Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stocks And Units Complete Review

Since I've published my last F2F Review in March, now I'm back again with a new portion of the same. March and April were filled with such volatility, comparable only with the period from the Great Recession 12 years ago. After the big fall in March, it was followed by almost complete recovery in April and May. Today, things are much calmer as they were before the COVID-19 sell-off, and it seems all the negative is left behind. In my first fixed-to-floating article in 3 months, I review the fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks and units, sorted into several categories. There are 106 issues in our database that trade on primary exchanges. Out of all 105 securities, there are none that are callable, as there are only two issues' call dates that occur this year, CUBI.PC (next week on 06/15/2020) and NGLS.PA (in November). Maybe the most important ETF for this type of security is the Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP). As we can see in the charts below, despite the fact that more than half of the holdings are corporate bonds, which occupy 73% of the market capitalization of the fund, still, with $400M in preferred stocks, VRP has no analog with regard to floating-rate securities.

However, when we are talking about fixed-income ETFs, the influence of the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF), the Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (PGF), and the Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGX) should not be underestimated, as, with a total of $22.8B of preferred stocks and baby bonds, they are the benchmark of this market. We are continuously monitoring all preferred stocks by several groups and will reinstate our Monthly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

First, let's take a look at the main indicators that we follow and their behavior during the last month.

CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX)

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)

Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ)

The most significant indicator for all fixed-income investors, the 10-year Treasury Note Yield (TNX), has spiked up to a rate of 0.90% after it had previously been in a range of between 0.60% and 0.70%. The sharp jump in the treasuries yields comes after an unexpected rise of the May nonfarm payrolls of 2.5M vs the 7.75M drop that was expected. Currently, the positivism over the economy reopening and its rapid recovery has taken over Wall Street drags the U.S. Treasuries lower, while the S&P 500 is now almost to its all-time high, just 6% below its peak before the COVID-19 crisis. Moreover, if we look at the Nasdaq 100, we can see it hitting a new all-time high, a 1% higher than its previous all-time high in February. Fixed-income securities are no exception, with the Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF bouncing 85% from its March low.

The Review

1. All Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stocks And Units

Here, I will post the yield curve for all that are probably redemptions in the next 10 years. The point here is that their Yield-to-Call is the best you can get out of them because after they become floating, they also become redeemable, which pins their price to par after their call date. If the stock trades higher than its par plus accrued dividend after the call date, it will have a negative Yield-to-Call, and to have such an expectation is financially unreasonable. Except, OCFCP and MBNKP, all other issues are related to the three-month LIBOR, while the two exceptions are linked to the three-month SOFR. However, it does not matter much as SOFR, which is published by the New York Federal Reserve, will be the LIBOR replacement for the dollar-denominated loans and securities after LIBOR termination in 2021.

I want to start with a reminder about the issues that had its dividend suspended. On December 2, 2019, Just Energy suspended the dividend on its Series A Preferred Stock, JE-A, until its senior debt to EBITDA ratio is no more than 1.5-to-1 for two consecutive fiscal quarters. Also, New York Mortgage Trust's NYMTN and NYMTM, and AG Mortgage Investment Trust's MITT-C had their dividend suspended in March as NYMT and MITT are focusing on conserving capital during coronavirus crisis. This is the reason the will not take part in any of the yield bubble charts but you will find it in the "High-Yield Ones" and "REIT Fixed-to-Floaters" tables and in the "How do they move?".

1.1 Qualified Yield Curve

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

1.2 Not Qualified

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

2. Financials

Here is a close view of all high-quality financial preferreds, as their average Yield-to-Worst (Yield-to-Call) is at a rate of 9.64%, while the rated ones are at an average YTC of 5.06%. Compared to the yields at the beginning of March, the rated financials fixed-to-floating preferred stocks currently yields 1% higher.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

The Full List

Source: Author's database

3. REIT Fixed-to-Floaters

Currently, all securities in this group are issued by a mortgage REIT. As such, they all pay a non-qualified dividend rate. The average Yield-to-Call of this group is sitting at a rate of 11.96% (there is a change of 4.46% (↑) in the average YTC of the group since our previous article in March). Note that the YTC of the three preferred stocks with a suspended dividend (MITT-C, NYMTN, and NYMTM) is not taken into account.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

The Full List

Source: Author's database

4. The High-Yield Ones

This is a list of the Shipping, Energy-related, and other high-yield preferred stocks, with an average Yield-to-Call of 15.31% (a shift of 2.66% (↑) since March).

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

The Full List

Source: Author's database

5. Fixed Reset Rate Preferred Stocks

In addition, a new group of preferred stocks is being formed: Fixed Reset Rate Preferred Stocks. Its features are almost the same as the Fixed-to-Floating Securities, as instead of the three-month LIBOR, they will pay a floating dividend at a rate of the five-year U.S. Treasury Rate plus allowance. At this point, only 6 are the stocks of this type, but this number is expected to grow as the current interbank lending rate benchmark, the LIBOR, will phase out by the end of 2021.

Source: Author's database

6. Ex-Dividend Dates

This fixed-to-floating rate and fixed reset rate preferred stocks are ex-dividend until the end of the month? The dates given are predicted on the basis of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

Source: Author's database

The ex-dividend dates are very useful for every fixed-income investor who practices the dividend capture strategy.

7. A Look At The Most Recent IPOs

There are 7 new issues, with an average Nominal Yield of 6.59%, issued this year: 4 mREIT's fixed-to-floaters, a bank fixed-to-floating preferred stock, and 2 fixed-reset rate preferreds:

Source: Author's database

8. How do they move?

Here is the general idea of how the fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks and units moved for the last month.

Source: Author's database

Almost all issues are positive for the past 30 days (with an average gain of $1.50) as the price recovery of all assets is in full swing.

Conclusion

This is what our small world of fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks and units looks like on the second Monday of June 2020. After the massive sell-off in March, all securities (including the fixed-to-floaters) continue their recovery for a third month. Despite yields are higher than they were before the COVID-19 panic selling, the current uptrend has no correction and we can see VRP bouncing 85% from its lows. Despite the high YTC of the financial preferred stock, the rated (the higher quality ones) are only 1% higher than they were at the beginning of March, which is more than insignificant. The mREIT preferred stocks were the most affected by the crisis, mostly because of their high leverage, and their price recovery accordingly is the slowest. Moreover, NYMT and MITT had also suspended their dividends on the preferred stocks. As for the high yielders, their situation is also similar, as currently, they yield 2.66% higher than three months ago.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 06/08/2020 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

