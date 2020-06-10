U.S. Consumer Credit Slumps - No, This Is Expected Good News

This adds to the belief that we'll get a bolus of spending once some level of normality returns - perhaps even that V shaped recovery.

This is the other shoe of the personal income numbers last week - income is up, savings are up so, here, debt repayments are up.

Americans are paying back debt at record rates - as we'd rather expect them to given the paucity of things on offer for them to buy in the closed stores.

Supply shocks and demand shocks

It's normal in macroeconomics to differentiate between problems caused by a supply shock and one caused by a demand shock. The former is what we at least started with here - the factories and the shops close so people can't make stuff nor go buy it. We tend to think of supply shocks as being easy enough to solve - remove the cause and we're done, open up the economy again and we'll be fine.

However, there's always the possibility that we won't be. People will be too nervous to go spend perhaps, meaning we've no demand to purchase all that new production. This would be a different sort of economic problem. Fortunately, we also know how to solve that one, that's just straight Keynesian demand boosting.

The savings rate

We saw that personal incomes are up as a result of all those government handouts. We also saw that the savings rate has leapt to an unheard of 33%:

OK, we know why this has happened, sure we do. Congress has been spraying money around and at least some of that they're entirely correct to have been doing. But we want to know the effect. People can't spend because a lot of things simply aren't available at all. Incomes are up. So, where's the money going? the personal saving rate-personal saving as a percentage of disposable personal income-was 33.0 percent That's another absurd number, entirely unprecedented.

But what we'd really like to know, as a clue to the future, is where has that savings gone?

Long-term or short-term savings?

This is not some form of advanced economics, rather it's an observation about the way we humans work. It might even be wrong but I'm with the behavioralists in this, we do make little mental rules for ourselves. Money is not, inside the human mind, truly fungible. We do tend to say that's a long term but, that's a short term. That savings account over there, money goes into it and doesn't come out. While this sum saved over here, that's fair game for anything we might want to do. An emergency perhaps, a vacation, whatever.

No, not everyone and not all the time, but enough that it's noticeable. And of course tax law emphasizes this. Money that's into a 401(k) will tend to stay there more than in some form of savings not so tax advantaged.

A higher savings rate, at that macroeconomic level, is a good thing of course. For savings do eventually make their way through to investment, that means the future will be richer even at the cost of the present having less demand.

However, at present we're pondering whether the supply shock will translate into a demand shock. People not wanting to spend as a result of the shock, we've all just had to our jobs and incomes. So, where that rise in the savings rate has gone is an interesting question.

The Fed's Consumer Credit Report

What it looks like is that some vast chunk of that rise in incomes, that rise in the savings rate, is being used to pay down short-term debt:

In April, consumer credit decreased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 19-1/2 percent. Revolving credit decreased at a annual rate of 65 percent, while nonrevolving credit decreased at an annual rate of 4 percent.

Note something slightly hinky about these numbers. They're annualized rates. Do not think that 65% of all revolving credit has just been paid down. We've had one month of a rate which if it continued for a year would pay down 65% of it. Sure and you knew that this is mostly just to remind myself that this is what it all means.

(Consumer credit from the Federal Reserve)

There's much more detail available there for those who really like their numbers. My point stems just from these.

Revolving credit is, largely enough (overdrafts like I'm used to in the UK not really being a major feature of the American financial system) credit card balances. So, what people are paying down with these new savings is their credit cards.

This makes obvious sense, it's almost certainly - in the absence of borrowing from Fat Tony outside the pizza parlor - the highest interest debt the household has. It's the obvious target to be paid down with any extra cash.

For the future

The thing about this is that paying down outstanding credit card balances is fine. But we're all pretty likely to run them up again when there's something out there we can buy. That wouldn't be true if all this cash had gone into our 401(k)s. Purely on those grounds of the little mental rules we do tend to live by.

As and when the economy opens up again, the stores are all open etc., I can see there being that flood of spending that we'd like to boost the economy. That is, because it's those credit cards being paid down we'll have the firepower to go spending when we can and my bet is that we will.

My view

I'd be much more worried about the recovery if we all had less money. I'd also be worried if our savings - given that we don't have less but are spending less - were going into long-term homes for savings. As we're in fact just paying down consumer debt, this makes me think there will be not just a resumption of spending but also some amount of the lost spending will be hitting the stores too.

The investor view

One manner in which we might not get that V shaped recession is if spending habits have been changed by the higher perceived risk and consumers decide to permanently save more. My reading of it being credit card debt being paid down is that this leaves consumers with substantial spending power when some sort of normality returns. I thus think the demand shock is less likely, I think consumer spending will more than revive. There will be a burst of it, including the normal amount plus some of that lost, and that will aid the revival of the economy.

I tend to think that the markets are now fully pricing in a swift recovery so there's no specific trade associated with the above observation. Rather, it doesn't disprove the current market valuations. There's no need to sell because it's going to be worse than the markets currently think.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.