-day moving average at $1.73. I am long FCEL from $2.50.

Wrap-Up

As you can see, this is a company that has been around for several years and is really starting to shore up its business. The company is making positive strides towards shoring up their revenue streams and making them less volatile. The backlog is growing, and the balance sheet looks okay given the current circumstances. On technicals, the stock looks the best it has in a long time as the stock is breaking out with the support of the 200-day moving average. I am long FCEL and will continue to ride the momentum until there's nothing left to ride. Stay safe out there!

