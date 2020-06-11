The company has ample liquidity to get through two years of a recession and will be opportunistically repurchasing shares and growing their portfolio.

Deconstructing the bear thesis of commercial real estate. Why I believe marginal players will feel the pain not prime properties.

London is satisfied. Paris is resigned. But New York is always hopeful. Always, it believes that something good is about to come off, and it must hurry to meet it. – Dorothy Parker

Introduction

My philosophy of investing has developed over the years and it now falls into two buckets. First, I search the nooks and crannies of the market for hidden value, like in my recent Discovery Inc (DISCA) article. Second, I show patience and wait for no-brainer investment cases like my long-term bet on Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B). I much prefer the latter as it breaks down to three tenets:

Buy something less than what it’s worth. A preference for simplicity over complexity. Buy something with a durable competitive advantage and is irreplaceable.

In this article I present to you an idea that falls in both camps. I propose owning a piece of the famous New York skyline through the Empire State Building.

This opportunity has arisen because of the large risk-off trade in the commercial REIT sector, where some investors are betting on work-from-home continuing indefinitely into the future. However, as I show, tenants are already renewing leases and I believe the prime properties owned by the company will invariably be in demand. The company has a seasoned and aligned management team, who have shown prudence and astute capital allocation over the past few years. Further, a wide and diversified tenancy base across both office and retail sectors means they don't have a concentration risk with revenues. As I detail, their strong balance sheet puts them in a prime position to take advantage of a downturn in real estate prices and constrained counter-parties should a recession persist. Any strategic acquisition will provide a catalyst, but it isn't necessary either, as management have introduced a stock repurchase program of $500M to be used in 2020. This gives shareholders many ways to win and skews the risk/reward favourably from these price levels.

History

Few investors realise that this iconic building is traded in public markets under the ownership of Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT), a real estate investment trust (REIT), that completed its IPO in 2013. Here on Seeking Alpha, the company is followed by a mere 2,930 investors. As opposed to stocks like Tesla (TSLA) with 737,000 followers or even popular REITs like Realty Income Corporation (O) and Simon Property Group (SPG) with 126,000 investors and 61,660 investors, respectively. Here we’re searching the nooks and crannies of the REIT world.

In 2013, the company sold 71.5M shares for $13 apiece, raising $929.5M. This placed at the low end of their valuation range of $13-15. Investors seemed to have given some discredit to the company for two reasons:

One of their sources of revenue, namely the Observation Deck, a prime tourist attraction, but one that operates with some seasonality. There was some animosity between private shareholders of the company.

Let’s deal with both these issues. The Empire State Building is one of several assets of the company. It was constructed between 1929 and 1931 and cost $40,948,900 to erect. As outlined here:

The builders innovated in ways that saved time, money, and manpower. For example, a railway system was set up on site with cars that could hold up to eight times more than a wheelbarrow, making it easy to move materials more efficiently. In total the building was finished in just 410 days, almost three months ahead of schedule.

Since then, it’s become a symbol for New York. Some highlights as per Wikipedia:

Around 4 million tourists from around the world annually visit the building's 86th and 102nd floor observatories; an additional indoor observatory on the 80th floor opened in 2019

The Empire State Building is an American cultural icon: it has been featured in more than 250 TV shows and movies since the film King Kong was released in 1933.

A symbol of New York City, the tower has been named as one of the Seven Wonders of the Modern World by the American Society of Civil Engineers.

It was ranked first on the American Institute of Architects' List of America's Favorite Architecture in 2007.

Additionally, the Empire State Building and its ground-floor interior were designated city landmarks by the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission in 1980, and were added to the National Register of Historic Places as a National Historic Landmark in 1986.

So when naysayers may dislike the seasonality in some of their business, I believe tourism offers incremental upside over a standard commercial office REIT and sufficient pricing power over the long-term to offset swings in revenue. The observation tower is an asset, not a hindrance.

What about the hostility amongst private owners of the company? To answer this, one will need to look to the origins of the business. In the 1960s, a lawyer called Lawrence Wien bought the right to lease the Empire State Building by selling 3,300 units of it to individuals. This formed the entity called Empire State Building Associates. Wien, along with Harry Helmsley (a real estate entrepreneur) then sublet the building from the investors for 114 years. This gave them and their heirs control of the property.

Wien’s grandson, Anthony Malkin, is the current Chairman and CEO of the company. He led the charge to consolidate their family portfolio, formerly called Malkin Holdings, Shareholder dissent ensued starting in 2011 when Malkin and the estate of Leona Helmsley (the wife of Harry Helmsley), opted to turn their holdings into a publicly trading REIT. This was followed by litigation by disgruntled minority shareholders.

At the $13 IPO price, the company’s market value was about $3.2 billion, and the proceeds from this deal made it the largest real estate investment trust IPO since October 2006, when office and apartment owner Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) went public. Notwithstanding these issues, one could assume that the market would have priced the company more than $3.2 billion.

