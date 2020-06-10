More Bad News For Merchant Refiners On RINs

A month ago I made the argument that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were threatening to cause a return of "RINsanity" in the merchant refining sector by next year. This was premised on the decline in gasoline consumption in 2021 that is expected to occur even as the federal revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2] biofuels blending mandate requires high levels of ethanol consumption. The 10 vol% ethanol blend wall has largely remained in place across the U.S. despite President Trump's 2019 decision to allow blends of up to 15 vol% to be sold year-round, in part due to 2020's especially low gasoline prices. Without an increase to the volume of ethanol permitted by the blend wall, merchant refiners will find themselves once again needing to adopt higher-expense methods for maintaining their compliance with the mandate.

To quickly recap, whether or not the mandate requires the blend wall to be exceeded depends on what the U.S. Energy Information Administration [EIA] expects gasoline demand to be in a given year by October of the prior year. If the EIA expects gasoline consumption to be high relative to mandated ethanol consumption, then a lower ethanol blend rate is permitted and the blend wall is less likely to be exceeded. If the EIA expects gasoline consumption to be low, on the other hand, then a higher blend rate is required and the blend wall is more likely to be exceeded. The volume of biofuels, including ethanol, that must be blended annually was established by Congress in 2007. Barring an unexpected collapse of gasoline consumption after October (such as occurred in Q1 2020), then, this biofuels volume is not supposed to be changed from the Congressional intent.

Last month the EIA released an early projection for 2021 gasoline consumption that predicted demand of 135.6 billion gallons, 5% lower than in 2019 and only slightly higher than during the "RINsanity" of 2013. This week the EIA released an updated forecast in which the predicted consumption volume has declined still further to 133.5 billion gallons (see figure). Excluding 2020, that volume would represent the lowest level of U.S. gasoline consumption since 2001. As Bloomberg reported last month, though, the federal government is on track to mandate the largest biofuels blending volume on record for 2021.

The stage is therefore being set for the prices of the mandate's tradeable compliance commodities known as "Renewable Identification Numbers" [RIN] to rise sharply. In fact, such a movement is already occurring as the price of the largest category of RINs, D6, has tripled in 2020 to date (see figure). Refiners (or "obligated blenders" in the mandate's parlance) are able to meet a substantial fraction of their RIN obligation using RINs generated in the prior-year period, and it is likely that the recent price run-up reflects a consequent shifting of RIN demand from 2021 forward to 2020.

Several merchant refiners have incurred large RIN expenditures during earlier periods of high RIN prices due to their lack of adequate blending capacity, including CVR Energy (CVI), Delek US Holdings (DK), Delta Air Lines (DAL), HollyFrontier (HFC), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), PBF Energy (PBF), and Valero Energy (VLO).Some of these companies were already predicting higher expenditures YoY in 2020 due to the RIN price increase that had already occurred in Q1. The weighted RIN price across the major categories increased by 44% between early April and early June, meaning that investors can expect refiners' RIN expenditures for 2020, let alone 2021, to be correspondingly higher after Q2's prices are accounted for.

This development is especially important for investors in smaller refiners to monitor. While large refiners, and integrated O&G firms in particular, have historically been able to limit and even reverse the negative impact of higher RIN prices on their bottom lines, smaller refiners have reported being less able to pass their RIN costs onto consumers due to their relative lack of market power. Management at CVR Energy and PBF Energy have been especially outspoken about their RIN expenditures during past periods of high prices, suggesting that this inability is especially pronounced for those two companies.

There are two wild cards in the mix with the potential to quickly change the evolving RIN price dynamic. The first is the federal government's upcoming release of its proposed biofuels blending volumes for 2021. While the statutory biofuels volumes to be blended cannot be reduced absent a strict set of conditions that does not currently exist, recent court decisions have been interpreted by some analysts as requiring the Trump administration to increase 2021's blending volumes by an amount equal to the combined volume that it unlawfully reduced the 2017, 2018, and 2019 mandates by. Such a reallocation of those earlier missing volumes would substantially increase the mandated 2021 biofuels consumption volume.

The second wild card is the persistence of the COVID-19 pandemic. 2020's collapse in gasoline consumption did not cause the blend wall to be breached because it occurred after the federal government established the 2020 biofuels blend rate late last year. If, for example, rapid development on a coronavirus vaccine caused the EIA to increase its forecast of 2021 gasoline consumption, then the blend rate established by the federal government in Q4 2020 for 2021 and the likelihood that the blend wall will be breached would be correspondingly lower.

Either way, investors can expect merchant refiners' heavy investments in renewable diesel production capacity to be maintained and possibly expanded. While most of these capacity increases are not expected to come online until Q4 2021 or later, too late for the coming quarters, a major increase to merchant refiners' RIN expenditures in 2020/2021 would only improve the IRRs calculated for those investments, which are already in the 20-30% range. Investors can track the likely blend rate by monitoring the EIA's monthly Short-Term Energy Outlooks, the October edition of which being what the federal government uses to calculate the blend rate for the following year. A declining gasoline consumption forecast means a higher average biofuels blend rate.

Much can change between now and the release of the EIA's final STEO (for 2021 blend rate purposes) in October. That said, the consumption forecasts for 2021 have been steadily declining every month since March as the pandemic's effects on transportation fuel demand have become better-understood. With only four releases left to go, the probability that the mandate will require the ethanol blend wall to be breached in 2021, possibly by a substantial margin, continues to increase.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DK.