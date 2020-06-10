Taken together, I believe that AT&T is fairly priced considering the risks and could make a potentially appealing investment for investors seeking immediate cash flow from dividends.

AT&T (NYSE: T) is a telecommunications company with 35 years of dividend growth that has been in the process of diversifying their business. Over the last decade, AT&T has made a number of acquisitions to expand their business units, including their entertainment, WarnerMedia and Latin America Segments, which has led to significant revenue growth for the company. However, this revenue growth has translated poorly into earnings for the company and has come with significant long-term debt for AT&T. Despite these challenges, AT&T still has a stable core business, is at an appealing PE Ratio and offers a respectable dividend yield. Taken together, I believe that AT&T is a reasonably valued dividend investment that could represent a fair opportunity for investors seeking immediate cash flow from dividends.

Source

Financials

One of the first things that stands out with AT&T is their slow top line growth over the last decade. Since 2010, AT&T has reliably increased their revenue each year, with the company reporting about a 4.6% increase in revenue annually on average. AT&T also had a similar increase in gross profit over the last ten years, with gross profit increasing about 4.3% annually on average. However, AT&T’s net income has been much more variable, with the company experiencing nearly a 26% decrease in net income over the last decade. Additionally, AT&T’s debt has increased dramatically during this time period due in part to a number of media-related acquisitions (more on this below), with the company’s long-term debt more than doubling since 2010. It is also worth noting that AT&T currently has a plan to cut costs by $6 billion over the next three years which could help the company pay down some of its long-term debt.

(Revenue, Income, Gross Profit & Long-Term Debt in millions) 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Revenue $124,280.00 $126,723.00 $127,434.00 $128,752.00 $132,447.00 $146,801.00 $163,786.00 $160,546.00 $170,756.00 $181,193.00 Gross Profit $19,573.00 $9,218.00 $13,054.00 $30,752.00 $12,212.00 $20,362.00 $23,543.00 $19,970.00 $26,096.00 $27,955.00 Gross Profit Margin % 15.75% 7.27% 10.24% 23.88% 9.22% 13.87% 14.37% 12.44% 15.28% 15.43% Net Income $20,179.00 $4,184.00 $7,574.00 $18,722.00 $6,736.00 $13,687.00 $13,333.00 $29,847.00 $19,953.00 $14,975.00 Net Income Margin % 16.24% 3.30% 5.94% 14.54% 5.09% 9.32% 8.14% 18.59% 11.69% 8.26% Long-Term Debt $66,167.00 $64,753.00 $66,152.00 $69,091.00 $75,778.00 $118,515.00 $113,684.00 $125,972.00 $166,250.00 $151,309.00

Source: Created by author using data from T 2011 10-K, 2013 10-K, 2015 10-K, 2017 10-K and 2019 10-K.

Taking a closer look at the PE ratio, which is a commonly used metric for determining stock valuation, we can see that AT&T is at a discount. AT&T is estimated to have a forward PE ratio of approximately 10x as of Friday, June 5th. Comparing this with the historical adjusted PE ratio of the company, we see that AT&T’s PE ratio has been higher 84.1% of the opening market days over the last decade and 69.5% of the opening market days over the last five years. The adjusted PE ratio graph below was calculated by dividing the opening price for all market days during the last decade by the adjusted EPS reported for that particular year. Taken together, AT&T has provided strong revenue growth over the last decade and is currently at an appealing PE Ratio, though the company faces challenges growing their net income and has significant long-term debt.

Source: Created by author using data from AT&T Q4 Quarterly Results.

Core Business Overview

In order to understand the sustainability of AT&T’s dividend, let’s take a look at the company’s core businesses. As of the end of 2019, the three main core business segments included:

1) Communications: Provides wireless, equipment and video services to consumers within the United States and IP-based, voice and data services to businesses worldwide.

2) WarnerMedia: Involved in the production and distribution of films, television and games.

3) Latin America: Sales of entertainment and wireless services in Latin America.

It’s also worth noting that AT&T also has Xandr (data analytics/advertising), Corporate and Eliminations and Consolidations segments which also contribute to the company’s net income. Looking at these three divisions within AT&T, we can see how essential the communication segment is to the company. Over the last five years, the communication segment has accounted for at least 79% of the total revenue for the company. The WarnerMedia segment has also seen strong growth since 2017, helping drive the top line growth for the company over the last few years.

Source: Created by author using data from T 2015 10-K, 2017 10-K and 2019 10-K.

Finally, AT&T does have a small amount of international exposure, though most of their sales are focused in the United States. The company has about 10% of their total revenue coming from outside the United States through their global business services and their Latin America segment. In summary, AT&T is primarily focused in the United States and the company’s income is very dependent on their communication segment.

Communication Segment

The communication segment is AT&T’s largest segment and provides the following divisions to consumers in the United States and businesses globally:

Mobility: Utilizes AT&T’s network to provides nationwide wireless services including voice and data services through wireless devices. Sales also include equipment. Entertainment Group: Responsible for providing video, internet/broadband, voice communication and advertising via the company’s IP-based, wired network or satellite technology. Business Wireline: Provides strategic and managed services, legacy voice, data services and other services/equipment to business customers.