Further, most of the net proceeds of $750M (929.5M less IPO underwriting expenses) went to the estate of Leona M. Helmsley and other non-profit owners. I mention this because the estate litigation issues that plagued the company in the past appear behind it . I say mostly, because there is a small note hidden in the recent 10K stating:

Source: Company

Outside of this, what remains is a CEO running his family wealth through a publicly traded company. As seen from the recent proxy, Malkin has 14.1% of the voting interest of the company and 32,890,407 shares worth $263 million approximately. (As a side note, Peter Malkin, (Anthony’s father), was the Chairman at the time of the IPO, and had a stake worth $80M. He now is Chairman Emeritus):

Source: Company

What the Company owns today

Empire State Realty Trust’s portfolio comprises 14 office properties and 6 standalone retail properties totaling approximately 10.1 million rentable square feet.

Source: Company Website

Note how close the locations are to public transport in Manhattan. And outside the company owns:

Source: Company Website

Overall, ESRT holds:

Nine office properties that are located in midtown Manhattan, including the Empire State Building, the world’s most famous building.

The other five office properties are located in Fairfield County, Connecticut and Westchester County, New York.

Six retail properties that are located in Manhattan and in the city center of Westport, Connecticut.

A Note on REITs

For those readers who are unaware the difference between a REIT and a C-corp is that a REIT is tax exempt on the profits it generates, provided 90% of their income is paid out to unit holders. This may sound attractive to most investors, however for a lengthy period of time, I have had a dislike for the REITs. This is because:

The capital appreciation of most REITs is limited because they are paying out 90% of income and not re-investing in the business for growth. I prefer an entity that retains earnings and compounds over a lengthy period of time. Many investors have been using REITs as bond proxies ever since the financial crisis in a massive chase for yield. This behaviour for many years skewed the risk/reward of such entities. The low interest rate environment has encouraged many REITs to take on more debt, so operationally they run with operating and financial leverage. This double-edged sword is great for management as they reap big bonuses in good times, but shareholders pay the price in bad times. It’s a classic agency problem. The dividends paid by REITs are taxed as regular income. So depending on one’s own taxable status and jurisdiction, it can be an inefficient investment compared with other entities of similar expected gross returns. If you own your own home, then investing in any other real estate private or public via a REIT is adding correlated risk and exposure where you may not see. Often managers of REITs are poor allocators of capital. Because they pay out taxable dividends and then raise equity. It’s a recycling of cash with unnecessary taxes and transaction costs, diluting shareholders along the way.

With that said, ESRT defies most of the above. Management has been cautious of taking on too much debt, as their family wealth is tied in the business. From the April conference call, Malkin stated:

For years, I have said repeatedly that we would maintain the balance sheet to execute our strategy and provide for future growth. During that period, we have been criticized for too much cash on our balance sheet, too low leverage, failure to repurchase stock and failure to buy what we have repeatedly said, we thought was a market top.

He continued:

We have avoided exposure to FADs like co-working and short-term leases. As of the quarter end, we held over $1 billion in cash on hand. Commenced in early March and through April 22, we purchased 8.5 million shares at a weighted average price of $9.37 per share, totaling $79.8 million in aggregate. We have taken advantage of volume when it was available and limited purchases during periods of lower volume through a combination of open window purchases and subsequently through an in-place 10B5-1 program. I said in the past that we do not wish to use stock repurchases to inflate our share price, and we do not feel we have impacted our stock price with our purchases. We believe shareholders will benefit long-term from our purchases.

Further, because the stock price has come down, the yield chasers of previous years have exited the stock. Now let me share with you my investment thesis.

The Bull Case of Owning ESRT

As a reminder, this is the current portfolio composition (taken from June presentation)

Source: Company

The reasons ESRT provides an attractive investment opportunity come down to:

1) A Strong balance sheet with $1bn of cash and short-term investments available. This is significant given the market capitalisation of approximately $2bn.

Source: Company

And they have no debt maturities until August 2021:

Source: Company

2) The lower leverage profile also gives them more flexibility in being opportunistic with share repurchases or acquisitions of other properties if the downturn or recession persists. Again from the April conference call:

3) I wrote on Twitter as a part of a Tweet-storm on the impact of the COVID-19 and the S&P500 (SPY) the following:

Source: Author

If you haven’t read the full thread, here is the link to give some context. With regards to ESRT, WeWork (WE) became the largest private office sector occupier in New York in 2019. ESRT management didn’t join in on this bandwagon. It also means that their competitors become the marginal players in a downturn.

4) ESRT don’t have concentration risk amongst their tenants. They have a broad base of household names, diversified by industry, sector, and even geography (non-US companies).

