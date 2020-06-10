The beer industry is as old as civilization itself, the Sumerian civilization even had a goddess of beer, so it would be fair to classify beer as a mature industry. Given this, what has happened with the stock prices of the major beer producers in the US and the world, operating in this mature industry?

As shown in the graph below, over the latest five-year period, Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) and Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) have lost 44% and 56% of their market cap, respectively. Carlsberg (OTCPK:CABGY) and Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) have gained 51% and 24%, respectively. Meanwhile, Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) has gained an impressive 99%.

I became intrigued by this outperformance and the trend shifts going on in the beer industry. So I decided to dig a bit deeper in the value case (or lack thereof) for investing in SAM.

Hence, in this article, I will first discuss both the bull and the bear case for SAM. I will then make a value case (primarily focusing on the company's financials) for why the stock is currently overpriced and highlight that investors primarily interested in capital preservation should avoid this stock.

Reason for out-performance

As shown in the graph below, beer consumption (post-prohibition) peaked during the 1980s in the US. In general, the situation for lager beer is even worse, while first fighting the rise of craft beer and now hard seltzer.

SAM was founded in 1984 and has a decent track record maneuvering these trends, first profiling itself in the craft "better beer" category and during the last few years as one of the strongest brewers in the hard seltzer category.

The growth in the hard seltzer subcategory of the larger beer category has been impressive (to say the least). Certain weeks during the spring, year-over-year weekly sales have shown 300% growth. Due to this, the stock bottomed at $306 per share on March 20, and last Friday close (June 5) was $522.

Bull case

The bull case is primarily composed of different arguments underlying the general notion that hard seltzer will take over the world:

Bear case

My view

Snapshot valuation

During my review of the hard seltzer market, it became apparent that it's hard to argue against its success. However, from a financial standpoint, the current valuation of SAM is hard to justify.

For illustrative reasons I have created the chart below, which shows indifferent curves for the trade-off between 'invested capital' and 'return on invested capital'. Each curve corresponds to a certain valuation (intrinsic value) of the equity in the company (for a given level of ROIC (above-elected discount rate), the more capital a business can deploy at this rate the more valuable the business is, and vice versa).

The current valuation of SAM ($6.7 billion) is shown as the red highlighted curve. On the other hand, the red dot is my (LTM20) valuation of the company (not taking into consideration any future growth). If we assume my valuation (see walk-through further done in this article) based on historical financials is correct, then there is a $5.2 billion worth of growth that needs to happen for this equity to be fairly priced.

Historical financials

(All of the financials I reference, are included in the table below.)

Sales growth (CAGR) for SAM has been above nominal GDP growth in the US, during the whole review period. During FY11-19 sales growth was 12%, while the earlier part of the period showed stronger growth (FY11-15 sales growth was 17%), and the later period (FY16-LTM20) was 12%. However, this masks strong growth during the most recent period (FY18-LTM20), where growth was 26%. This most recent period includes hyper-growth within the hard seltzer subcategory.

Gross profit margin (GP margin) on the other hand shows the opposite picture, the FY11 GP margin was 55.8%, while LTM20 was 48.2%. Please note that this LTM20 figure is even worse if we break it down on a quarter-by-quarter basis. During Q1 2019, the GP margin was 49.5% while Q1 2020 was 44.8%. Management explained this drop to be due to third-party producers of hard seltzer volume since the hyper-growth in this segment is above what the company can handle with current production facilities.

Furthermore, although gross profit increased by $26.2 million during Q1 2020 compared to Q1 2019, this profit was eaten away by increased overhead and advertising costs. So net income for the most recent quarter was below ($5.5 million decrease) than the same quarter last year.

SAM has historically invested in new production facilities (Capex) above depreciation. To reach an adjusted ROIC (defined as free cash flow to equity (FCFE: net income + depreciation - Capex) divided by invested capital), I add back excess Capex above depreciation which increases FCFE, which in turn increases the ROIC.

