Chesapeake Energy (CHK) was once of the leading shale companies in the United States. After years of losing money and re-financing debt, recent filings make it clear that the company is nearing the end of its financial rope. The ongoing short squeeze appears "irrational" to say the least in light of ongoing developments. I anticipate the company will have to file for bankruptcy within the next month when it will be unable to make a substantial bond interest payment, and I am short.

1. Financial condition

Chesapeake is an oil and gas producer, suffering from the same problem of low prices brought on first by overproduction and second (and more importantly) by the sharp drop in demand following the outbreak of the Corona virus. As the company reported in its quarterly filing on May 7,

Thus in two paragraphs, the company said that it expects to miss financial covenants this year, it has engaged bankruptcy advisors, and it may not be able to continue as a going concern.

In light of the companies bad results and poor prospects, one might understand why the executives would make the folllowing unusual move described in special filing on May 8:

The total amount paid to these 21 employees will be approximately $25 million. Our named executive officers’ target compensation will be earned 50% based on their continued employment for a period of up to 12 months and 50% based on achieving certain specified incentive metrics. As a condition to participating in the revised program, our named executive officers and vice presidents are required to waive participation in the Company’s 2020 annual bonus plan and waive their rights to all equity compensation awards with respect to 2020.

That is to say that the executives waived their compensation in stock in exchange for a bonus pool of $25 million in cash. I interpret this change to mean that the executives do not believe the company's stock will have value in the future, and they are choosing cash instead. That's a pretty bad sign of a lack of faith on the part of the executives, and it adds stress to the company's balance sheet at a time of financial distress.

2. View from bond prices

As one can see from the 10Q, Chesapeake has almost $9 billion in financial debt outstanding: I've used the red boxes above to separate the 2nd lien secured bonds from the unsecured debt ("senior notes"). These 11.5% senior secured second lien notes have to recover 100% of principal and interest due to them before principal payments can be made in a bankruptcy. As of Friday, these bonds were trading for 5 cents on the dollar: Source: Bonds Detail

The bond comes with an 11.5% interest payment due in two annual payments of 5.75% each, so this price indicates that the marginal seller of the bonds does not believe he will receive that 5.75% payment due July 1.

It follows from the rules of bankruptcy priority that all the debt junior to the 2nd lien bonds will not be repaid, either. That is to say that the bond prices are telling you that the company will likely default on more than $2.2 billion in secured debt and more than $3 billion in unsecured debt less than one month from now! These bond prices and this conclusion that the company will not make interest payments in the near future are further supported by the statement on page 35 of the quarterly filing which states, "We currently have no access to capital and other financial markets."

3. Ongoing short squeeze

Even though all this information has been available for over a month, Chesapeake stock is quite volatile of late making tremendous moves:

Source: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/CHK?p=CHK&.tsrc=fin-srch

As you can see from the chart above, the share price is climbing rapidly and trading volume is increasing. While any two people have the right to trade stocks at any price they choose, in light of (1) the high cost to borrow shares and (2) lack of availability of stock to short and (3) no move in the bond prices: Source: https://iborrowdesk.com/report/CHK

....it appears reasonable to conclude that recent share price action is result of a short-squeeze and does not reflect a change in the prospects for success or failure of the company.

4. Considering the bull case

To the extent that there is a bull case here, one would say that oil prices which have recovered from negative territory to almost $40 per share should show that the company's prospects are improving. While I would grant that this company's assets and operations are more valuable at $40/bbl than zero, I observe that the problematic results were all obtained in the first quarter ending March 31, before prices went negative. Similarly, the lack of recovery in bond prices is another sign that higher prices don't make any difference here.

5. Conclusion

For the reasons stated above, I believe Chesapeake will file for bankruptcy in less than one month from today. I am short shares of stock and I own puts.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CHK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.