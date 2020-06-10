There is a shift in mindset with regard to managing work that is going on with enterprise companies. Companies might now be more open to work with freelancers.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) has been gathering a bit of attention from investors these last few weeks as a company that would benefit from the "work from home" trend. Shares have more than doubled from the lows in March. I wanted to further analyze this company and its business to see whether or not an investment makes sense.

Upwork is a technology platform that connects freelancers and businesses for the purpose of short-term work or projects. The company makes its revenue on a "percentage per contract" basis as well as from fees on its platform. Freelance jobs can take many forms and can range from simple manual tasks like data entry to more complicated work like graphic illustration, software programming, and many others.

A simple way to describe the platform is that it works similar to a message board. A business would post a job in the Upwork platform along with a certain budget it is willing to pay. Freelancers can review these jobs posted and apply at the budget rate (or offer their services at a lower price).

Bullish case for Upwork due to COVID-19

Like most technology firms that benefited from the "work from home" trend, Upwork had fantastic results for Q1 2020. Marketplace revenue (the revenue earned from the Upwork platform itself) grew 24% to $74.8 million compared to the same quarter last year, and gross margin remains high at 72%. Total revenues grew by 21%. Marketplace take rate increased to 13.6% from 12.6%, indicating a slightly higher percentage margin taken per contract. Despite the seemingly upbeat revenue, the company still ended the quarter with a net loss overall of $10 million.

As businesses worldwide are slowly beginning to reopen, social distancing guidelines are still guiding what is now the "new normal". A large portion of the workforce is still working from home and may do so for the foreseeable future. A few companies have already publicly stated that they will be reducing their office space and allowing employees to work remotely indefinitely. As put eloquently by Upwork management in the earnings call and highlighted by Jim Cramer in his interview,

"Remote work has gone mainstream and the genie is not going back in the bottle".

How does that affect Upwork which mostly deals with freelancers? Well, according to the bullish case, it really is all about a shift in mindset with regard to managing work that is going on with these companies. By allowing employees to work from home, it only makes sense that the next logical leap would be location-independent hiring since it doesn't really matter where the employees' "home" is.

Upwork in the past few years has tried to shift its focus away from providing freelancers to startups and small businesses and started targeting enterprise customers. In theory, larger businesses are now more comfortable working with a more "remote" workforce and should now be willing to consider alternative working arrangements. Due to businesses' newfound flexibility, they would be willing to hire freelancers instead of employees.

Upwork has no real moat

Let us assume that this bullish thesis holds and that companies would be open to having freelancers make up a substantial portion of their workforce. Despite this rosy prognosis, Upwork still has to face a lot of competition from similar sites like Toptal, Rev, Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR), 99designs, Freelancer.com, Guru.com, PeoplePerHour, SimplyHired, Paperell.com, TaskRabbit, among many more. In fact, Toptal has attempted Upwork's current strategy by targeting the "top 3% of talent" available and being a premium service catering to enterprise clients.

Toptal is a private company, so we don't really know what their finances look like. However, some sources say the company made $200 million in revenue in 2019 and valued the company at more than $1 billion. This is somewhat close to Upwork's 2019 revenue of $300 million. More niche freelance sites exist as well such as Rev.com for transcription and 99designs for graphic design (roughly $71 million and $60 million in revenue, respectively).

Employees and employers are likely to maintain profiles on all of these sites. Typically, networking social platforms should have some network economies. However, Upwork's monetization with freelancers actually runs counter-intuitive to that. In Upwork, freelancers have a limited number of "connects" to use within the Upwork platform, so it doesn't make any sense for freelancers to just limit themselves to Upwork. Once they have used up all their tokens to bid for jobs, rather than buy new tokens, they can just look for jobs in one of Upwork's many other competitors.

"Connects," the virtual tokens freelancers use to submit proposals for jobs, will no longer be free beginning sometime between May and June 2019. Instead, Connects will cost $0.15 each -- and depending on the job they're submitting for, freelancers will need between one and six tokens to apply. For the most in-demand jobs, that translates to a little less than $1 per submission.

Valuation

Reviewing Upwork as a typical winner-take-all style technology company, it would initially seem as though it is a great investment. In terms of the potential total addressable market, the freelance platforms' market size was $2.8 billion in 2019 with a CAGR of 15.3% expected to reach $7.9 billion in 2026. Given Upwork only had $300 million revenue in 2019 indicates that the company has a lot of runway to grow and/or steal market share from competitors. We also know that the top 5 freelance marketplaces had about 25% of the global market share in 2019. Upwork is trading at a price to sales multiple of 4.37x much less than other "technology as a platform" companies.

In terms of liquidity, the company has $145 million in cash against long-term debt of $8 million. In 2019, the company generated $1.1 million in cash from operations despite reporting a loss. The company has fantastic gross margins at 70.6% in 2019 (gross profit of $212 million against revenue of $300 million). The majority of its cost actually comes from sales and marketing, which makes up 37% of its revenue.

In a technology company that properly scales, "sales and marketing" as a fixed expense will remain at a certain level allowing the additional revenue to flow right to net income. However, the "freelance as a platform industry" is extremely competitive, and new entrants can easily enter the market. I don't believe that Upwork is in a "winner-take-all" market. I think the industry will continue to remain fragmented.

Therefore, I believe that sales and marketing will continue to be high for the foreseeable future. In other words, Upwork has a problem similar to Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) in that freelancers and employers tend to be "promiscuous" when it comes to looking for work/employees. With a plethora of options, there is nothing preventing freelancers from being present on multiple sites.

In fact, at the time of the merger that created Upwork, ELance and oDesk were the clear number 1 and 2 in the industry. Right now, the company is far from being the "Amazon" (NASDAQ:AMZN) of part-time work as it is besieged from all sides by traditional staffing agencies and other technology platforms. This is due to the fact that Upwork has no clear competitive advantage.

If we don't consider Upwork a hyper-growth "technology" company, all we are left with is a company that has yet to show a profit in the same vein as Uber (NYSE:UBER), Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), Grubhub, and WeWork. I believe the initial bump it got this year due to the lockdown is temporary and would suggest you avoid Upwork due to poor industry fundamentals. Upwork gets a bearish rating from me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.