Although all three business units make significant contributions to AT&T’s communication segment, the mobility business unit makes up the majority of income for AT&T. We can see that the mobility business makes up nearly 50% of the total revenue and almost 70% of the total operating contributions for the communication segment. Looking at the total revenue from the mobility segment, we can see that the revenue from this segment has been mostly stable over the last five years.

Source: Created by author using data from T 2015 10-K, 2017 10-K and 2019 10-K.

What is interesting here is that while the mobility segment has seen almost no change in revenue over the last few years, the total number of mobility subscribers have actually increased by about 75% over the last decade. Part of the reason that this increase in subscribers has not resulted in an increase in revenue for the mobility unit is due to the competition for wireless services in the United States. AT&T competes against other companies to provide services to consumers, with most consumers having access to at least three alternative carriers, forcing AT&T to provide competitive pricing or provide more features, including data capacity, for their plans.

Source: Created by author using data from T 2011 10-K, 2013 10-K, 2015 10-K, 2017 10-K and 2019 10-K.

Some of the strategies that AT&T is employing to advance its mobility business is to prioritize the development of the company’s FirstNet and 5G network coverage. FirstNet is a partnership between AT&T and the federal government which provides use of AT&T’s network to first responders. FirstNet has driven network improvements, has the potential to be a stable source of long-term revenue for the company and simultaneously provides an important service for the community.

For the 5G network, the current expectation is that consumers will demand faster data connections, and correspondingly newer equipment, to support various mobile demands including future video entertainment advances. However, at the beginning of 2020, a study from OPENSIGNAL found that AT&T’s 5G network had significantly slower download speeds than most of the other tested carriers. Although the sales from the mobility segment is currently stable, the ability of AT&T to attract customers and develop their 5G network will be critical for the company to maintain its core business.

The entertainment group business unit is the next largest revenue driver for AT&T’s communication segment. As we can see below, the revenue and operating margins for the entertainment group business unit peaked in 2016 and has been declining over the last three years. This peak in the entertainment group in 2016 was primarily due to AT&T’s acquisition of DIRECTV for approximately $67 billion (including assumed debt) and growing high speed internet revenue, though the demand for premium TV has been slowly eroding the sales for this division.

Source: Created by author using data from T 2015 10-K, 2017 10-K and 2019 10-K.

One of the challenges that AT&T faces is the decline of its TV business and, to a smaller extent, the slow loss of their broadband users. Taking a closer look at AT&T’s subscription base for the entertainment group business unit, we can see that broadband connections and TV subscriptions have been declining in recent years. Broadband connections have decreased by about 1% per year on average over the last decade and video connections are down over 45% since 2015. AT&T’s ability to support its broadband and video connections through providing various service features and utilizing bundling pricing strategies will be essential for supporting the company’s revenue.

Source: Created by author using data from T 2013 10-K, 2015 10-K, 2017 10-K and 2019 10-K.

The last business unit for AT&T’s communication segment is the business wireline unit. In general, this division has seen decreasing revenue and operating contributions over the last few years due to decline in demand for voice/data services, though AT&T has partly offset this loss with steady growth in their strategic and managed services. It is reasonable that AT&T’s legacy services will continue to decline and further pressure the company’s operating margins going forward.

WarnerMedia Segment

The WarnerMedia segment primarily consists of AT&T’s acquisitions of Time Warner for nearly $109 billion (including assumed debt) in June 2018. The segment consists of the following three business units:

Turner: Operates television networks that provides news, entertainment, sports and kids multi-platform content to consumers across the world. Includes subscriptions and advertising on live and on-demand TV. Home Box Office: Operates multichannel premium pay television services, HBO and Cinemax. Includes products like HBO NOW and more recently HPO Max. Warner Bros.: Largest television and film studio in the world that distributes TV, movies and games. Consists of 100,000 hours of programming including over 8,600 movies and tens of thousands of episodes.

Despite being a relatively new division of AT&T, the WarnerMedia Segment provided a strong full year of sales in 2019 that represented almost 20% of the company’s total revenue. As we can see below, the Warner Bros. business segment generated the most revenue in 2019 for the WarnerMedia segment, though the Turner business unit provided the most operating contribution.

Source: Created by author using data from T 2019 10-K.

One of the key growth strategies for the WarnerMedia segment is the launch of their new HBO Max streaming service. However, the launch of HBO max encountered a number of challenges, including limited downloads at launch and failing to reach an agreement with Roku and Amazon to distribute HBO Max. Considering that AT&T’s HBO NOW streaming service is supported by Amazon and Roku platforms, it’s unclear why AT&T couldn’t reach a deal with these companies to support HBO Max. Additionally, AT&T’s other HBO products including HBO TV and HBO NOW will allow a significant portion of their current users to upgrade to HBO Max for no additional cost. Although HBO Max undoubtedly offers very premium content, these current limitations with the HBO streaming services will likely challenge the WarnerMedia segment’s growth going forward.

