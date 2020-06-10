VYMI’s high exposure to stocks in the developed markets should be beneficial as developed markets are in better positions to weather the storm caused by COVID-19.

ETF Overview

I wrote an article on Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) back in October 2019. At that time, I was bullish on VYMI as I believe the fund should benefit from an eventual recovery of the global economy. However, my thesis didn't play out well as things have changed so dramatically in the past few months due to the pandemic. Therefore, I have decided that it is time to evaluate the growth prospect of this fund again. Its high exposure to developed countries in the world is advantageous as these countries have generally passed the peak of the coronavirus outbreak than many emerging countries. While the global economy is now very different than 7 months ago, we noted that this fund still pays an attractive 4.6%-yielding dividend. The central banks' policy, especially in developed markets, should create an environment that favors dividend stocks in the next few years. Therefore, we think this fund is a good choice to own for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Fundamentals of VYMI

Since I have discussed in detail VYMI's portfolio and its stock selection criteria in my previous article, I will not attempt to repeat here again. Those who are interested can read the article here. I will just provide a quick summary. VYMI tracks the FTSE All-World ex. U.S. High Dividend Yield Index. The index has a forward-looking approach to select stocks and weightings (e.g. based on forward 12-month dividend yields). The result is a portfolio of high-quality large-cap stocks with a low turnover ratio of 14.5%.

We are cautiously optimistic about VYMI in H2 2020

While the global economy is heading for a recession in 2020 and uncertainties remain high, we are cautiously optimistic about VYMI for the following reasons:

VYMI has high exposure to developed markets

VYMI's exposure to emerging markets is only about 22.6% of the portfolio. On the other hand, stocks in developed markets represent about 77.4% of its total portfolio. This is advantageous for several reasons. First, many developed countries in the world (e.g. Germany, France, Canada, etc.) have already passed the peak of the pandemic while other emerging markets have yet to reach the peak (e.g. Brazil, India, etc.). Second, developed countries tend to have a better health care system and dry powder (e.g. more room to incur debt to support their economies) to reduce the impact of multiple waves of a pandemic than emerging markets. Therefore, we think VYMI's exposure to developed markets is beneficial.

Central banks' policies in different countries of the world should create an environment that supports dividend stocks

The pandemic has caused a significant decline in economic activities in many developed markets from March through May. However, we are seeing signs of improvement as many countries have gradually eased their social distancing restrictions. Meanwhile, the central banks in different parts of the world have introduced monetary policies (e.g. rate cuts, quantitative easing) to support the economy. These policies have unleashed a lot of money to the markets and made borrowing costs cheap. Most importantly, this low interest rate environment will likely stay for a lengthy period of time as the global economy is expected to remain weak until the pandemic recedes. This will depend on when a vaccine is developed, which could be at least 12 to 18 months away from now. In this low rate environment, many investors will seek to invest in high-yielding dividend stocks. This is because interest rates and dividend stocks' prices are usually inversely correlated. We noted that VYMI's portfolio has an attractive dividend with a dividend yield of 4.6% and this should be very attractive for many investors.

Another favorable trend that will eventually drive share prices of stocks in VYMI's portfolio higher is the U.S. Federal Reserve's massive monetary policy. The Federal Reserve's balance sheet is now over $7 trillion by the end of May 2020. This money has already driven the U.S. stock market from the low reached in mid-March to near the high reached before the pandemic. Hence, many dividend stocks are not cheap anymore. Therefore, some of this money will flow from the U.S. market to other markets in the world to invest in foreign dividend stocks. VYMI's portfolio of large-cap dividend stocks that are mostly located in developed markets will receive a large chunk of this capital. Therefore, we do think VYMI has the potential to be materially higher than the current level.

Investor Takeaway

Our analysis shows that VYMI is still a good investment vehicle for investors seeking international exposure. It also has an attractive 4.6%-yielding dividend. With central banks' favorable monetary policies and a low rate environment, VYMI's funds should perform well in the next 1 to 2 years.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.