Breaking Down Earnings For Top U.S. Cannabis Companies

It was an unexpectedly great quarter for this group of leading U.S. multi-state operators (MSOs). While the global pandemic harmed most industries, cannabis has been flourishing. The sector was deemed essential in most legal states, and, with the nation sitting at home in quarantine with nothing to do, sales boomed.

Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF), Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF) and Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) are the largest cannabis companies in the U.S., based on revenues. Below you will find the top highlights from each companies' recently reported first-quarter 2020 earnings.

Cresco Labs

Q1 2020 Earnings Highlights

Record revenue of $66.4 million, up 60% quarter-over-quarter

Adjusted EBITDA of $3.2 million, up 11% over the last quarter

Opened first adult-use dispensary in downtown Chicago and another in eastern Illinois

Completed cultivation facility in Lincoln, Illinois, the largest in the state

Completed largest cultivation expansion in company history Added 6x cultivation space in Illinois and 4x in Pennsylvania



"I couldn't be more proud of what our team has achieved year to date - we have become an even better-operating company since the beginning of the year. We generated another sequential quarter of substantial revenue growth from the same asset base as pro-forma Q4 and our fourth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA. I'm equally proud of the expansion of our operations during this quarter. In Q1, we built, staffed, integrated, and refined our operations in the largest and most important cannabis markets in the U.S. This positions us incredibly well to see the fruits of that labour in the coming quarters," stated Charles Bachtell, CEO of Cresco Labs.

Curaleaf

Q1 2020 Earnings Highlights

Record pro forma revenue of $147.4 million

Record managed revenue of $105.0 million, up 29% sequentially and 158% year-over-year

Record total revenue of $96.5 million, up 28% sequentially and 174% over Q1 2019

Record adjusted EBITDA of $20.0 million

Goal of 100 dispensaries across 22 states by the end of 2020

Grassroots acquisition is nearing completion and will add: 63 dispensary licenses, 33 operating dispensaries, 23 cultivation/processing licenses in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Arkansas, North Dakota and Vermont



"Curaleaf delivered record first-quarter results, highlighted by managed revenues exceeding our outlook as well as a 45% sequential improvement in Adjusted EBITDA. We achieved these results while remaining fully committed to protecting the health and wellness of customers and team members, all as we operate as an essential service across our markets. Our ability to adapt and innovate Curaleaf's operations, as well as the customer experience within the current environment, has allowed us to continue to expand through these extraordinary times. We expect the pending completion of our purchase of Grassroots, the largest private vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator, to affirm our position as the world's largest cannabis company by both revenue and operating presence," stated Curaleaf CEO Joseph Lusardi.

Green Thumb

Q1 2020 Earnings Highlights

Total revenue of $102.6 million, up 35.4% quarter-over-quarter and 267.6% year-over-year

Adjusted Operating EBITDA of $25.5 million, up 85% from the previous quarter

Total current assets of $140.8 million including cash and cash equivalents of $71.5 million

Opened three new stores in Illinois and Pennsylvania bringing total open stores nationwide to 44

Successfully launched Illinois adult-use cannabis sales on January 1, 2020

"Our business model continues to prove out, and we delivered outstanding first-quarter results. We achieved a major milestone by breaking $100 million in quarterly revenue along with substantial EBITDA growth. These factors helped contribute to our positive free cash flow from operations. We believe that our operational strength and resilience, supported by a strong balance sheet, continue to differentiate and position us for long-term success, especially during these challenging times," said GTI CEO Ben Kovler.

Trulieve

Q1 2020 Earnings Highlights

Record revenue of $96.1 million, up 21% quarter-over-quarter

Adjusted EBITDA of $49.4 million

Earnings per share of $0.12

Cash flow positive, with a cash balance of $101 million

54% market share in Florida

Achieved two record revenue days of roughly $2 million each day

Goal of 68 dispensaries by the end of 2020

Reaffirmed full-year 2020 earnings guidance: Revenue $380 million - $400 million Adjusted EBITDA $140 million - $160 million



"Trulieve posted exceptional operational results for the quarter, continuing to grow our market share in Florida as we saw our dedicated team along with our scale and supply chain efficiencies successfully meet the increased demand for our products. Trulieve's execution of key fundamentals and financial discipline coupled with market share growth this quarter contributed to positive free cash flow, further strengthening our balance sheet and validating our financial stewardship. Our financial position continues to differentiate us in the market by providing flexibility to support both organic and external growth initiatives, which is increasingly important during these times." stated Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers.

Financial Summary

Source: Company filings and investor presentations

*Curaleaf license and dispensary count includes the pending acquisition of Grassroots

**Each company calculates adjusted EBITDA differently. Refer to each company's release for their calculations.

Conclusion

These companies are just getting started. They're still relegated to only a few states and have extensive expansion opportunities within those states. While Green Thumb is leading the pack in revenue and growth, Trulieve is the most profitable. Both Cresco and Curaleaf have extensive expansion in the works and are not far behind. As more states open up and they build out infrastructure in existing states, both revenue and profitability should continue to improve at all four companies.

