The worst performing decile of mid-cap stocks since the market bottom also tended to include stocks that were early winners in the coronavirus downturn.

Remarkably, only two of the 400 constituents in the index are down over this period.

Since the market lows in late March, the S&P MidCap 400 Index is up 57%, outpacing a record rally in the S&P 500.

Since the local market bottom on March 23rd, 2020, the S&P 500 (SPY) has rallied a remarkable 44%. As I noted yesterday, the S&P 500 has not rallied this hard this fast since a Depression-era bounce in 1933. Despite the sharp gains in the large cap index, the S&P MidCap 400 Index (MDY) had done even better, rallying 57%.

Source: Bloomberg

Like we saw in the large cap space where only 1 of 500+ constituents had a loss over this period, the gains off the bottom have been broad-based. All but two S&P MidCap 400 constituent have produced a positive total return over this period. The table below lists the 40 worst performing constituents over this period, highlighted by the only stocks to produce negative total returns over this period, poultry producer, Sanderson Farms (SAFM) and southern department store chain Dillards (DDS).

Here are my takeaways from this list:

The struggles of the protein producers, like Sanderson Farms, have been well-documented in the press as the virus ripped through production facilities. Tyson (TSN) was the 13th worst performer in the S&P 500 from the market bottom in the S&P 500. Poultry producer Pilgrim's Price (PPC) also was featured on this mid-cap laggards list.

Similarly, department stores have struggled as the economic shutdown has heightened the secular transition from brick-and-mortar retail to e-commerce. While I do not like the long-term trends in the department store names, I would note that Dillard's 7% 28s are up over 20 points from the lows over the last month to trade close to par. The bond market is not pricing in a bankruptcy outcome here even as the equity has struggled.

While these lagging sectors contributed to the worst performers, many of the companies on this list actually outperformed in the first part of the year. Taubman Centers (TCO.PK) and Legg Mason (LM) had been outperformers due to M&A, and have lagged as the market has rallied sharply and they have moved less. Candy maker Tootsie Roll (TR), home health care firm Amedisys (AMED), forensic accounting firm FTI Consulting (FCN), and infrastructure software company LogMeIn (LOGM) were all among the top dozen performers year-to-date into the trough for stocks, but have been relative laggards since the market bottom.

It has been quite a run for mid-caps stocks. When the worst performing decile ends with stocks up 25% over two-plus months, a lot has going right in equity markets. The bottom performing decile is a list under transition as defensive staples and utilities that had led in the downturn give way to cheaper cyclicals. Some value hunters may use this screen for companies that have lagged in the sharp rally.