Source: Company

5) With the big push in the last year for ESG and SRI investing, ESRT has the lowest carbon footprint amongst New York REITs. They are leaders in energy efficiency. So when institutions begin allocating again to this space, ESRT will probably earn a premium valuation.

6) Each of their assets are located near public transit and so are structurally advantaged against geographical marginal real estate players.

7) They have $50M in contracted revenue growth, giving embedded upside, all else being equal as seen by the slide below:

Source: Company

8) When the company went public in 2013, they had ambitions to renovate and redevelop their portfolio. As mentioned previously, the IPO itself, gave liquidity to the estate of Leona M. Helmsley. What management did therefore, when they saw the US real estate market was peaking, is that they raised capital at $21 a share from the Qatar Sovereign Wealth fund. This $622M investment gave ESRT to complete all work on their properties, modernising them and renovating them to make them attractive. This also allowed them to renovate the observatory. All the work has now been completed. So as a shareholder today, you enjoy the capex of shareholders of the past. It is also an example of management doing the right thing for the longevity of the business operations.

9) In the last 7 years, capital was allocated to property redevelopment. Management received criticism from shareholders for not growing their portfolio of properties and not doing share buybacks. But in recent months, they have hired a new investment officer to seek external investment opportunities, while also conducting share buybacks at multi-year lows.

10) The observatory at the Empire State Building in Q4 2019 completed a full $165M top to bottom renovation. When it was opened in January and February 2020, it surpassed expectations. From the q1 conference call again:

Turning to our Observatory operations, we started the year off on a strong basis, following the conclusion of our Observatory redevelopment project in the fourth quarter of 2019. Revenue for the first 2 months of 2020 was up 13.2% compared to the first 2 months of 2019, reflecting previously announced pricing actions.

This is clear indication of the long-term pricing power that I mentioned earlier. It also gives an idea of growth expectations once the Observatory re-opens following the COVID-19 economic re-opening.

Source: Company

It’s also a brand and prime tourist attraction in New York. Tripadvisor (TRIP) ranks it as number 13 currently and I believe it will be higher now that reviews would improve given the refurbishment.

Source: Company

11) Malkin has been around the real estate business his entire life, and this represents the 6th downturn in the business for him since 1989. The management has delivered over the last 5 years in growing net operating income even as occupancy fluctuates:

Source: Company

12) Co-working became a trend in recent years as it took the long-term liability of having a lease for a company off their balance sheet and onto the balance sheet of a WeWork (or another company). They marketed it on the notion of “a flexible workplace, so your company can grow or shrink easier”. Whilst much can be said about the long-term economics of this business model and the financial engineering at play, the main question to ask is: In a corporate world in which has health and safety of their employees at the centre of most internal discussions, is a shared and communal workplace useful to operate in, or one where the company can control everything? I think the latter. And so, the past headwind of co-working will give traditional landlords a major advantage in their offerings in a post COVID-19 world.

13) ESRT is trading at multi-year lows while the market is bullish on the general business climate going forward:

Data by YCharts

Risks and the Bear Case

Here I will lay out the reasons some investors are bearish on the REIT sector and my rebuttals to such claims.

1) Some investors are negative on New York City real estate, or even commercial real estate more broadly across the US and the world. Most of this has to do with extrapolating the Work-from-home situation because of COVID-19, and suggesting it will lead to permanent changes in how businesses operate.

While there is some validity to this notion, I again point to the fact that it is the excess capacity that will shift, and the marginal suppliers will reduce service capacity. Prime real estate will always remain essential to any city. Rents may adjust to compensate for structural changes, but the asset will hold intrinsic value or be repurposed. If you are a company, would you like to have your address at the Empire State Building or some fringe commercial real estate?

2) As an investor, one must always figure out which risks are priced-in and which ones are not. In this situation, ESRT stock price has fallen dramatically to reflect the bear case as seen from the chart below.

Data by YCharts

3) Rent collections are down in Q1:

Source: Company

A lot of pessimism has grown amongst all REITs because landlords have either not received rent or they have had to defer rent collections during COVID-19. The pandemic and economic shutdown has disrupted the operations of tenants across the country.

The uncertainty here lies in estimating how long this will go on for. With the US economy opening back up, I estimate in 12 month's time, business will be as usual. New York, however, is returning to normalcy much slower than other states. It appears Governor Cuomo will not take the political risk, after his state ended up the worst inflicted by COVID-19.

While this is a little frustrating as a landlord or business in the short-term, I think the result is New York doesn’t end up with a (severe) second wave of the virus long term. How much of the concern over the economic ramifications will affect ESRT? Well, even yesterday, the company signed lease renewals:

As the Northeast eases pandemic restrictions, Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) reports two lease renewals and a new lease. Winged Keel Group, an independent life insurance brokerage firm, signs a new lease of 12,724 square feet on the 44th floor of One Grand Central Place and Charles Schwab renews a lease for 10,702 square feet at the same building. And in Connecticut, Ernst & Young renews a lease for 35,661 square feet at First Stamford Place.

