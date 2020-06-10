Introduction

The reopening of the economy is already strongly being felt after companies do not stop releasing exchange-traded fixed-income securities. After a nearly two-month pause, almost every day a new offering comes out. At this point, banks continue to be the most active and more specifically the southeast banks, and as such Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) is the fourth bank that releases its Preferred Stock IPO offering.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 4.8M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $120M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc 6.75% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (NASDAQ: PNFPP) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 6.75%. The new preferred stock has no Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 09/01/2025. PNFPP is currently trading quite above its par value at a price of $26.20. This translates into a 6.44% Current Yield and a YTC of 5.68%

Here's how the stock's YTC curve looks right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank. The Company operates as a community bank primarily in the urban markets of Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis and Chattanooga, Tennessee and other counties. It provides the personalized service associated with small community banks, while seeking to offer the products and services, such as investments and treasury management. Pinnacle Bank offers an array of convenience-centered products and services, including round the clock telephone and Internet banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct deposit, remote deposit and cash management services for small- to medium-sized businesses. In addition, Pinnacle Bank is associated with a network of automated teller machines of other financial institutions that its clients are able to use throughout Tennessee and other regions.

Source: Reuters.com | Pinnacle Financial Partners

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, PNFP:

Source: Tradingview.com

The yearly dividend paid by FMBI is constantly increasing for the last several years, from $0.32 in 2014 to $0.64 in 2019. With a market price of $42.14, the current yield of PNFP is at 1.52%. As an absolute value, this means $48.54M yearly dividend expenses for the common. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for the newly issued Series B preferred stock are $8.1M.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $3.30B, Pinnacle Financial Partners is a relatively large US 'Regional Bank' (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc's capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in March 2020. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q1, PNFP had a total debt of $2.99B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series B preferred stock rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to other future preferred stocks of the company. At this point, PNFPP is the only outstanding preferred stock.

The Ratios Of Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of PNFP but to find out if its new preferred stock has the need quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-term debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 3,300/(2,990 + 120) = 1.06 , which is a very good ratio, as the equity is just enough to cover all its debt and the preferred stock.

. This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 3,300/(2,990 + 120) = , which is a very good ratio, as the equity is just enough to cover all its debt and the preferred stock. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also quite an easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM results is 340/(72 + 8) = 4.25, which is excellent, indicating a significant buffer for the preferred stockholders and the bondholders' payments. In the following table, we can also see historically how the company performs with respect to its debt payments coverage for the last 5 financial years.

Source: Marketwatch.com | Company's Income Statement

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Corporate Bonds

There are five Corporate bonds, issued by the company. Unfortunately, there is very limited information available about them, therefore I will present them for information only.

Source: FINRA

Sector Comparison

In this section, I'll compare the newly issued preferred stock regardless of the dividend rate they pay issued by a southeast bank. Except for PNFPP, there are a total of 6 fixed-to-floaters (LIBOR related), 9 preferred stocks with a fixed dividend rate, and a floating one. Understanding the disadvantages of such a comparison, I will give a visual idea of where the new IPO sits in terms of returns. Note that all of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% to 20% federal tax rate.

By % of PAR and Current Yield

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Except for BXS-A, IBKCN, and TFC-I, all other issues are trading above their par value, meaning their Yield-to-Worst is equal to their Yield-to-Call, while for the thee trading below PAR their YTW is equal to its Current Yield. Therefore, the next bubble chart will present the stocks by their Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call. Also, four issues are trading post their call date, and with the current prices, the Yield-to-Call of three of them is a negative value, and are currently carrying a call risk.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

Take a look at the full list:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Banking Preferreds

This section contains all preferred stocks, issued by a bank company, that pay a fixed-rate dividend, have a par value of $25, and a positive Yield-to-Call. Again, all of these preferred stocks are eligible for the preferential federal tax rate.

By % of PAR and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Like in the sector, most of the issues are trading above their par value, as only several issues have their market price below $25. This makes the difference in regards to their Yield-to-Worst. Those issues that are trading below $25 have their YTW equal to their Current yield (available below). The preferred stocks that have their last price above $25 also have their YTW equal to their Yield-to-Call.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

In the second chart, the logic is the same. To have a better idea of the YTC curve, I'm excluding all callable issues.

Redemption Following a Regulatory Capital Treatment Event

The Company may, at its option and subject to any required regulatory approval, redeem the shares of the Preferred Stock ('I') in whole or in part, on any dividend payment date on or after September 1, 2025, or ('II') in whole but not in part at any time within 90 days following a “Regulatory Capital Treatment Event,” as described in the preliminary prospectus supplement dated May 27, 2020, in each case at a cash redemption price equal to $1,000 per share of Preferred Stock (equivalent to $25 per Depositary Share), plus any declared and unpaid dividends, without accumulation of any undeclared dividends to but excluding the redemption date. Holders of Depositary Shares will not have the right to require the redemption or repurchase of the Depositary Shares.

Source: FWP Filing by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc

Use Of Proceeds

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Depository Shares for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capital investments and expenditures, repayment of outstanding indebtedness of the Company or Pinnacle Bank and capitalizing Pinnacle Bank or other of the Company’s operating subsidiaries.

Source: FWP Filing by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $120M, PNFPP is a potential addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index during some of the next rebalancings. It will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF), which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index. This is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

Pinnacle Financial Partners seems well-capitalized by having enough equity to cover its liability and also a good history of profiting and coverage of its creditors' payments. Despite that Pinnacle's common stock pays a tiny dividend and it is yielding just a 1.5%, it still pays $48M as a dividend expense for the common stock, while it needs just $8 for the preferred stockholders. In terms of yields, PNFPP is trading at a premium of 5% and its Yield-to-Worst of 5.68% is actually its Yield-to-Call. Since there are no other comparable securities in the company, as regards to the sector, PNFPP gives one of the highest returns. Only IBKC's preferred stocks have higher YTW, but they are fixed-to-floaters, and after their call date, if not being redeemed, they will start paying quite a lower dividend rate, related to the SOFR (at that time it will most probably be the LIBOR deputy). Still, if you add of the new preferred stock, I recommend monitoring of the common stock and in case of sharp falls to rethink the position.

