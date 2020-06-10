The popular narrative is that the COVID-related shut down of some meat processing facilities across the nation is a significant positive for the prospects of Beyond Meat. The stock has appreciated from an intraday low of $48.18 per share on March 19th to over $150 per share currently. This article seeks to communicate why the COVID-19 pandemic and related meat processing facility shutdowns may actually cause substantial headwinds for Beyond's growth prospects going forward, particularly in the food service sector which accounts for roughly half of BYND's revenues.

BYND's Food Service Growth Could be Permanently Impaired

Restaurant chains are emerging from the COVID pandemic with new priorities that do not bode well for BYND's growth plans. Any big restaurant chain coming back from COVID is challenged due to labor issues, lost revenue from restaurants that have been closed for several months, and often an executive work force that has been forced to work remotely.

(Source: ABC7Chicago)

Limited Menu Changes and Suppliers

Given these challenges, restaurants are not going to be in any hurry to change their menus nor to add new, untested suppliers. Rather, restaurants are going to be leaning on their existing suppliers to get more products and better terms. It is far easier for a restaurant chain to work with a single existing supplier for all their needs during this time when resources are strained. These chains are going to be playing defense for the foreseeable future and will not be in a position to aggressively experiment with new menu items, and if they do it will not be from a new supplier.

For example, if a chain gets is beef and chicken from a meat supplier like Smithfield or Conagra, it's far easier for them to add their Pure Farmland or Gardein plant-based protein than it is to add a new supplier like Beyond Meat. Vetting a new supplier is an arduous task that requires multiple factory visits and on-site due diligence, activities which are not feasible in the current environment. As such, it's highly unlikely that chains will be looking to add a new supplier in the current environment where the focus is on re-opening stores safely and complying with the new and costly PPE requirements for doing so. And this will make it all the more difficult for Beyond to penetrate additional restaurant chains.

Any perception of growth in the food-service sector slowing down should be enough to cause a substantial correction in the stock, which is currently trading at over 20x sales despite realizing an actual decline in sales from Q4 2019 to Q1 2020. This article points out why BYND may be the most overvalued food stock of all time.

Waking the Sleeping Giants

Additionally, the COVID-related shutdown of certain meat facilities has acted as a major wake-up call to traditional meat companies. This unforeseen event will act as a catalyst for their increasing investment in R&D and sales/marketing of plant-based protein. While previously, many of these companies paid mere lip service to the alternative-protein sector, these recent events will have made it a priority to take it more seriously. Boards of directors across the industry are having such discussions with management teams and the pace of innovation will change. This is the event that will have woken the sleeping giants. While this is bullish for the plant-based protein category as a whole, it will result in even more intense competition for incumbents like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods.

The meat and food industry majors have substantially greater resources to invest in both R&D and sales/marketing. As just an example, BYND spent only $20.65 million on R&D during all of 2019. In that same year, Nestle (which owns the Sweet Earth brand of plant-based protein) invested over $1.7 billion in R&D. And while Nestle's massive R&D spend is spread across a diversified product line, it's difficult to see how BYND can compete with a company that's spending 80 times as much on R&D unless they take advantage of the current high stock price to raise money via another secondary stock offering.

(Source: SweetEarthFoods)

China will also be dominated by the major food companies

In terms of the China growth story, all the points above apply to the Chinese market as well. While there was much fanfare about Beyond conducting a test of less than 15 Yum China ($YUMC) stores for less than a week, Nestle was busy building a $100 billion plant-based facility in China. It's not difficult to imagine who's going to win that race.

Secondary and Tertiary Effects Negative for BYND

The best investors tend to look at the secondary and tertiary effects of various phenomena. In the case of these shutdowns, the initial reaction was that this would be positive for Beyond, but a deeper investigation reveals the opposite.

In summary, while Beyond's stock has benefited greatly from the headlines surrounding the meat processing facility shut downs, Beyond Meat (the company) faces a much more difficult road going forward both in terms of penetrating the food service sector and in keeping up with its deep-pocketed and now woke competitors.

From a technical standpoint, short interest is down from over 30% of the float to 18.14% as of last week per Short Sight which indicates the current stock is less susceptible to a squeeze that it had been in prior weeks and more vulnerable to a correction at the current level.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BYND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.