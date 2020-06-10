If we use the net present value of $178.5 million and a share count of 3.691 million, the NPV per share would be $48 per share. The share price is currently trading below $10.

After delivering double digit stock returns recently, U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU) is most likely being reviewed by many investors. Undoubtedly, the recent increase in the price of gold is helping the company. I researched the company and found out that USAU's most exciting project offers a net present value per share of about $48. The shares are sold at less than $10, so the upside potential is significant. In my opinion, once additional feasibility studies are conducted, more investors will review the project. If the company receives additional funds, I would expect the share price to creep up even more.

Recent Stock Returns And Business Model

U.S. Gold Corp. is an E&D mining operator offering a range of interesting projects in the United States. The company's portfolio includes two projects; the Copper King Project, and the Keystone gold deposit exploration project. Both projects are at an early stage of development. The shares are trading on the NASDAQ under the symbol "USAU."

Source: Company's Presentation

During the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Gold Corp. has delivered outstanding stock returns, which made me wonder whether the company could become a winner in 2020. After one month at the $4.9-$5 mark, the market pushed the share price up hitting more than $6.5. It is more than 30% stock return in less than two weeks. The return is fine if we take into account the massive collapse in equity valuations created by the coronavirus.

The goal of this research is to understand whether more stock return can be expected in 2020. Besides, I wanted to know, for myself and my readers, the type of payoff, which U.S. Gold Corp. may bring. The company runs a mining business, and it is currently at an exploration and development phase. As a result, the risk is very significant, but the reward could also be incredibly significant. Secondly, the most relevant information is the amount of dollars, which U.S. Gold Corp. will need to run its operations. Retail investors need to understand these concepts very well before touching the shares.

Copper King Project

After carefully studying the company's mining projects, I believe that the Copper King Project is the most promising. The Copper King Project is a gold-copper-silver-zinc project located in Wyoming. U.S. Gold Corp. prepared a Preliminary Economic Assessment in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") for the Copper King Project.

In the last annual report, the company noted that the economic and technical viability of the Copper King Project had not been demonstrated. It could represent an interesting opportunity for non-risk averse investors. Please notice that the company may offer proof of technical viability, which could make the share price creep up.

Source: PEA

In its presentation to investors, the company noted that the Copper King Project could deliver a net present value of $178.5 million. U.S. Gold Corp. obtained this figure assuming 926,000 measured and indicated oz Au and 223 mm lbs Cu. Notice that the company used a price of $1,275/oz Au and $2.80/lb Cu. If the gold price increases in the near future, the Copper King Project could deliver more than $175 million. As a result, the company's share price would increase. Having said that, note that the company did not obtain a figure of proven reserves. In the future, the proven reserves may be less than 926,000 oz Au, which could lead to a smaller amount of expected cash flow.

Source: Company's Presentation

Source: Company's Presentation

Other companies have worked in the area, obtaining approximately the same resource estimates as reported by the U.S. Gold Corp. Mining investors will most likely appreciate the table showing the historical resource estimates found in the company's PEA. Notice that in 1995, Compass reported approximately 13.6 million tonnes of proven and probable reserves. I am sure that the amount of proven and probable reserves is larger than that figure. The price of gold has increased quite a bit as compared to that in 1995:

Source: PEA

The current market capitalization of the U.S. Gold Corp. is less significant than $30 million. Thus, an expected NPV of $178 million looks quite significant. Yes, the opportunity seems to be quite impressive. However, investors need to understand, first of all, when will the company receive that amount of cash. Additionally, they need to know the amount of investment required to obtain that amount of cash. I researched the PEA in order to respond to these questions.

The company is assuming an open-pit for 11 years with flotation gold recovery of 70%-75%. I do believe that the expected flotation recovery is quite optimistic, but the company may obtain it.

Source: PEA

With regards to the expected production, the company expects to generate total revenue of approximately $60-$91 million per year for a period of 17 years. Operating costs range from approximately $49 million to $57 million. Thus, the company's project has a net present value of more than $150 million, but investors will need to put on the table more than $40 million per year in operating expenses.