So, it's a clear indicator that businesses are still in favour for New York. It is also a clear indicator that ESRT properties are desirable in the recession.

4) I should point out that the market is pricing in that rent will not be paid, but ESRT is mostly deferring rent:

Source: Company

So if things return to normal, what is not earned by the company in 2020, will come in by 2022. This means as a shareholder today, there is hidden upside that is being completely discounted by the market.

5) In May, a short-thesis by Jonathan Litt made its way around. Below, he outlines his case:

Source: LandandBuildings.com

While his arguments have some validity, I feel his points are already reflected in the stock price. Let's take each bullet point in turn:

ESRT themselves in their internal discussions do not assume the Observatory returns to full usage until 2022 and so the company is prepared for the worst:

Source: Company

As mentioned previously, the Observatory showed 13.2% year-over-year growth when it re-opened because of pricing. Litt ignores the market power of the tourist attraction. The Observation deck is number 13 on Tripadvisor, but the Empire State Building is the number 4 tourist attraction in the whole city of New York. It will take many decades to lose that brand to new competitors.

Source: Tripadvisor

Litt is projecting that their retail tenants will not renew as they may go bankrupt or shrink long-term. I agree traditional retail has its issues, but the fact of the matter is that retailers are closing their mall locations which have lower and lower foot-traffic in recent years, or zero during the pandemic. Retailers will have branded and concentrated stores in major cities still as it balances their online presence. Omni-channel presence seems to be the path most consumer focussed companies seem to be betting on and has the best pay-off long term.

Litt continues to criticise the office tenants. However, as I showed earlier, tenants are renewing and rent has been deferred. I believe the loss in earnings in the next couple of quarters is already reflected in the stock price. The office tenants are not just fashion and retail brands but companies like LinkedIn, Shutterstock and Legg Mason. And management has the ability to continue to offer real estate to other tenants. New York is a cosmopolitan hub for many industries, and it does not limit them to one niche long-term. The strong balance sheet I have described earlier with $1bn+ of cash gives the company ample time to get through the uncertainty in 2020 and 2021.

Overall, Litt may be right in the short-term direction of the stock price based upon swings in overall market sentiment, but he will be wrong on the long-term economics of New York and ESRT over the next 5 years.

Share Buybacks

While part of my bull case, I felt it would be good to highlight even management is betting against the Litt bear case. They want to allocate $500M to buybacks in 2020 (assuming the price is right) and they have already started:

Source: Company

Valuation

There are a few methods to think about the long-term intrinsic value for ESRT:

1) First we could consider the long-term income for the company. The best indicator for that is the FFO or AFFO:

Source: Seeking Alpha

In 2019, this came in at $260.1M. (Adjusted funds flow is equivalent for ESRT). On a market cap of $2.3bn, this comes out a 11% yield. And so, buying at the price set out below, will give rough indicators of future returns if there is no growth.

Source: Author

2) Evercore also came out with a chart showing that the company is already trading at financial crisis lows given the 10M of square foot and current market price:

Source: Company

A 13% cap rate on a company holding a world renown skyscraper is unheard of. A more stable outlook or positive change in sentiment would be half of this at say 6.5%. Implying a fair value of $14-16 per share with an upside of 80-100% from today's level.

3) We could also look consider the EV and EBITDA of today compared to previous years.

Source: Company

EBITDA has grown over time from $321M to $347M in 2019. Had the pandemic not occurred we would likely have earned 2018 earnings given rent renewals and the re-opening of the renovated observatory.

With an Enterprise Value of $3.8Bn today, the company is trading at 10X EBITDA approximately, which is significantly less than the 14x-16x multiple it had between 2015 and 2019.

A return to normal multiples and earnings gives significant upside ranging from 50% to 100%:

Source: Author

In fact, this is an example where the market has priced in the bear case: compressed earnings and a compressed multiple. In reality, it should be one or the other, which is why the market has tilted the risk/reward favourably for long investors. One could argue with the compression of the 10-Year treasury to <1% in 2020, the multiples should expand into the future too.

Note, I purchased stock in ESRT at $7 last week and added to my position at $8 yesterday.

Conclusion

ESRT gives investors the chance to own a trophy asset in one of the major cosmopolitan cities in the world at a time where investors are fleeing the entire commercial REIT sector.

The company has sufficient liquidity to take it through the downturn and into a post COVID-19 world for the next 2 years. Management are navigating the business with prudence internally.

There are some risks in commercial real estate, but I expect marginal operators to leave much before prime players (near public transit) feel the strain. Malkin with his family net worth has a strong alignment of interests with shareholders, and there is free optionality with growth initiatives taken by company, capitalising on an industry downturn.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may exit by investment without notice. I use hedges also.