We will only turn more bullish on the stock if we see clear signs of a stronger recovery in the UK economy and business activities.

The stock price has enjoyed a 25% increase since our last publication. We revised our forecasts and price target downwards and see the stock as fairly priced.

Biffa released a solid result for FY2020, but the negative impact of COVID-19 is more prolonged than we previously expected as the UK economic activities are likely to remain subdued.

Biffa (OTC:BFFBF) released a set of solid result for FY2020 on 5 June 2020. The company achieved organic growth of 2.5%, and EBITDA margin increased by 170bps to 15%. However, the good result was masked by a continued negative impact of COVID-19 on the business, and the stock fell by more than 6% on the day when the result was released.

Source: Created by author using data from Biffa annual reports

During the lockdown period, group revenue has dropped by 30%. The I&C (54% group revenue), and Landfill division (4% of group revenue) were hit the hardest with revenue declining by 50%, but has since recovered with revenue now down by 40%. Other divisions have remained broadly stable. Under the scenario analysis provided by the company, it expects I&C revenue to recover slowly to a run rate of 80-90% of pre-COVID levels in Q4 2021 as business activities resume. Landfill gas revenue will be negatively affected by volume reduction and current low electricity prices, while revenue in the recycling division will increase as the new plant from Seaham ramps up in operation. Overall, the company expects group EBITDA to be at a run rate of 10-20% decline coming out of FY2021, and Net Debt/EBITDA to be in the range of 3x (best case) to 4x (worse case).

Since our last publication, Biffa share has enjoyed a run-up, with the share price increasing by c.25% before the earnings release on 5 June 2020. After incorporating the company's scenario analysis, we revised our forecasts downwards as the negative impact of COVID-19 is larger and more prolonged than our previous expectation. We expect a revenue decline of 25% in FY2021 and recovery back to the pre-COVID level in FY2023. We revised our target price downwards to 260p and see the stock as appropriately valued.

EV/EBITDA - 6x FY2022 EBITDA 222 DCF 298 Target price 260 Current share price 250 Implied upside/downside 4%

Source: estimates by the author

We see some potential upsides if the UK economy recovers quicker than expected and the company resumes bolt-on acquisitions. However, given the immediate priority is to control cost and preserve cash for future expansion opportunities, we believe the risk-reward is balanced and will only consider turning more bullish on the company when we see clear signs of a recovery in the UK economy. The UK GDP fell by 5.8% in March compared to February, and the Bank of England expects GDP could fall by 25% in April to June period. A number of economists are expecting a prolonged period of slow recovery, and businesses are unlikely to return to normal trading in the near term.

We do not see liquidity and leverage as an immediate concern, as the company has over £150m of available liquidity. Management mentioned EBITDA remained positive throughout the lockdown period and believe they can manage through the situation without a substantial increase in debt due to internal mitigation actions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.