This adjusted ROIC has averaged around 19% during the period FY11-LTM20, however, FY19 was 13% and LTM20 was 11%. A 19% ROIC is above what I call the "Valley of commodity businesses", which I define as a business that has reached a steady-state and showing ROIC's of 7-12% on invested capital. So based on historical financials, SAM is currently inside this valley and not showing the Oligopolistic ROIC's expected, with regards to the hyper-growth in the hard seltzer category.

Invested capital (NWC + goodwill + intangibles + PP&E) has increased from $506.5 million as at end of FY16 to $979 million as at end of LTM20. This growth has been driven by growth Capex and the acquisition of Dogfish Head Brewery. If we compare this growth in invested capital with what has happened with adjusted FCFE, we find the reason for the relative underperformance (FCFE was $87 million during FY16, while it was $104.5 million during LTM20).

A lot more capital has been deployed, but the return on that capital has not kept up the pace. This is common in all types of businesses. During my research, I often come across historically high returns, niche players (excellent businesses) who want to grow (through heavy Capex spending or M&A), and suddenly the returns come down and the business enters the Valley of commodity businesses. This is often due to management being remunerated based on sales or profit growth and not on maximizing the value of the business (please refer to Berkshire Hathaway letter to shareholders for more on this topic).

A smaller business can be worth more than a larger business. Growth can destroy shareholder value, if management decides to invest in projects which has a ROIC below the cost of capital (in my case I use a discount rate of 7%).

Why SAM is overpriced

So given my above discussion, the company through operational improvements and riding the hard seltzer wave needs to reach a steady-state ROIC of at least 24% and deploy $2.0 billion in invested capital to be fairly valued at the current stock price.

Somehow, SAM will need to finance this capital build-up (current level of invested capital was $979 million) either through reinvestment of FCFE or debt. SAM also needs to crawl up from the valley of commodity businesses and reach ROIC levels the company hardly touched when it was a much smaller business.

I find this highly unlikely, it may happen, but it is not a sure thing. LTM20 adjusted FCFE was $104.5 million, at these levels they would need to reinvest all FCFE for roughly 10 years (assuming no growth) to reach $2.0 billion in invested capital.

If we assume analyst sales projections of $1.54 billion is correct for FY20 as a whole and SAM improves its gross margin from 44.8% (Q1 2020) to 49.5% (Q1 2019), that will add around $56 million after-tax to FCFE. Assuming no growth after this it will take them six years to reach $2.0 billion in invested capital.

One might argue that SAM will increase its ROIC at ever higher invested capital levels year-by-year, and in reality, the $2.0 billion (or higher) will be reached much faster than six years.

However, please note that operational improvements and increases in invested capital are related. If you want higher gross margin, then SAM has to invest more capital.

So although, ROIC increases (due to the higher gross profit) this increase is offset (to some degree) by the increase in invested capital. For example, if SAM shows an FY20 FCFE of $160 million (LTM20 FCFE + gross profit improvement based on FY20 estimated sales) and we assume they produced this FCFE with an invested capital of $1139 million (LTM20 invested capital + FY20 FCFE), then they will have a ROIC of 14%. This is far from the 24% minimum level I discussed earlier.

If SAM can produce a 14% ROIC on $2.0 billion in capital, then the company is worth about $4 billion (assuming a discount rate of 7%). If SAM can produce an ROIC of 20% on the same amount of capital the company is worth $5.7 billion. This higher ROIC level is possible, however, the company has to execute everything perfectly to reach this level. Based on the $4.0 billion valuation, the downside risk is 40% and I suggest investors looking for capital preservation, avoid this stock at current levels.

Conclusion

SAM has historically been a quality business. As the business has grown returns on invested capital have come down. The company is currently enjoying hyper-growth in the hard seltzer category. This growth will require heavy investment and due to this, I find the company currently overpriced.

