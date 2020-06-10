Source

Essential Utilities (WTRG) formerly known as Aqua America (WTR) has long had a premium valuation due to being one of the select ways to invest in the growing demand for water. The company is primarily a water utility but recently has made moves to become a more diversified operation. With exposure to natural gas customers, it should see a bit more earnings power but will ultimately be affected by commodity prices. The long-standing history of stable and slow earnings growth will now change and investors will have to be ready for the ride.

The company's shares are no longer an enterprising way to play on the always-steady demand for water as the company now has a new structure. While shares should potentially trade with some premium due to the water operations, the gas operations bring down the premium deserved in my opinion. As the company works to integrate the operation and sees some demand shock due to the recent economic shutdown, investors should not be willing to pay such a high price for the shares. Should the shares pull back to a more reasonable level, I would then be enticed to add some to my portfolio.

Performance

Essential Utilities recently reported earnings that looked pretty decent.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This is the first Q1 with the newly acquired Peoples United Gas segment. Thus, the reason the headline results look to be so strong. Revenue increased to almost $255.6 million. This represents an increase of about $54 million of which $38.5 was due to the newly acquired gas segment. The company experienced growth of about 8% in revenue without taking into account the acquisition. Not too bad for a utility. Additionally, the company was able to provide and confirm guidance despite most organizations being unable to do so. For the year the company estimates it should earn non-GAAP net income per share of $1.53-$1.58 per share. It also said it expects earnings to grow at a compounded rate of 5-7% through 2022. While this is all well and should be expected by a company with a strong base it applies rate increases to, it is not that great given the current 29X earnings the shares trade at.

Below we can see the current company profile.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company has a majority of its business base in the state of Pennsylvania. The recent acquisition gave it diversity in operations, but contributed to a further concentration of customers in this market. The acquisition did give the company exposure to two states it did not operate in before, West Virginia and Kentucky. As I would expect, the company is now making acquisitions for water operations in these states as well. Having the staff, facilities, and operations in these states now makes it easier to operate and maintain these new systems. This may mean the company will make an effort to acquire more water operations in these areas going forward as well. Seeing how the company operates primarily only in a few states, it would seem the runway for growth is rather large.

Below we can see an overview of the Peoples segment by itself.

Source: Investor Presentation

The revenue and earnings growth the company expects in the future primarily comes through rate increase, usage increase, and/or acquisitions. The company is still focused on increasing its water connection base as it pursues over 205,000 new connections through current purchase agreements. The company mostly acquires these operations from small towns or localities that are looking to outsource the work related to operating such divisions. As generally these divisions are small and don't produce significant revenue for the towns, the investment and maintenance are not worthwhile for them anymore. A company like Aqua America however, benefits from scale and existing operations. Billing and maintenance can all be handled within the existing operations, making the small customer additions a worthwhile venture. This is how the company has grown to the current size.

As we can see below, the company has signed multiple agreements that are just waiting to be closed.

Source: Investor Presentation

Most of these purchases are small net additions that come at small prices but ultimately add up. While the benefit of acquiring customers is immediate, the return comes in the form of multi-year rate increases over time. The ability to leverage this on a larger and larger scale should eventually drive continued revenue growth. These small acquisitions in addition to its acquisition of Delcora, continue to help grow its water utility segment.

The acquisition of Delcora is rather larger compared to most the company makes.

Source: Investor Presentation

It will add over 500,000 connections alongside serving multiple municipalities. Most importantly, it has identified this acquisition as giving the company the opportunity to acquire and integrate other operations into it in the future.

So far in 2020, the company has had success in reaching approvals and completed a few rate hikes. It expects the rate hikes to lead to a combined $8 billion in revenue in 2022.

Source: Investor Presentation

The downside is that as the company grows, the rate hikes will become less and less obvious to the top line. Given the current guidance and expected 5-7% growth in earnings through 2022, we can expect roughly $1.78 in earnings at the top end of the range without accounting for acquisitions.

Valuation

Looking at a historical valuation for the last 5 years, we can see if shares provide an opportunity to their average trading ranges.

Source: Morningstar

Currently, shares trade at a premium to their average P/S, P/E, P/CF, P/B, and forward P/E. This suggests the stock is overvalued. However, since the company is transforming, looking at the averages doesn't always provide the best insight. It appears investors are willing to pay a premium for the newly diversified entity. However, I prefer to invest in the shares when they trade at a discount to their historical valuation. It is also fair to argue that the added debt and integration risk should be considered a negative not a positive. However, once integrated, the new earnings should lower some of the valuation metrics. These will have to be revisited once the final share count and debt levels are accounted for.

Looking at historical yield can also provide insight into whether shares are undervalued or overvalued.

Source: Yieldchart

For the last 25 years, shares have had an average yield of 2.79%. However, currently, the shares yield just 2.05%. If the shares were to return to a level of average yield, we could see shares trade back to a level below $33 per share. This is about 30% below current prices.

While the company has a strong history of increasing dividends, the yield is not enough for me to be excited about such a slow-growing company.

Source: Investor Presentation

It is clear the dividend will probably be raised again in the future, but it should be yielding far more for a utility. Generally, utilities are looked at for their stable income opportunities and not for their growth. However, this could be a mixed case due to the recent acquisition adding growth.

Conclusion

A water utility or water-based investment in my portfolio would add great diversification. But as an investor who looks for either value or income, I see a limited opportunity until shares offer a discount to their averages. If the company were to significantly raise the dividend after the closing of the Peoples acquisition, I would re-evaluate. However, at this time, it is clear shares are trading at a premium and should a reversion to the mean happen, losses could be had. I believe the company will be successful in its growth going forward but adding it to my portfolio at the right levels is key in ensuring capital appreciation. At this time, I would recommend new investors hold off on adding shares to their portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.