With shares having risen ~2x from April lows relatively quickly, investors would be wise to back off for now.

Stitch Fix had a massive inventory build in Q3 due to the coronavirus, which may lead to discounting in the future.

All of Stitch Fix's key metrics declined. Revenues turned negative for the first time, client growth slowed down, and gross margins were hobbled.

Stitch Fix (SFIX) has had quite the tumultuous year. The company entered calendar year 2020 off to a great start, with revenue and active client growth trending around ~20% y/y and with new innovative offerings, like Direct Buy (the ability to purchase an item directly, rather than just purchase in item in your "Fix"), slated to continue powering robust growth throughout the year.

Then the coronavirus hit, hitting both end-customer demand from Stitch Fix's most loyal customers as well as disrupting the company's critical supply chain and fulfillment operations. The company just released fiscal Q3 results, the first quarter showing any impact from the virus. Broadly missing estimates on both the top and bottom lines, shares of Stitch Fix peeled back ~6%:

In my view, prior to earnings, Stitch Fix had recovered relatively quickly back to pre-pandemic share prices without any real indications of a fundamental turnaround. Before releasing earnings, Stitch Fix had risen ~120% from its April lows; even now, shares are still barely down year-to-date. In my view, in the near term Stitch Fix stock will continue to digest the weakness seen in this quarter. And because so much of Stitch Fix's business relies on repeat business from active loyal clients, I wouldn't expect to see a sharp turnaround as quickly in Q4 as some investors might have hoped.

The bottom line here: Stitch Fix's post-earnings drop correctly prices in the uncertainties unveiled in the company's latest trends, so don't rush to immediately buy the dip. Stay on the sidelines until shares come down further.

Revenue and active client growth hit

Not surprising to anyone is the fact that the coronavirus sapped demand for Stitch Fix - and as a consumer-facing service, the demand impact was more immediate and severe.

As shown in the chart below, Stitch Fix's revenues declined - for the first time - by -9% y/y to $371.9 million, and falling far short of Wall Street's expectations of $414.5 million (+2% y/y). Prior to the pandemic hitting, Stitch Fix had been growing closer to ~20% y/y, and its original guidance for Q3 implied 14-16% y/y revenue growth. Given the magnitude of both the revenue deceleration and the miss to expectations, I'm actually surprised shares didn't fall any further than ~8%.

Source: Stitch Fix 3Q20 shareholder letter

There's some good news mixed in here, though. Not all of this revenue decline was a pure function of demand loss. Due to the coronavirus shutting down factories and warehouses, Stitch Fix encountered distribution headwinds in Q3 that caused the company to fall behind on auto-ship orders. CEO Katrina Lake noted on the Q3 earnings call that "excluding the impact of our warehouse disruptions from COVID, we believe that we would have generated positive year-over-year net revenue growth in Q3."

Still, having orders on backlog doesn't necessarily mean that every single dollar will be made up in future quarters. Customers that have had delayed shipments may choose to cancel their orders, delay the frequency of future orders, or (worst case scenario) churn their subscriptions entirely. We can't discount the possibility of customer losses as a result of delayed shipments. Many customers are passive consumers of subscription-style services - as long as it comes like clockwork every month, we almost forget that we're paying for it. But as soon as something disrupts that clockwork cadence, we may be tempted to make a change.

Indeed, Stitch Fix's active client data (which the company defines as any client who has made a purchase within the past 52 weeks) showed some potentially worrying trends, with active clients dipping by ~50k since the end of fiscal Q2. Active clients still grew 9% y/y; but that represents eight points of deceleration relative to 17% y/y last quarter.

Source: Stitch Fix 3Q20 shareholder letter

Margin hit

If the revenue hit was all, we may have been a bit more forgiving of Stitch Fix. Unfortunately, the company began to unwind some of the hard-won progress it has made on margins, which after revenue growth is the most closely-watched metric by investors.

Stitch Fix's margins hit a multi-year low in Q3, declining 430bps y/y to 40.8%.

Source: Stitch Fix 3Q20 shareholder letter

Here's how Stitch Fix is positioning that margin hit in its Q3 shareholder letter:

This was largely driven by COVID-19, as we increased our inventory reserve, as well as higher clearance rates due to topline softness. Partially offsetting this was continued favorability in merchandise costs."

This is a problem that may take several quarters to unwind as well. Stitch Fix has expressed confidence that the company can lift gross margins by 200-300bps in Q4 relative to Q3, implying a gross margin range of 42.8%-43.8% - still, though, that's down from the company's typical mid-44% range for Q4 gross margins. In addition, the fact that Stitch Fix built up inventory in Q3 is dangerous, especially in the apparel sector - the company may have to discount or dispose of more stock than usual.

Outside of gross margin, operating costs rose as well. In Q3, Stitch Fix's selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues climbed seven points to 53.2% - and this is despite a 25% reduction to advertising expenses. Unlike many other struggling companies, Stitch Fix has not announced any headcount reductions or cost-cutting initiatives, and in fact noted that part of the increase in SG&A expenses was due to "talent investments." Stitch Fix also offered four weeks of paid leave to all of its warehouse associates.

Source: Stitch Fix 3Q20 shareholder letter

Unsurprisingly then, Stitch Fix's adjusted EBITDA - its primary measure of profitability - fell from virtually flat in the year-ago quarter to -$40.3 million, while EPS of -$0.33 heavily missed Wall Street's expectations of -$0.14:

Source: Stitch Fix 3Q20 shareholder letter

From a liquidity perspective, we expect Stitch Fix to remain solvent - the company is ending Q3 with $329 million of cash and cash equivalents on the books, plus an extra $90 million of draw capacity on its revolving line of credit. Still, however, the margin declines and conversion of profits into losses will make investors nervous in a still-volatile market.

Key takeaways

The coronavirus has introduced a lot of new uncertainty into Stitch Fix's fundamentals. The growth spurt that Stitch Fix had confidently guided to in the beginning of the year is now being questioned, especially if supply chain delays cause more customers to churn and if Stitch Fix is unable to return to mid-teens active client growth. Further adding to the noise is the fact that Stitch Fix's recent gross margin gains also began to unwind - growth in gross margins was one of the principal catalysts driving the stock higher last year.

Stay on the sidelines until we either get more fundamental clarity or until Stitch Fix shares become cheap again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.