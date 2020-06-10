The FIVG is an easy and cost-effective way of gaining exposure to a technology that will power the technologies of the future.

The 5G revolution is still in its early days and the market has not fully priced in these changes.

Thesis Summary

The Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is a unique fund that allows investors to gain exposure to the “5G sector.” 5G technology is still in its early days but will soon revolutionize much more than the way we communicate. The companies leading this revolution stand to gain from this and I believe the market has not yet priced in the full potential that these businesses have. This gives us a compelling investment opportunity which we can easily harness through the FIVG ETF.

Source: defianceetfs.com

ETF Overview

FIVG is the first ETF of its kind, tracking what could be broadly defined as 5G. It does this by investing in companies in the communications and technology sector and seeks to replicate the performance of the Bluestar 5G Communications Index, by using full replication technique. The fund was launched just over a year ago on March 4, 2019, and has since then delivered around 11% returns. Below we can see a breakdown of holdings by stock, sector, and geographical area:

Source: FIVG Fact Sheet

As we can see, the main three holdings include well-known brands Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC), Nokia Corporation (NOK) and Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM). Geographically, the fund is overwhelmingly U.S.-based, making up around 75% of holdings. Finally, as far as technology, the company invests mostly in Radio Access Technology (RAN). This technology resides between a device such as a mobile phone or computer and provides a connection with its core network. It is essentially the part of the technology which we can’t see and links up the communication towers with devices.

Understanding 5G

Most people have heard of 5G and have some idea of what it is, but if you are considering investing in this tech, you should dive deeper into what exactly makes 5G different and better. Below I try to provide some insights into this technology.

5G is the next level in telecommunications. 1G technology allowed us to make phone calls, 2G would allow text-messaging and later on, 3G and 4G would allow us to have the power of the internet on our phone. 5G will be an improvement of speed and reach, but most importantly, it will enable applications such as IoT, autonomous driving, and cloud computing. But how is this technology different? There are a few ways in which 5G improves on its predecessors.

Firstly, 5G will leverage new bandwidths. Most networks today use up to 6Ghz. 5G technology will expand this to 300Ghz allowing more users to connect at once without crowding the network. This does however require a significant investment in infrastructure. Smaller wavelengths don’t travel well through objects so the 5G network will be equipped with more and smaller antennae. These antennae will also have Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO), meaning waves can travel in and out from them at the same time. Today’s antenna can only send or receive information but this will change with 5G thanks to MIMO and complementing technology. To put things into numbers, a 5G tower has 100 ports, where 4G towers now have 12. In other words, this would increase the network capacity by a factor of 22. Lastly, 5G networks will utilize beam technology to directly beam data through the fastest route possible, as opposed to today’s waves which can be easily dispersed and blocked.

Again, the implications for 5G go beyond what we can imagine. In reality, we don’t quite know what we can do with this technology because we haven’t used it yet. Once it becomes widespread though, it will enable advances in all sorts of areas including medicine and energy.

Performance And Outlook

The FIVG ETF was launched a little over a year ago and has since closely tracked the broader market in terms of return.

Source: Ycharts

Interestingly, the fund was significantly underperforming the broader market until the recent crash. Since then, the fund has rebounded quite nicely although it has still underperformed the S&P 500. But the question is, what can we expect moving forward?

I expect 5G to significantly increase in terms of usage and therefore I think the ETF could very likely outperform the broader market over the next 5-10 years. But don’t take my word for it, draw your conclusions from the following forecasts:

Source: Defiance ETF investment case

Source: Statista

In the first chart, we can see mobile broadband subscriptions worldwide from 2007 to 2019. Not only has the number of subscriptions increased by over 2000% since 2007, but the rate of growth has increased dramatically in recent years. In 2017-2018, subscriptions grew by 13%. In the last year, the rate of growth was 20.69%. And of course, most of the mobile subscriptions will increasingly use 5G technology. Statista forecasts that by 2024 5G subscriptions will be around 1.9 billion. This shows not only the rate of growth but also the fact that 5G technology is still in its early years, making the investment thesis all the more compelling.

I believe that the implications and reach that 5G technology will have has not been priced in by the market. Companies like Nokia and Ericsson are pouring millions into developing 5G and they will soon see the rewards of this technology.

Final Thoughts

The FIVG ETF provides an easy way of gaining exposure to the whole 5G movement. The fund invests in 72 companies across the sector making it a well-diversified investment in a high-growth business. The companies in this ETF are at the forefront of this technology but are not priced accordingly to their full potential. Now is the time to act and invest in the future of telecommunications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.