Source: PEA

Source: PEA

In a very recent presentation given in 2020, the company offered very optimistic expectations. U.S. Gold Corp. is expecting a payback of 2.5 years, an IRR of 52% with capital expenditures of $155 million. Investors should notice that U.S. Gold Corp. used the gold price of $1600 per oz, and the copper price of 2.80/lb. I do believe that the project could be that profitable with the current gold price. However, the market should understand well that a decline in the gold price in the next 15 to 17 years will lead to a decline in the profitability of the project.

Source: Company's Presentation

U.S. Gold Corp. Will Need $2.55 Million For Additional Feasibility Studies

U.S. Gold Corp. needs only $2.55 million to conduct Phase 1 and Phase 2, which will lead to additional information about the reserves. I don't think that it is a significant amount of money, and the potential stock returns may be very impressive. With a proper feasibility study, the company could knock the door of large mining investors, who may offer due financing for the project. Besides, if one of the large mining funds appreciates the company's expected returns, the stock price will most likely spike up.

Source: PEA

Clean Balance Sheet And Equity Financing Analysis

In January 2020, U.S. Gold Corp. had $1.2 million in cash, mineral rights worth $6 million, and no financial debt. The balance sheet is very clean, which I appreciate. It is also worth mentioning that the company has 47% of the total amount of money needed for its feasibility studies, Phase 1 and Phase.

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

The company does not have debt. Mining investors will be wondering how U.S. Gold Corp. is financing its activities. The company sold warrants, series G Preferred, and options to the investors. I am not actually concerned about the potential stock dilution from convertible securities. As of April 1, 2020, the share count was equal to 2.892 million, and the fully diluted share count was 3.691 million shares. Taking into account this fact, investors need to focus on the results of the feasibility studies. As of today, in my view, financing does not seem to be a large problem.

Source: Company's Presentation

Impressive Upside Potential

I don't think that a lot of investors reviewed the U.S. Gold stock's upside potential. If we use the net present value of $178.5 million and a share count of 3.691 million, the NPV per share would be $48 per share. The share price is currently trading below $10. Thus, the upside in the share price appears very significant. Also, keep in mind that the company has another project, so the expected cash flow per share may be larger than $48.

Source: Company's Presentation

Risks

U.S. Gold Corp. shareholders need to get to know several risks. Firstly, even if the project looks promising, the company will need a significant amount of financing for drilling, geological analysis, and other exploration tasks. If U.S. Gold Corp. does not obtain funds, the share price will not creep up.

"We will be required to expend significant funds to determine if any proven and probable mineral reserves might exist at our properties, to continue exploration and if warranted, develop our existing exploration properties and to identify and acquire additional properties to diversify our properties portfolio. We have spent and will be required to continue to expend significant amounts of capital for drilling, geological and geochemical analysis, assaying and feasibility studies with regard to the results of our exploration. We may not benefit from some of these investments if we are unable to identify any commercially exploitable mineralized material." Source: 10-k

Many companies have in the past assessed the Copper King Project's feasibility. When competitors executed the exploration work, the gold price was not more than $1,700/ounce. With that, it could happen that the project is not that profitable as the company expects.

"Although the Copper King Project has a known historical gold deposit, the deposit may not be of the quality or size necessary for us to make a profit from actually mining it. Few properties that are explored are ultimately developed into producing mines. Unusual or unexpected geological formations, geological formation pressures, fires, power outages, labor disruptions, flooding, explosions, cave-ins, landslides and the inability to obtain suitable or adequate machinery, equipment or labor are just some of the many risks involved in mineral exploration programs and the subsequent expansion of potential gold deposits." Source: 10-k

Conclusion

U.S. Gold Corp. is still at a pre-revenue stage, but it has already received financing to conduct exploration activities. Yes, there are some risks, and some may say that it represents a speculative investment. However, if the company can produce its feasibility study, more mining investors will review U.S. Gold's most relevant project. Using the company's expectations and the current share count, the net present value per share is close to $48. Investors are buying shares at less than $10, so I do believe that there is potential upside in the stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.