Other challenges for the WarnerMedia segment come from the current global health crisis. At the end of 2019, AT&T expected strong advertising growth from various sporting events including the NCAA final four championship game, which was cancelled following the national shelter in place. Furthermore, the current health crisis has also produced delays and limitations for the Warner Bros. business unit to produce quality content. At least in the short term, these challenges will likely adversely affect the growth of the WarnerMedia segment.

Latin America

The Latin America segment provides wireless services to Mexico and entertainment services to Latin America and are marketed under AT&T, DIRECTV, SKY and Unefon brand names. In general, the Latin America segment of AT&T provides additional geographical diversification to the company but has continually operated at a loss as shown below. Although the trend is generally improving, with the number of wireless subscribers increasing by 50% over the last five years, the small degree of operating contribution from the Latin America segment compared to the rest of the company will likely result in a negligible financial impact for AT&T.

Source: Created by author using data from T 2015 10-K, 2017 10-K and 2019 10-K.

Dividend Analysis

One of the appealing strengths of AT&T is that the company currently has a generous starting dividend yield. Below is an analysis of the percent of market days (vertical axis) that had a particular starting dividend yield (horizontal axis) determined from the opening market price of AT&T from the start of 2010 to year to date. Over the last decade, we can see that AT&T typically has an average starting dividend yield of about 5.6%. As we can see below, the current starting dividend yield is much higher than the average yield over the last decade.

Source: Created by author from T opening price data.

AT&T’s dividend is also supported by the company’s free cash flow. In general, AT&T has been generating enough free cash flow to cover the dividend over the last decade. From 2010 to the end of 2019, AT&T has had about a 68% cash dividend payout ratio. Furthermore, free cash flow has actually been increasing over the last five years, with the cash dividend payout ratio actually being around 50% for AT&T at the end of 2019. As of Q1 2020, the free cash flow barely paid the dividend, though Q1 generally has weaker free cash flow for the company due to employee compensation and vendor payments and reflects some of the lost revenue from the global health crisis as discussed above. Furthermore, AT&T also expects that cash available and free cash flow will be sufficient to secure the dividend until at least 2023. Taken together, AT&T boasts a high starting dividend yield and has been showing a trend of increasing free cash flow to support the dividend.

Source: Created by author using data from T 2011 10-K, 2013 10-K, 2015 10-K, 2017 10-K and 2019 10-K.

Other Potential Risks

Utility companies often come with government regulations and can often support higher dividend yields in part due to the inelastic nature of the demand for utilities. AT&T, a telecommunication utility company, is also regulated by government agencies, including the federal communications commission (FCC), though does not benefit from the same degree of inelastic demand some other utility sectors experience. The mobility business unit, which is the largest business unit in AT&T, is in a competitive industry where most consumers in the United States have access to multiple major carriers as well as mobile virtual network operators that can support a cheaper consumer alternative via the same major carrier networks. Furthermore, the impressive growth in mobility subscribers for AT&T over the last few years has not translated to increased revenue for the mobility business unit. Considering how important the mobility unit is to AT&T’s core business, the ability for AT&T to provide a competitive mobility service and support their current consumer prices will be critical for the company to sustain their dividend.

Another risk for the company is their massive increase in long-term debt. Over the last decade, AT&T’s long-term debt has increased by nearly 125% due in part to acquisitions of DIRECTV and more recently Time Warner. AT&T currently had over $150 billion of long-term debt at the end of 2019, which is substantial considering their market capitalization is around $230 billion and is much greater than some of their competitors including Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Furthermore, the future benefit of these acquisitions to AT&T is not clear, considering the recent decline in 1) subscriptions and profit from the DIRECTV acquisition and 2) the challenges following the launch of HBO Max. The ability for AT&T to manage these acquisitions and reduce their long-term debt will be important for the future of the company.

Final Thoughts

There are certainly some strong aspects of AT&T that could make this company appealing to investors. AT&T has a core business that provides a service that is likely to remain in high demand, with this core business providing stable earnings and having strong top line growth. Furthermore, the current dividend yield is certainly attractive at over 6% and the company is in a position to support their dividend with their increasing free cash flow. Finally, the PE Ratio is currently well below its five and ten-year average, which could represent an appealing opportunity for investors.

However, I believe that the current risks associated with AT&T justify the current valuation for the company. AT&T has significantly increased their long-term debt, with the debt more than doubling during the last decade. A significant portion of this debt went into purchasing various acquisitions, including DIRECTV and Time Warner, which are facing their own challenges. Furthermore, AT&T is extremely reliant on its mobility business unit which faces competition from other telecommunication utilities, making it critical for AT&T to remain competitive in their mobility services including their 5G network. Finally, the dividend increases have been very small over the last decade, which makes AT&T more appealing for the current yield than for future dividend growth.

Below I summarize what aspects of the company I’m personally optimistic and pessimistic about going forward. Given the pros and cons, I believe that the company is fairly priced and could offer a decent dividend for potential investors looking for current yield.

Source: Created by author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor, please contact a licensed financial advisor and do your own research before investing.